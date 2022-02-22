Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Affinor Growers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFI   CA00830Q1081

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/22 03:51:15 pm
0.04 CAD   --.--%
05:34pAffinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
05:34pAffinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
02/15Affinor Growers Reports Distribution Pact with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution; Down 14.3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants

02/22/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a consultant of the Company to purchase 500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.04 per Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Nick Brusatore / CEO
Nick@affinorgrowers.com
604-356-0411

The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


All news about AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
05:34pAffinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
05:34pAffinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
02/15Affinor Growers Reports Distribution Pact with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution; Down 14...
MT
02/15Affinor Growers Up 16.7% after Reporting Distribution Pact with Berrymobile Fruit Distr..
MT
02/15Affinor Growers Signs Strawberry Wholesale Distribution Agreement
AQ
02/15Affinor Growers Inc. Signs Non-Exclusive Agreement with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution
CI
02/11Affinor Growers Announces Issuance of Patent in Aruba for Automated Vertical Farming Pr..
GL
02/07Affinor Growers Amends Terms of Warrants Issued in 2021
GL
02/07Affinor Growers Amends Terms of Warrants Issued in 2021
GL
01/26Affinor Growers Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,02 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net cash 2021 0,43 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,86 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 65,2x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Affinor Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas G. Brusatore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarj Dhaliwal Chief Financial Officer
Fredrick Graham Easthom Chairman
Alan R. Boyco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFINOR GROWERS INC.14.29%7
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.9.71%49 450
CORTEVA, INC.7.23%36 860
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.8.20%20 725
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-9.05%17 532
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-31.56%7 423