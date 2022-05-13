Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Affinor Growers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFI   CA00830Q1081

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/12 11:36:47 am EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
04/28Affinor Growers Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/18Affinor Growers Ships Its Third Order of Premium Vine-Ripened Strawberries and Expands Distribution
GL
04/18Affinor Growers Ships Its Third Order of Premium Vine-Ripened Strawberries and Expands Distribution
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants

05/13/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to a director and officer of the Company to purchase 2,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Affinor Growers Inc.
Nick Brusatore: nick@affinorgrowers.com
Tel:604-356-0411

The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


All news about AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
04/28Affinor Growers Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
04/18Affinor Growers Ships Its Third Order of Premium Vine-Ripened Strawberries and Expands ..
GL
04/18Affinor Growers Ships Its Third Order of Premium Vine-Ripened Strawberries and Expands ..
CI
04/15Affinor Growers Hits the Shelves in Vancouver BC With Vertical Farmed Strawberries
AQ
04/15Affinor Growers Hits the Shelves in Vancouver BC with Vertical Farmed Strawberries
CI
04/11Affinor Growers Announces Exclusive Media Event for April 20, 2022
GL
04/11Affinor Growers Inc. Expects to Launch Its Vine-Ripened, Cultivar Strawberries
CI
04/05AFFINOR GROWERS : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
02/22Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
02/22Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,02 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net cash 2021 0,43 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,64 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
EV / Sales 2020 65,2x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Affinor Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas G. Brusatore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarj Dhaliwal Chief Financial Officer
Fredrick Graham Easthom Chairman
Alan R. Boyco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFINOR GROWERS INC.-14.29%5
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-5.72%39 462
CORTEVA, INC.14.32%39 116
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-5.87%16 972
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-13.78%15 473
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.56%9 191