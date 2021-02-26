Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Affinor Growers Inc.    AFI   CA00830Q1081

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/26 03:47:28 pm
0.065 CAD   --.--%
Affinor Growers Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

02/26/2021 | 05:25pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) announces, further to its news release dated January 22, 2021, that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 28,714,285 units of the Company (the “Units”) at $0.035 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $1,004,999.98 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share, on or before February 26, 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws ending on June 27, 2021. The Company paid aggregate cash finders’ fees totaling $18,208.92 to certain eligible finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to fulfil its obligations pursuant to its recently announced lease agreement with Nicholas Brusatore.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Nick Brusatore: Now that we are enabled with funds It will certainly be a pleasure to finally showcase our patented, automated, vertical farming technology to the world, I personally look forward to serving the Affinor Growers shareholders and working diligently with our team to get this high-profile agriculture project into revenue.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore
Director /CEO
nick@affinorgrowers.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Primary Logo


