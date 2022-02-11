Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Affinor Growers Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFI   CA00830Q1081

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
Affinor Growers Announces Issuance of Patent in Aruba for Automated Vertical Farming Production Towers

02/11/2022 | 10:08am EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF), a vertical farming technology and operations company with a commercial production facility in Abbotsford, BC, is pleased to announce that it has been issued Patent No. 01/180831 by the Aruba Oficina di Propiedad Intelectual (Aruba Bureau of Intellectual Property) for “vertical growing towers for automated horticulture and agriculture”.

Affinor’s vertical farming towers can be used to sustainably grow fruits and vegetables in greenhouses, indoor facilities, and outdoors. The stainless steel construction is a durable and long-lasting design capable of operating in all climates. The towers are part of a complete turnkey vertical farming technology solution encompassing automation, water conservation, soil remediation, and alternative energy.

The technology offers ease of plant maintenance, increased yield, lower production cost, higher quality, minimized water usage, optimized airflow, and mechanical pollination. The Company plans to offer their technology for general sales and licensing throughout 2022. Affinor uses its patented commercial towers in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC, which is currently being used to grow strawberries for local markets.

The Company plans to aggressively continue to build its patent portfolio of mechanical and process designs that address sustainability and climate change issues affecting the global agriculture sector. Affinor is also capable of pursuing opportunities in other sectors, such as decorative flowers, reforestation, biotech, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: “We’ve been in dialogue with the Aruba government officials since 2016, and this adds further attachment to the idea that we are ready to begin the budgets and process required to satisfy all encompassed needs for the country and potential capital partners.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Affinor Growers Inc.
Nick Brusatore: nick@affinorgrowers.com
Tel: (604) 356-0411
www.affinorgrowers.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


