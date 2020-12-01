Log in
AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO

12/01/2020 | 05:09am EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB:RSSFF) announces the resignation of Randy Minhas as Chief Executive Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, and the resignation of Brian Whitlock as a director and Chair of the board of directors. The Company thanks Mr. Minhas and Mr. Whitlock for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

The Company further announces that Nick Brusatore has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, and further has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brusatore is a past CEO of Affinor Growers. Rick Easthom has been appointed as Chair of the board of directors.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company on the CSE under the symbol ("AFI"). And on the OTCQB under the symbol (“RSSFF”) Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor Growers, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

Nick Brusatore
Director / CEO
nbrusatore@gmail.com


Sales 2020 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -0,69 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 0,43 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,63 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 763x
EV / Sales 2020 65,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
NameTitle
Randip S. Minhas President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Brian Whitlock Chairman
Alan R. Boyco Independent Director
Fredrick Graham Easthom Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFFINOR GROWERS INC.16.67%5
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.43.60%43 872
CORTEVA, INC.29.63%28 549
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-31.29%18 702
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED55.78%13 986
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS5.45%7 987
