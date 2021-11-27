Affinor Growers : Management Discussion and Analysis 11/27/2021 | 10:20pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AFFINOR GROWERS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 INTRODUCTION This is Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Affinor Growers Inc. ("Affinor" or the "Company") and has been prepared based on information known to management as of November 1, 2021. This MD&A is intended to help the reader understand the consolidated financial statements of Affinor. The following information should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The MD&A provides a review of the performance of the Company for the three months ended August 31, 2021. Additional information relating to the Company can be found on SEDAR www.sedar.com. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the consolidated financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management also ensures that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the consolidated financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's board of directors follows recommended corporate-governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The board's audit committee meets with management regularly to review the consolidated financial statements, including the MD&A, and to discuss other financial, operating and internal-control matters. All currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. GLOBAL PANDEMIC In early March 2020, there was a global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) that has resulted in a economic downturn and any potential resulting direct and indirect negative impact to the Company cannot be determined, but they could have a prospective material impact to the Company's cash flows and liquidity. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain sections of this MD&A provide, or may appear to provide, a forward-looking orientation with respect to the Company's activities and its future financial results. Consequently, certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute express or implied forward-looking statements. Terms including, but not limited to, "anticipate", "estimate", "believe" and "expect" may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, while they are based on the current knowledge and assumptions of the Company's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to the actual results being materially different than Affinor Growers Inc. Page 1 of 14 Management's Discussion & Analysis those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement that may be in this MD&A. The following forward-looking statements have been made in this MD&A: Impairment of intangible assets;

The potential and uncertainties of the Company's sales; and

Expectations regarding the ability to raise capital and to continue its development of the vertical farming technology. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Financial statements, MD&A's and additional information relevant to the Company and the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and/or on the Company's website at www.affinorgrowers.com. SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK It is the mission of Affinor to be the world-wide technology and market leader in acquiring and commercializing innovative vertical farming technologies that use the least possible resources (eg. land, water, and energy resources) to produce high quality, sustainable products. Affinor's patented technologies position the Company well in the vertical farming industry. It is one of the only vertically integrated growing system that can offer automated mechanical pollination for fruiting crops and true vertical solutions for the vertical farming industry. Revenue models for the Company include income from production, licensing fees, royalties on production, and margin on the sale of the Company's patented technology. The Company's goal is to become the leading technology developer and distributor of vertical farming equipment in order to help solve food security problems by using our proprietary growing systems. In addition to the vertical farming technology, the Company continued its work with Fundamental Lighting Solutions Corp. ("Fundamental Lighting") in development of LED cannabis lights. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company had completed three successful grow trials and is also in the process of assisting Fundamental Lighting in getting lighting certifications for the cannabis lights in Canada and in the US. The certifications are important to have in order to move to commercial sales of the cannabis lights. Page 2 of 14 1. Background The Company was incorporated under the Canadian Business Corporations Act on August 27, 1996. The Company is a diversified publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AFI" and is also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1AF" as well as on the US OTCQB under the symbol "RSSFF". The Company began as Affinor Resources Inc., a company with mining projects in Québec, Canada. The Company recognized a great opportunity when it discovered a team that was developing a system and technology to help solve problematic crops sustainably. 2. Highlights Summary The following is a brief description of the activities incurred by the Company during this current fiscal period and to date. Additional information can be obtained from the Company's website (www.affinorgrowers.com). On March 8, 2018, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement by issuing 24,997,916 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,999,667, all of which was raised under the Consultant Exemption under National Instrument 45-106. On November 26, 2018, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") issued a Temporary Order and Notice of Hearing (the Order") to respondents, including the Company, pursuant to Section 161 of the Securities Act (the "Act") advising that a hearing would be held under Section 161(3) of the Act to determine whether to extend the Order under Section 161. At a hearing on December 7, 2018, the Executive Director asked the BCSC to extend the Order, which was to expire on December 11, 2018, until a hearing was held and a decision rendered. The Order was extended at the completion of the hearing until a decision was issued on the application. On January 15, 2019, the BCSC issued its decision with respect to the Order. With respect to the Company, it found the Executive Director had not provided prima facie evidence of having engaged in conduct contrary to the public interest and, accordingly, the temporary Order was not extended. It was also concluded that it is in the public interest to not proceed with the hearing until the BCSC investigation has concluded. During the year ended May 31, 2021, the Notice of Hearing was amended to remove the Company as a respondent and there is no current proceeding against the Company. The Securities Commission could re-institute proceedings in the future. In relation to the above-noted issue, the Company was served with a Notice of Civil Claim (the "Claim") on July 11, 2019 with the Supreme Court of British Columbia by Michael Tietz and Duane Lowen under the Class Proceedings Act, RSBC 1996, c 50, naming the Company as a defendant along with 86 additional defendants. The claim relates to allegations of conspiracy, secondary market misrepresentations and fraudulent/negligent misrepresentations arising out of certain agreements entered into with consultants of the Company. Page 3 of 14 As at October 28, 2021, the class action proceeding is currently in abeyance pending the decision by the BC Supreme Court on whether to grant the Plaintiff's application for leave to bring the claim. Included in the legal expenses for the year ending May 31, 2021, are legal defence costs in respect of the Claim in the amount of $360,714 (2020 - $6,645). The full amount of these legal costs are subject to Reservation of Rights coverage through insurance. As at November 1, 2021, the Company does not know definitively how much of the legal fees incurred may or may not be covered. The insurance policy provides for full legal cost recovery subject to certain exclusions. Accordingly, the insurers reserve their rights, based on final adjudication, to deny certain coverage including any costs of defence that relate to damages that are subject to exclusions and are not covered under the policy. On August 10, 2020, the Company entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with FOFIE. to negotiate a distribution agreement whereby FOFIE will distribute Affinor products, technologies and/or services to: Indigenous communities, governments, corporations and organizations;

Canadian, provincial and municipal governments in partnership or with collaborative, service or protocol agreements with Indigenous communities;

Corporations or industry organizations in partnership or with collaborative or protocol agreements with Indigenous communities; and

The distribution of Affinor products would be limited to sales in regions currently not covered by Affinor's current licensing partners. On January 21, 2021, the Company entered into an Industrial Lease (the "Lease") with the CEO of the Company, whereby the Company leased from the CEO the greenhouse and compost buildings and their equipment and fixtures (the "Premises") located on his property in Abbotsford, BC (collectively, the "Abbotsford Greenhouse"). The Lease has a 10-year term commencing on March 1, 2021 and ending on August 28, 2031. The Company paid a $5,000 security deposit and gross rent during the term is $81,000 per year, payable monthly. The Company has no obligation to pay or reimburse the CEO or anyone else for any costs or expenses of owning or operating the Abbotsford Greenhouse including, without limitation, realty taxes, insurance, alterations, repairs or maintenance. The Company is responsible for paying the costs of supplying utilities and services to the Premises and for operating, maintaining and repairing the Premises that are not supplied, or required to be made by, the CEO. The CEO will provide and carry out, in accordance with the specified schedule, at the Company's expense, all equipment and work required to be provided in order to render the Premises complete and suitable to open for business (the "CEO's Work"). If the CEO is delayed in delivering possession of all or any portion of the Premises to the Company by the commencement date, the commencement date and the Company's obligation to pay rent will be postponed accordingly. The Company will provide and carry out, in accordance with the specified schedule, at its expense, all equipment and work other than the CEO's Work required to be provided in order to render the Premises complete and suitable to open for business (the "Company's Work"), with the design of the Premises being carried out by a qualified professional designer and engineers in accordance with the specified schedule. All leasehold improvements (excluding the Company's Work) immediately become the CEO's property without compensation to the Company. The Company is responsible for repairing any significant Page 4 of 14 or substantial damage caused to the Property by the leasehold improvements or trade fixtures, personal property, partitions and equipment or its removal. Provided that the Company's Work has been completed as specified, then in consideration of the Company performing its work, and paying for the CEO's Work, at its sole cost and expense, rent will not be payable by the Company until such time as the Company has recovered the entire cost of the Company's Work and the CEO's Work from the revenues generated by the sale of products grown and prepared at the Premise (the "Free Rent Period"). During the Free Rent Period, the Company must provide the CEO with monthly progress reporting (the "Free Rent Reports") on the status of its cost recovery with respect to expenses incurred in completing the Company's Work and the CEO's Work. If the Company fails to provide the CEO with the Free Rent Reports, rent immediately becomes payable to the CEO for the remainder of the balance of the term. If this occurs and provided that the Company has not recovered all or any portion of the costs with the CEO's Work, the CEO will immediately pay to the Company the outstanding balance of the CEO's Work not recovered by the Company at the time that rent becomes payable. Provided that the Company is not in default, it has the option to extend the term of the Lease for an additional five years at a rent to be determined based on the fair market rent at the time of option exercise. If the Company continues to occupy the Premises on expiry of the initial term or the subsequent extension, it will be on a month-by-month basis and either party can terminate the Lease by giving one month's written notice to the other. During the term of the Lease, including the option to renew, the CEO must not permit any conveyance, sale or transfer of his interest in the Property to a bona fide third party until he has first offered the Company the right to acquire his interest in the Property on the same terms and conditions as set out in the third party's offer. During May 2021, the Lease was amended to correct an error in the original Lease. The original Lease stated that rent will not be payable by the Company until such time as the Company has recovered the entire cost of the Company's Work and the CEO's Work from the revenues generated by the sale of products grown and prepared at the Premise. The Lease Agreement was amended to replace the word "revenues" to "profit before EBITDA" on the production in the Abbotsford. As well, during May 2021, Nick Brusatore, the CEO of the Company, agreed to repay the funds that had been loaned to VDL in May 2018. The debt balance of $220,000.00 will be added to the Free Rent Period computation on the Abbotsford Greenhouse. This amount had been previously written off as uncollectable as VDL was dissolved in early 2020. As at August 31, 2021, the Company continued the CEO's Work and the Company's Work. 3. Risks and Uncertainties The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainty associated with the successful development of its vertical growing technology to help grow crop products, such as romaine lettuce and strawberries, and with the financing requirements of its operations. The attainment of profitable operations is dependent upon future events, including the successful completion of technology crop feasibility studies, energy saving strategies and crop modeling. Page 5 of 14 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Affinor Growers Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 03:19:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about AFFINOR GROWERS INC. 11/27 AFFINOR GROWERS : Certification of Interim Filings--CFO PU 11/27 AFFINOR GROWERS : Certification of Interim Filings--CEO PU 11/27 AFFINOR GROWERS : Management Discussion and Analysis PU 11/08 Affinor Growers Files Patent for New Automated Vertical Farm Technology AQ 11/08 Affinor Growers Files Patent for New Automated Vertical Farm Technology CI 11/02 Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member and Stock Option Grants GL 11/02 Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member and Stock Option Grants GL 11/02 Affinor Growers Inc. Appoints Ben Hogervorst to Advisory Board CI 11/02 Affinor Growers Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 20.. CI 10/29 Affinor Growers Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI