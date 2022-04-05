Affinor Growers : Notice of Annual Meeting

March 31, 2022
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
April 25, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
April 25, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
April 25, 2022
|
Meeting Date :
|
June 01, 2022
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
Yes
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
No
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
No
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
No
|
Voting Security Details:
Description COMMON SHARESSincerely,
Computershare
Agent for AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
CUSIP Number 00830Q108
ISIN CA00830Q1081
Disclaimer
Affinor Growers Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.