Affinor Growers : Notice of Annual Meeting

March 31, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 25, 2022 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 25, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 25, 2022 Meeting Date : June 01, 2022 Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders No NAA for Registered Holders No Voting Security Details:

Description COMMON SHARESSincerely,

Computershare

Agent for AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

CUSIP Number 00830Q108

ISIN CA00830Q1081