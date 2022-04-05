Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Affinor Growers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFI   CA00830Q1081

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

(AFI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/05 09:30:00 am EDT
0.04 CAD    --.--%
11:29aAFFINOR GROWERS : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
02/22Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
02/22Affinor Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
Affinor Growers : Notice of Annual Meeting

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
March 31, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities Subject: AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 25, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 25, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 25, 2022

Meeting Date :

June 01, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description COMMON SHARESSincerely,

Computershare

Agent for AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

CUSIP Number 00830Q108

ISIN CA00830Q1081

Disclaimer

Affinor Growers Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,02 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2021 0,43 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,86 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
EV / Sales 2020 65,2x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart AFFINOR GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Affinor Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas G. Brusatore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarj Dhaliwal Chief Financial Officer
Fredrick Graham Easthom Chairman
Alan R. Boyco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFINOR GROWERS INC.14.29%7
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.7.61%47 489
CORTEVA, INC.24.09%42 640
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.14.85%22 081
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-25.98%14 166
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.12.69%11 948