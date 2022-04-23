Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
31.16 USD   -5.29%
02:20pAFRM FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action - AFRM
NE
04/21Affirm to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/19AFRM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFRM FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action - AFRM

04/23/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on February 10, 2022, after the Company sent a tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 P.M. EST (the "Class Period"), of the important April 29, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Affirm securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Affirm class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, on February 10, 2022, at approximately 1:15 P.M. EST, Affirm tweeted from its official Twitter account disclosing certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading.

The tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results.

Affirm deleted the tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster - with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

On this news, Affirm's share price plummeted from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share to close at $58.68 per share, or approximately 32%.

To join the Affirm class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121416


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
02:20pAFRM FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Affirm Holdings, Inc. In..
NE
04/21Affirm to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/19AFRM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 in t..
PR
04/14Affirm Research Reveals Generational Divide in Americans' Response to Inflation
BU
04/13McKay Securities Directors Affirm Support for Workspace's $354 Million Bid
MT
04/12Affirm, Poshmark Extend Payment Partnership for Two More Years
MT
04/12FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% After Mixed Day
DJ
04/12Affirm and Poshmark Expand Partnership to Bring Shoppers More Payment Flexibility
BU
04/12Affirm Holdings, Inc. and Poshmark Expand Partnership to Bring Shoppers More Payment Fl..
CI
04/12FTSE Down, Sterling Could Suffer Hit From Economic Headwinds
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 326 M - -
Net income 2022 -777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 864 M 8 864 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,70x
EV / Sales 2023 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,16 $
Average target price 65,14 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-69.01%8 864
INTUIT INC.-31.08%125 368
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.41%61 055
ADYEN N.V.-28.95%54 829
KAKAO PAY CORP.-32.38%12 487
WORLDLINE-27.79%10 703