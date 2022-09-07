Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
22.30 USD   -0.67%
09:12aAffirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Top 2022 Summer Spending Trends
BU
08:47aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $53 From $80, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
07:53aMizuho Securities Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $42 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Top 2022 Summer Spending Trends

09/07/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From travel and fashion to cooking and kitchen supplies, new data from the pay-over-time company highlights that consumers were eager to socialize this summer

Consumers are making up for lost time, and they met this summer season with new enthusiasm to socialize on the road and in the home, according to new data from Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

“This was definitely the summer of travel and socializing – both in and out of the home. The total amount spent on flights was five times greater this summer compared to last, and the amount people spent on cooking and kitchen supplies nearly tripled,” said Ashmi Pancholi, VP of Consumer Insights at Affirm. “It’s also clear that people were pampering their pets – the average pet supply purchase was just over $330, compared to the average children’s apparel purchase costing nearly $180.”

Pancholi added, “While consumers were eager to enjoy their summer activities, many were simultaneously facing the strain of rising inflation. This could explain why we saw increased demand for Affirm. Our pay-over-time solutions empower eligible consumers to responsibly purchase the things and experiences they love, without losing control of their budgets.”

According to Affirm Consumer Spending Data:

This Was The Summer Of Travel

  • Travel was the #2 top spending category this summer
  • The total amount spent on flights was 5x greater this summer vs. last and the total amount spent on hotels more than doubled
  • The average flight purchase made with Affirm was about $700, the average home rentals purchase was about $1,560, and the average hotels purchase was nearly $600
  • The total amount spent on luggage and leather goods was 60% higher than last summer
  • Top Travel Destinations included Cancun, Las Vegas, Punta Cana and Orlando demonstrating that people were eager for destinations known for entertainment

Dressing To Impress Is Back

  • Apparel was the #4 top spending category this summer
  • People spent more on apparel and hair care this summer vs. last – with overall spend up about 70% and 40% respectively. They also used Affirm more – the number of purchases for each more than doubled
  • People spent 45% more on watches this summer vs. last
  • But, on average, people spent more on pets than children’s clothing – the average pet supply purchase was just over $330, compared to the average children’s apparel purchase costing nearly $180

Wedding Bells Are Still Ringing

  • The average diamonds and engagement ring purchase made with Affirm was over $2000, up from about $1,700 last summer; and overall spend in the category increased 35% year-over-year
  • The number of bridal apparel purchases made with Affirm increased by about 40%

Hostess With The Mostest

  • Furniture and homewares were the #3 top spending category this summer
  • The amount people spent on cooking and kitchen supply purchases nearly tripled year-over-year
  • The number of at-home entertaining purchases and home audio purchases made with Affirm increased 3x each, and Smart TVs were one of the top purchases made with Affirm

About the Data

Affirm compared its quarterly consumer spending data across categories April through June 2022 vs. April through June 2021.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lender license.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
09:12aAffirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Top 2022 Summer Spending Trends
BU
08:47aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $53 From $80, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
07:53aMizuho Securities Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $42 From $50, Maintains Buy ..
MT
09/01TRANSCRIPT : Affirm Holdings, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Confer..
CI
08/31Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/30AFFIRM : Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
PU
08/30BofA Securities Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $38 from $45, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
08/29AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/29Autonomous Research Adjusts Affirm Holdings Price Target to $35 From $37, Maintains Out..
MT
08/26Wall Street ends in a hole after Powell's Wyoming speech
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 713 M - -
Net income 2023 -855 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 446 M 6 446 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 552
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,30 $
Average target price 32,11 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer
Libor Michalek Director, President-Technology, Risk & Operations
Katherine Adkins Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-77.82%6 446
INTUIT INC.-34.90%118 036
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.09%54 353
ADYEN N.V.-35.39%45 820
WORLDLINE-10.45%12 222
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-46.11%8 425