Affirm : Q2 2022 Infographic

Accelerated growth on both sides of Affirm's network: increased active consumers to 11.2 million from 4.5 million and increased active merchants by 2,030% to 168,000 from 7,900
Successfully expanded and drove higher frequency: total transactions grew by 218%
Delivered strong unit economics: Revenue Less Transaction Costs outpaced revenue growth, increasing by 93% year over year
Strong holiday season: Affirm more than doubled volume for the Black Friday / Cyber Monday period and processed an estimated 1.6% of total online transaction volume for the period2
Completed the initial rollout of Affirm's first integrated point-of-sale solution at Amazon in the U.S. in November 2021
Strong credit performance as we purposefully and strategically expand access to our products to more consumers
All comparisons are made versus the same period in fiscal year 2021 unless otherwise stated
Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2021 (Thanksgiving Day - Cyber Monday)
Max Levchin
Founder and CEO
Affirm's strong growth accelerated this quarter, reflecting the key advantages of our superior technology, and commitment to putting people first. We more than doubled gross merchandise volume year over year. Over the last 12 months, we have added nearly seven million active consumers to our network, while enabling 168,000 merchant partners to better serve their customers.
Millions of people see Affirm as a smart way to pay because of our honest, transparent, and customizable payment terms. Merchants recognize our ability to help them drive growth and deliver the experience consumers are demanding at checkout. We remain focused on extending our lead as we scale enterprise partnerships and benefit from self-reinforcing network effects. With our talented team of Affirmers, we have never been more excited to expand the impact of our mission.
Well-Positioned for Continued Growth and Value Creation
Fintech category leader with massive and rapidly expanding market opportunities
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is the fastest growing payment method3 in the $10 trillion global payments market opportunity4
Evolving consumer preferences and merchant needs driving demand for Affirm's solutions
Partnerships span across all verticals, and Affirm addresses approximately 60% of U.S. ecommerce
Solutions become even more valuable in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment
Powerful two-sided network: growing consumer and merchant bases reinforce one another
Attractive unit economics and operating margins at scale
Fundamentally aligned with consumers and merchants with a brand built on trust, transparency and putting people first
Affirm's Key Advantages
Superior technology offers greater reliability, scalability, customization and flexibility for consumers and merchants with no gotchas
Ability to address broad range of cart sizes: $0 -$17,500 and terms ranging from six weeks to 60 months
Key competitive advantages further supported by proprietary underwriting and capital markets expertise
Alignment with consumers, no late or hidden fees, ever
Contacts:
Investor Relations ir@affirm.com
Media press@affirm.com
3. Worldpay Global Payments Report (2021)
4. IDC's Worldwide New Media Market Model forecast for 2024
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company's strategy and future operations, including the Company's partnerships with Amazon, Peloton and Shopify; the development, innovation, introduction and performance of the Company's products, including the Debit+ Card; acquisition and retention of merchants and consumers; the Company's future growth, investments, network expansion, product mix, brand awareness, financial position, gross market value, revenue, transaction costs, operating income, provision for credit losses, and cash flows; and general economic trends and trends in the Company's industry and markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to: the Company's need to attract additional merchants, partners and consumers and retain and grow its relationships with existing merchants, partners and consumers; the highly competitive nature of its industry; its need to maintain a consistently high level of consumer satisfaction and trust in its brand; the concentration of a large percentage of its revenue with a single merchant partner; its ability to sustain its revenue growth rate or the growth rate of its related key operating metrics; the terms of its agreement with one of its originating bank partners; its existing funding arrangements that may not be renewed or replaced or its existing funding sources that may be unwilling or unable to provide funding to it on terms acceptable to it, or at all; its ability to effectively underwrite loans facilitated through its platform and accurately price credit risk; the performance of loans facilitated through its platform; changes in market interest rates; its securitizations, warehouse credit facilities and forward flow agreements; the impact on its business of general economic conditions, the financial performance of its merchants, and fluctuations in the U.S. consumer credit market; its ability to grow effectively through acquisitions or other strategic investments or alliances; and other risks that are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
Affirm Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:02:04 UTC.