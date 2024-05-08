Safe Harbor Statement/Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company's strategy and future operations, including the Company's partnerships with certain key merchants and commerce platforms as well as its engagement with existing and prospective originating bank partners; the development, innovation, introduction and performance of, and demand for, the Company's products, including Affirm Card; the Company's ability to execute on its initiatives; the Company's ability to maintain funding sources to support its business; acquisition and retention of merchants and consumers; the Company's future growth, investments, network expansion, product mix, brand awareness, financial position, gross merchandise volume, revenue, transaction costs, operating income, provision for credit losses, and cash flows; and general economic trends and trends in the Company's industry and markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to: the Company's need to attract additional merchants, partners and consumers and retain and grow its relationships with existing merchants, partners and consumers; the highly competitive and evolving nature of its industry; its need to maintain a consistently high level of consumer satisfaction and trust in its brand; the concentration of a large percentage of its revenue and GMV with a small number of merchant partners and commerce platforms; its ability to sustain its revenue growth rate or the growth rate of its related key operating metrics; its ability to successfully maintain its relationship with existing originating bank partners and engage additional originating bank partners; its ability to maintain, renew or replace its existing funding arrangements and build and grow new funding relationships; the impact of any of its existing funding sources becoming unwilling or unable to provide funding to it on terms acceptable to it, or at all; its ability to effectively underwrite loans facilitated through its platform and accurately price credit risk; the performance of loans facilitated through its platform; the impact of elevated market interest rates and corresponding higher negotiated interest rate spreads on its business; the terms of its securitizations, warehouse credit facilities and forward flow agreements; the impact on its business of general economic conditions, including the impact of inflation, ongoing recessionary concerns, the potential for more instability of financial institutions, the financial performance of its merchants, and fluctuations in the U.S. consumer credit market; its ability to achieve sustained profitability in the future; its ability to grow effectively through acquisitions or other strategic investments or alliances; seasonal or other fluctuations in its revenue and GMV as a result of consumer spending patterns; pending and future litigation, regulatory actions and/or compliance issues; developments in its regulatory environment; the impact of the reduction in its workforce announced in February 2023, including its ability to continue to attract and retain highly skilled employees; and other risks that are described in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue less transaction costs, revenue less transaction costs as a percentage of GMV, adjusted operating loss and adjusted operating margin. We also present certain operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis, as well as those non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of GAAP total revenue. Definitions of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations of each historical non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this presentation. However, a reconciliation of adjusted operating loss to the comparable GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool. Accordingly, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.