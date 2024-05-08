Adaptive Checkout , the primary consumer interface to Aﬃrm, generates an extraordinary amount of unique data about consumers' ﬁnancial preferences. Together with repayment trends, it is predominantly used to improve our underwriting: indeed, the latest point-of-sale model update rolled out in the quarter. But another, subtler use case is to predict and recommend the terms optimal for the consumers' ﬁnancial needs and abilities within Adaptive Checkout, a beneﬁt for both Aﬃrm and our borrowers.

, the primary consumer interface to Aﬃrm, generates an extraordinary amount of unique data about consumers' ﬁnancial preferences. Together with repayment trends, it is predominantly used to improve our underwriting: indeed, the latest point-of-sale model update rolled out in the quarter. But another, subtler use case is to predict and recommend the terms optimal for the consumers' ﬁnancial needs and abilities within Adaptive Checkout, a beneﬁt for both Aﬃrm and our borrowers. Aﬃrm Card is a key area, and its metrics continue to look very strong. Shortly after the end of the ﬁscal third quarter, active cardholders crossed one million , and the most recent user cohorts are transacting consistently as we continue to capture more average annual spend and unlock new usage categories and spending modalities. Financial product mix remained relatively constant on the card, and key categories that Aﬃrm has historically not addressed (restaurants, home improvement, groceries, fuel, etc.) are about 20% of all of Card spend.

This is the part of this note where I thank the team for the great work they do... but something happened a few days ago that changed this tried and true approach.

Several members of our team visited a partner's retail location, to use our product, observe shoppers, and speak with employees, who are often called upon to explain Aﬃrm to would-beﬁrst-time users.

The young store associate we chatted up gushed about the simplicity and sense of control of our product, as she told us that she (and her mother!) are frequent Aﬃrm users, both in-store and online. "Recommend it to everyone" - she said - "I love Aﬃrm! It's so much better than any of those other ones! Thank you, thank you guys for inventing it!" As we walked out, one of the Aﬃrmers present, turned to the entire exec team beaming with pride, and said, "...And this is why we do what we do!"

She is right, and that is the gratitude that matters far more than mine. I am not aware of many ﬁnancial products that elicit this kind of emotional response, and as someone who chats up many of our consumers, I can report that this is a very, very common reaction.

Our consumers love Aﬃrm. We are deeply grateful for and are energized by their support, and cannot wait to deliver a few more amazing products and services in the coming weeks and months for them - and for the merchants where they shop.

Onward,

Max