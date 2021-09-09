Affirm : Q4 2021 Earnings Supplement

Safe Harbor Statement/Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: our strategy and future operations; our future financial position, gross market value, revenue, transaction costs, operating income, provision for credit losses, and cash flows; and general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to: our need to attract additional merchants and consumers and retain and grow our relationships with existing merchants and consumers; our need to maintain a consistently high level of consumer satisfaction and trust in our brand; the concentration of a large percentage of our revenue with a single merchant partner; our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate or the growth rate of our related key operating metrics; the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks relating to our agreement with one of our originating bank partners; the risk that our existing funding arrangements may not be renewed or replaced or our existing funding sources may be unwilling or unable to provide funding to us on terms acceptable to us, or at all; our ability to effectively underwrite loans facilitated through our platform and accurately price credit risk; the performance of loans facilitated through our platform; risks associated with changes in market interest rates; risks relating to our securitizations, warehouse credit facilities and forward flow agreements; the impact on our business of general economic conditions, the financial performance of our merchants, and fluctuations in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to grow effectively through acquisitions or other strategic investments or alliances; risks associated with expanding our operations internationally; the potential impact of any cyber-attacks, misconduct, computer viruses, or physical or electronic break-ins that we might experience; risks associated with our business being subject to extensive regulation, examination, and oversight in a variety of areas; and other risks that are described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: Revenue less transaction costs, revenue less transaction costs as a percentage of GMV, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, adjusted cash flow from operations, free cash flow, cash flow from loan financing and repayment, and free cash flow after loan financing and repayment. We also present certain operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis, as well as those non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of GAAP total revenue. Definitions of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations of each historical non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this presentation. However, a reconciliation of adjusted operating loss to the comparable GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool. Accordingly, you should not consider these non- GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

2