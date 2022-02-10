Affirm posts larger-than-expected loss, shares sink

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc on Thursday
posted a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter as the
buy now, pay later firm spent more on stock-based compensation
following its initial public offering.
Its shares were down 15% in afternoon trading.
The company reported results a couple of hours earlier than
scheduled after it accidentally posted a tweet with some
financial metrics on its twitter handle and deleted it minutes
after.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to
$159.74 million, or 57 cents per share, in the three months
ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $26.61 million, or 38 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 34 cents per share,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue rose 77% to $361 million, beating estimates of
$328.8 million.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)