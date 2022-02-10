Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Affirm posts larger-than-expected loss, shares sink

02/10/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter as the buy now, pay later firm spent more on stock-based compensation following its initial public offering.

Its shares were down 15% in afternoon trading.

The company reported results a couple of hours earlier than scheduled after it accidentally posted a tweet with some financial metrics on its twitter handle and deleted it minutes after.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $159.74 million, or 57 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $26.61 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 34 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 77% to $361 million, beating estimates of $328.8 million.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
03:28pAffirm Holdings Post Wider Fiscal Q2 Loss, Higher Revenue -- Shares Tumble Amid Heavy T..
MT
03:19pAffirm posts larger-than-expected loss, shares sink
RE
03:16pAffirm Slumps 19% After Accidentally Tweeting Financial Results Early
MT
03:08pAffirm Guides for Q3 Revenue of $325-$335 Million, vs. CIQ Consensus of $333 Million; F..
MT
03:06pEarnings Flash (AFRM) AFFIRM HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $361M, vs. Street Est of $333.1M
MT
03:03pAFFIRM : Q2 2022 Infographic
PU
02:49pAffirm Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
12:26pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Affirm Hldgs Inc, 75.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 15.2% Sensit..
MT
02/04Affirm Holdings' Fiscal Q2 Likely to Exceed Expectations, FY2022 Guidance Could Still b..
MT
02/03Wall St ends winning run as Facebook forecast halts tech-led recovery
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 277 M - -
Net income 2022 -638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -34,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 985 M 20 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 876
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 74,68 $
Average target price 108,86 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-25.74%20 985
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.47%2 333 100
SEA LIMITED-22.24%97 749
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-11.98%85 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.35%63 701
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.12%49 742