Affirm : rides buy now, pay later wave to beat revenue estimates, shares surge

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc beat Wall
Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by a
growth in volumes of goods sold through its buy now, pay later
(BNPL) platform, coupled with a rise in the number of merchants
and active consumers.
Shares of the company jumped 19% to $109.61 in extended
trade.
BNPL firms like Affirm earn from charging merchants a fee to
offer their customers small, point-of-sale loans which are paid
back in interest-free installments over a period of time,
bypassing credit checks.
The company's gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used
in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes, rose
106% to $2.5 billion during the quarter.
Active consumers surged by 97% to 7.1 million during the
quarter while active merchants grew 412%, Affirm said.
Total revenue rose to $261.8 million during the fourth
quarter ended June 30, from $153.3 million, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of about $225
million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)