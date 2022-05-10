Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
20.59 USD   -17.47%
08:35aAffirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06:32aStephens Downgrades Affirm Holdings to Underweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $51
MT
05/04Enel Reports Q1 Earnings Surge, Confirms FY Guidance
MT
Summary 
Summary

Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/10/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Virtual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 3:20PM ET.
  • On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Max Levchin, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan 50th Annual Global TMC Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 8:40AM ET.
  • On Thursday, June 9, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 11:00AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 327 M - -
Net income 2022 -794 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 857 M 5 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,59 $
Average target price 61,29 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-79.52%5 857
INTUIT INC.-42.94%103 795
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.39%57 738
ADYEN N.V.-39.29%45 784
WORLDLINE-27.26%10 537
KAKAO PAY CORP.-46.25%9 682