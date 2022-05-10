Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Virtual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 3:20PM ET.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Max Levchin, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan 50 th Annual Global TMC Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 8:40AM ET.

Annual Global TMC Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 8:40AM ET. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 11:00AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005036/en/