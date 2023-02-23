Advanced search
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
02:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
13.46 USD   +5.07%
08:32aAffirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/15Affirm Holdings, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/23/2023 | 08:32am EST
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Libor Michalek, President, and Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM PT.
  • On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the 2023 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 AM PT. They will be joined by Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, for investor meetings.
  • On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Rob O’Hare, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and investor meetings at the Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium. The fireside chat will begin at 8:15 AM PT.

The fireside chats will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 520 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 957 M 3 957 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 632
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,46 $
Average target price 14,31 $
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Libor Michalek President & Director
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer
Katherine Adkins Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.39.19%3 957
INTUIT INC.1.81%114 162
ADYEN N.V.8.85%46 156
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-1.21%39 774
WORLDLINE6.35%11 638
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.24.03%9 539