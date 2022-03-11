Log in
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  
Affirm to Participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on March 22, 2022

03/11/2022 | 12:49pm EST
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The discussion will begin at 5:15PM ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

AFRM-F


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 318 M - -
Net income 2022 -773 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 397 M 10 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
EV / Sales 2023 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,55 $
Average target price 78,64 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-63.65%10 397
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.08%2 141 030
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-33.07%64 690
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.78%60 206
SEA LIMITED-55.77%55 604
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.36%46 058