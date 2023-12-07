(MT Newswires) -- Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm, discusses Affirm's new payment card, which acts as both a debit card and a loan for customers who buy now and pay later. Levchin emphasizes that the Affirm card is not a complement to the credit card, but rather a replacement, without the pitfalls associated with traditional credit cards. He believes the Affirm card offers greater control and a simpler debt structure for consumers.
Max Levchin, Affirm CEO: New Affirm card, "without the pitfalls associated with traditional credit cards"
December 07, 2023 at 10:33 am EST
Share
Share
© MT Newswires - 2023