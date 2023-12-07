Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The Company's platform comprises three core elements: point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its point-of-sale solutions allow consumers to pay for purchases in fixed amounts without deferred interest, late fees, or penalties. It offers commerce enablement, demand generation, and customer acquisition tools. Consumers can use the app to apply for installment loans, and upon approval, they can use the Affirm Card digitally online or in-stores to complete a purchase. The Companyâs platform provides consumer and merchant features. Its consumer features include checkout, consumer borrowing, virtual card, affirm app and marketplace and Affirm debit+ card. Its merchant features include affirm at Checkout, merchant dashboard, analytics, client success support, affirm app, and returns management, among others.