Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. - AFRM

02/17/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AFRM).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Affirm is the subject of an inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") focusing on the Company's "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL") service. The CFPB has expressed concerns about "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting" associated with BNPL products. Based on this news, shares of Affirm dropped by 10.6%.

Further, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Affirm stock dropped 21% to a share price of $58.68 after the Company reported second-quarter results ahead of schedule showing a 77% gain in revenue and a net loss that widened from a year earlier.

If you currently own stock or options in Affirm Holdings, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
02:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. - AFRM
BU
02/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investo..
PR
02/15AFFIRM : Q2 2022 Earnings Transcript
PU
02/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions slightly ease
02/15ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
02/14AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/14Loop Capital Adjusts Price Target for Affirm Holdings to $50 From $72, Maintains Hold R..
MT
02/14Barclays Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $65 from $105, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
02/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Point to Lower Monday Opening; Affirm Sheds Around 5%
MT
02/11AFFIRM HOLDINGS : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 317 M - -
Net income 2022 -773 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 209 M 12 209 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 42,92 $
Average target price 79,36 $
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-57.32%12 209
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 311
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.41%80 789
SEA LIMITED-36.71%79 559
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.57%61 576
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.75%47 073