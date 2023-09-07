Equities AFRM US00827B1061
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.48 USD
|+1.72%
|+8.02%
|+132.47%
|Sep. 05
|Mizuho Raises Price Target on Affirm to $25 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Aug. 25
|Correction: Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advancing Friday Afternoon
|MT
Transcript : Affirm Holdings, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-07-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechMichael Ng (Analysts)Great. So we're about to get started. So welcome, everybody, to the Affirm fi...
More about the company
Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The Company's platform comprises three core elements: point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its point-of-sale solutions allow consumers to pay for purchases in fixed amounts without deferred interest, late fees, or penalties. It offers commerce enablement, demand generation, and customer acquisition tools. Consumers can use the app to apply for installment loans, and upon approval, they can use the Affirm Card digitally online or in-stores to complete a purchase. The Companyâs platform provides consumer and merchant features. Its consumer features include checkout, consumer borrowing, virtual card, affirm app and marketplace and Affirm debit+ card. Its merchant features include affirm at Checkout, merchant dashboard, analytics, client success support, affirm app, and returns management, among others.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
22.48USD
Average target price
15.61USD
Spread / Average Target
-30.56%
EPS Revisions
