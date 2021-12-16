Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Affirm Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRM   US00827B1061

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.

(AFRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices

12/16/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Thursday asked five "buy-now, pay-later" companies for information on their business practices, amid concerns that the financing products are putting consumers at risk.

The agency issued the order to Affirm Holdings, Afterpay Ltd, Klarna, PayPal and Zip Co in the wake of a boom in "buy-now, pay-later" services, which allow consumers to split purchase payments into installments, driven in part by online shopping growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CFPB said it is concerned about "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting" and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products.

"The consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

A survey in September by personal finance company Credit Karma found that one-third of U.S. consumers who used "buy-now, pay-later" services have fallen behind on one or more payments, and 72% of those said their credit scores declined.

A Klarna spokesperson told Reuters that "we believe proportionate regulation is a good thing."

"We welcome the CFPB's review and support regulatory efforts that benefit consumers and promote transparency," a spokesperson for Affirm said.

Afterpay said it supports "efforts to ensure that there are appropriate regulatory protections for consumers" in relation to "buy-now pay-later" practices.

PayPal said it was reviewing the CFPB inquiry and would comply. "Our customers trust us to be transparent and we take this responsibility very seriously," a spokesperson said.

Zip did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The information requests are part of a broader push by Chopra, a former Democratic commissioner at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, to stamp out market abuses and boost competition in the consumer finance sector.

He is under pressure from Democratic progressives to reinvigorate the CFPB after it pulled back from enforcement and tough policymaking during the Trump administration.

Banking groups, who have lobbied for regulators to scrutinize non-traditional financial firms, cheered the agency's move.

"It's good to see the CFPB take this much-needed step to protect consumers," said Richard Hunt, who leads the Washington-based Consumer Bankers Association.

Thursday's request follows an October CFPB order demanding information from big tech giants Amazon, Apple, Google, PayPal, Square and Facebook parent company, Meta, on how they gather and use consumer payment data.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang and Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Paul Simao)

By Hannah Lang and Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. -10.58% 99.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AFTERPAY LIMITED 1.70% 89.5 End-of-day quote.-24.15%
ALPHABET INC. -1.36% 2888.9 Delayed Quote.67.11%
APPLE INC. -3.93% 172.26 Delayed Quote.35.13%
BELIEVE -0.59% 16.216 Real-time Quote.0.00%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.98% 334.9 Delayed Quote.25.08%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.00% 188.75 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
All news about AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
05:11pU.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
01:49pU.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
12:59pAffirm Holdings Gets Regulator Notice Over Buy Now, Pay Later Services; Shares Fall Sha..
MT
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Push Higher as Investors Welcome Fed Decision
DJ
12/14Credit Suisse Economists Affirm Swiss Growth Outlook, Lift Inflation Forecast for 2022
MT
12/14Goeasy Reports Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; Offers Capital Management Update; D..
MT
12/14Mizuho Securities Adjusts Affirm Holdings' Price Target to $140 From $180, Reiterates B..
MT
12/13AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/07Higher metals, grains prices to drive 25% increase in Latin American trade this year
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 272 M - -
Net income 2022 -658 M - -
Net Debt 2022 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 186 M 31 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 876
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 110,98 $
Average target price 161,85 $
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max R. Levchin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Linford Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Libor Michalek Director & President-Technology
Jeremy Liew Independent Director
Christa Sober Quarles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%31 186
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.46%2 512 546
SEA LIMITED13.79%125 623
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.83%92 110
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.62%78 091
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%56 697