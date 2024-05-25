Affle (India) Limited is a global technology company. The Company provides a consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagement, acquisitions, and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. Its segments include the Consumer Platform and the Enterprise Platform. The Consumer Platform segment delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant mobile advertising. Its user acquisition and engagement solutions help applications, businesses, and brands to advertise and discover as well as re-engage their valuable customers. The Enterprise Platform segment offers an array of digital transformation services to build audience-centric digital assets. Its platforms include appnext, Jampp, MAAS, RevX, and Vizury, among others. It also provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users, such as developing applications, enabling offline to online commerce for offline businesses with e-commerce aspirations and others.