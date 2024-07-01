A French corporation (société anonyme) with share capital of €3,314,523.60
Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède
Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B
13100 Aix-en-Provence
837 722 560 RCS Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register
2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Including the annual financial report
The Universal Registration Document was filed on 30 April 2024 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and any amendment(s) made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting package was approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, the 2021 Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on 29 April 2022 under number R.22-017, its amendment approved by the AMF on 8 February 2023 under number R.23-003, and the 2022 Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on 26 April 2023 under number R.23-019 are included by reference in this Universal Registration Document(Document_d_Enregistrement_Affluent_Medical_21-007.pdf(affluentmedical.com), AFFMED_DEU_R.22-017_29042022.pdf(affluentmedical.com))
Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge from the Company at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence and in an electronic version on the Company's website (www.affluentmedical.com) and on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org).
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, THIRD-PARTY INFORMATION, EXPERTS' REPORTS AND
COMPETENT AUTHORITY APPROVAL
12
1.1. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION
DOCUMENT
12
1.2. STATEMENT OF THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE
12
1.3.
EXPERT REPORTS
12
1.4.
THIRD PARTY INFORMATION
12
1.5. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FINANCIAL REPORTING
12
2.
STATUTORY AUDITORS
13
2.1.
STATUTORY AUDITORS
13
2.2.
DEPUTY STATUTORY AUDITORS
13
2.3. INFORMATION ON THE STATUTORY AUDITORS HAVING
RESIGNED, BEEN DISMISSED OR NOT BEEN RENEWED
13
2.4.
STATUTORY AUDITORS' FEES
13
3.
RISK FACTORS
14
3.1. RISKS RELATED TO THE GROUP'S BUSINESS AND MARKETS
15
3.1.1. Risks related to delays and failures in the development of the Group's innovative
implantable medical devices
15
- Risks related to the unsuccessful marketing of the Group's products or technology
.............................................................................................................................. 18
- Risks related to current or future competition on the products developed by the
Group
19
3.2. REGULATORY AND LEGAL RISKS
20
3.2.1.
Risks related to obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations
20
3.2.2.
Risks related to intellectual property rights
21
3.2.3. Risks related to pricing and changes in reimbursement policies for medical devices
.............................................................................................................................. 24
3.2.4. Risks to the Group's product liability
24
3.3. RISKS RELATED TO THE GROUP'S ORGANISATION AND
OPERATIONS
25
3.3.1. Risks related to the industrialisation of the Group's medical devices
25
3.3.2.
Risks related to third parties
27
3.3.3.
Risks related to the implementation of the Group's marketing strategy
29
3.3.4. Risks related to the maintenance and performance of collaboration agreements
signed with existing or future partners
29
3.3.5. Risks related to dependence on qualified personnel and key executives
30
3.4.
FINANCIAL RISKS
31
3.4.1.
Liquidity risk
31
3.4.2. Risks related to the default or increase in insurance coverage costs
34
3.4.3.
Dilution risk
36
3.4.4. Risks related to access to public subsidies and funding
37
3.4.5. Risks related to past and future losses
40
3.4.6. Risks related to the impairment of the Group's intangible assets
41
Page 2
4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY
43
4.1. COMPANY NAME
43
4.2. COMPANY'S PLACE OF REGISTRATION, REGISTRATION NUMBER
AND LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI)
43
4.3. DATE OF INCORPORATION AND TERM
43
4.4. REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, LEGAL FORM AND
APPLICABLE LAW
43
5. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
44
5.1. GENERAL PRESENTATION OF AFFLUENT MEDICAL
44
5.1.1. A new generation of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of severe
pathologies in urology and structural heart
44
5.1.2. Competitive strengths and development strategy
49
5.2. A STRATEGIC POSITIONING BASED ON DISRUPTIVE SOLUTIONS FOR KEY INDICATIONS IN UROLOGY AND STRUCTURAL HEART 52
5.2.1. Affluent Medical: the synergistic combination of three best-in-class medical
devices and one technology
52
5.2.2. Artus: a unique artificial sphincter for urinary incontinence
55
5.2.3. Kali os & Epygon: complementary innovations to effectively treat mitral
insufficiency in a minimally invasive way
68
5.2.4. Kardiozis: a technology for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm without
open surgery
95
5.3. AN AGILE AND ROBUST ORGANISATION FROM CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
.....................................................................................................................
103
5.3.1.
Experienced and complementary management
103
5.3.2.
A leading Scientific Council
107
5.3.3. An intellectual property policy at the heart of Affluent Medical's development
strategy
108
5.3.4. ISO 13485:2016 certifications already obtained validating the quality system of the
Group's various subsidiaries
121
5.3.5. A dual model for the industrialisation of the Group's various innovative implants
............................................................................................................................ 124
5.3.6. A clear marketing strategy combining direct and indirect sales
126
5.4.
INVESTMENTS
129
5.4.1.
Main investments made
129
5.4.2. Main investments in progress and future investments
130
5.4.3. Information concerning joint ventures and companies in which Affluent Medical
holds a significant interest
130
5.4.4.
Environmental issues
131
6.
ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
132
6.1.
LEGAL ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
132
6.2. COMPANIES IN THE GROUP
133
6.3. DESCRIPTION OF THE GROUP'S CASH FLOW
134
7.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
135
7.1.
FINANCIAL POSITION
135
7.1.1.
General presentation
135
Page 3
7.1.2. Main factors affecting the consolidated financial statements of Affluent Medical
prepared in accordance with IFRS
136
7.1.3. Presentation and analysis of the items from Affluent Medical's consolidated
balance sheets prepared in accordance with IFRS as at 31 December 2023, 31
December 2022 and 31 December 2021
137
7.2. OPERATING INCOME
144
7.2.1. Presentation and analysis of the consolidated income statement of Affluent Medical
prepared in accordance with IFRS for the financial years ended 31 December 2023,
2022 and 2021
144
7.3. ACTIVITY OF GROUP COMPANIES OVER THE LAST TWO
FINANCIAL YEARS
149
7.3.1.
Income for AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA
149
7.3.2.
Subsidiaries' income
149
8. CAPITAL RESOURCES
151
8.1. INFORMATION ON THE GROUP'S CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY AND
SOURCES OF FINANCING
151
8.1.1. Group net financial debt
152
8.1.2.
Financing by capital
152
8.1.3. Financing by convertible and non-convertible bonds
154
8.1.4. Financing by repayable advances and State-guaranteed loans
156
8.1.5. Financing by the research tax credit
159
8.1.6. Financing through the disposal of RTC receivables
160
8.2.
CASH FLOWS
160
8.2.1. Cash flows consumed by operating activities
160
8.2.2. Net cash flows from investing activities
161
8.2.3. Net cash flows from financing activities
161
8.3. THE GROUP'S FINANCING REQUIREMENTS AND FINANCING
STRUCTURE
162
8.4. RESTRICTIONS, IF ANY, ON THE USE OF CAPITAL
162
8.5. SOURCES OF FUNDING NEEDED IN THE FUTURE TO MEET
INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS
163
9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
164
9.1. REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO MEDICAL DEVICES: CLINICAL
TRIALS, MARKET LAUNCH AND MARKETING
164
9.1.1. Regulation of clinical trials, market launch and marketing of medical devices in
Europe
164
9.1.2. Regulation of clinical trials, market launch and marketing of medical devices
outside Europe: example of American regulations
166
9.2. MANAGEMENT OF RELATIONS WITH PROFESSIONAL
PRESCRIBERS AND MANAGERS OF PUBLIC HOSPITALS AWARDING
PUBLIC CONTRACTS
167
9.2.1. Management of relations with healthcare professionals in Europe
167
9.2.2. Management of relations with healthcare professionals outside Europe: example of
US regulations
168
9.3. REGULATION OF ADVERTISING OF MEDICAL DEVICES
169
Page 4
10. TREND INFORMATION
170
10.1. PRINCIPAL TRENDS SINCE THE END OF THE LAST YEAR
170
10.2. KNOWN TRENDS, UNCERTAINTIES, DEMANDS, COMMITMENTS OR
EVENTS REASONABLY LIKELY TO MATERIALLY AFFECT THE
OUTLOOK OF THE GROUP
170
11. PROFIT FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES
171
12. ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES AND SENIOR
MANAGEMENT
172
12.1. GENERAL INFORMATION RELATING TO EXECUTIVES, BOARD
MEMBERS AND OBSERVERS
172
12.1.1.
Composition of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board
172
12.1.2.
Executive Management
177
12.1.3. Statements relating to members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive
Officer
177
12.1.4.
Other corporate offices and functions held
177
12.1.5.
Biographies of Board members, the Chief Executive Officer and observers
180
12.2. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST OF ADMINISTRATIVE AND EXECUTIVE
BODIES
184
12.3. EVALUATION PROCEDURE FOR CURRENT AGREEMENTS
CONCLUDED UNDER NORMAL CONDITIONS
185
13. COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
185
13.1. COMPENSATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS
185
13.1.1. Compensation policy for corporate officers
185
13.1.2. Term of office of corporate officers - Employment contract for corporate officers
............................................................................................................................ 191
13.2. COMPONENTS OF COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS OF ANY KIND PAID OR AWARDED IN RESPECT OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR TO
CORPORATE OFFICERS
191
13.2.1. Compensation and benefits paid to executive corporate officers of the Company
............................................................................................................................ 191
13.2.2. Compensation and benefits paid to the Company's other corporate officers ..... 201
13.3. SUMS PROVISIONED OR OTHERWISE RECOGNISED BY THE
COMPANY FOR THE PURPOSES OF PAYMENT OF PENSIONS,
RETIREMENT INCOME OR OTHER BENEFITS TO BOARD MEMBERS
AND EXECUTIVES
203
14. OPERATING PROCEDURES OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT
BODIES
204
14.1. MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY
204
14.1.1. Executive Management organisational procedures
204
14.1.2. Restrictions on the powers of the Chief Executive Officer
204
14.1.3. Powers of the Board of Directors
205
14.1.4. Term of office expiry date
205
14.1.5. Conditions for the preparation and organisation of the work of the Board of
Directors
205
14.2. SERVICE AGREEMENTS BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS AND THE
COMPANY OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES
208
Page 5
14.3.
SPECIAL COMMITTEES
208
14.3.1.
Audit Committee
209
14.3.2. Compensation and Governance Committee
211
14.3.3.
Strategy Committee
213
14.4.
OBSERVERS
214
14.5. STATEMENT RELATED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
215
14.5.1.
Corporate Governance Code
215
14.5.2. Succession plan for executive corporate officers
216
14.5.3. Dialogue between executives and shareholders
216
14.5.4.
Gender balance and equity policy
217
14.6. INFORMATION ON INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT
PROCEDURES
217
14.6.1. Objectives of the Company in terms of internal control and risk management
procedures
217
14.6.2. Summary description of the procedures implemented
218
15. EMPLOYEES
221
15.1. NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AND BREAKDOWN BY FUNCTION
221
15.2. SHAREHOLDINGS AND STOCK OPTIONS OF CORPORATE OFFICERS
AND MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT
221
15.3. EMPLOYEES' SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY
222
15.4.
INCENTIVE AND PROFIT-SHARING AGREEMENTS
222
16. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
223
16.1.
BREAKDOWN OF CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
223
16.2. SHAREHOLDINGS OF CORPORATE OFFICERS AND TRANSACTIONS
CARRIED OUT BY THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ON THE COMPANY'S SHARES
224
16.3.
VOTING RIGHTS OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS
225
16.4.
CONTROL OF THE COMPANY
225
16.5. AGREEMENTS THAT MAY RESULT IN A CHANGE IN CONTROL.. 225
16.6. PLEDGES OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES
226
17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
227
17.1. INTRA-GROUP AGREEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED
PARTIES
227
17.2. STATUTORY AUDITORS' SPECIAL REPORT ON RELATED-PARTY
AGREEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER
2023
228
18. FINANCIAL REPORTING ON THE GROUP'S ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND
RESULTS
231
18.1. HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
231
18.1.1. Consolidated historical financial reporting for the financial years ended 31
December 2021, 2022 and 2023
231
18.1.2. Change of accounting reference date
294
18.1.3.
Accounting standards
294
18.1.4.
Change in accounting framework
294
Page 6
18.1.5. Date of latest financial information
294
18.2. INTERIM AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
294
18.3. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
295
18.4. PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER
2023
301
18.5. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE PARENT COMPANY
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
323
18.6. PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATIO
328
18.7.
DIVIDEND POLICY
328
18.7.1.
Dividend policy
328
18.7.2. Dividends paid over the last three financial years
328
18.8.
LEGAL AND ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS
328
18.9. SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP329
18.10. OTHER INFORMATION
330
18.10.1. Information relating to the Company's payment terms (Articles L. 441-6-1 and
Article D. 441-4 of the French Commercial Code)
330
18.10.2. Financial results of the Company over the last five financial years (Articles R. 225-
81, R. 225-83 and R. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code)
331
18.10.3. Proposed appropriation of earnings
331
18.10.4. Non-tax deductible expenses
332
19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
333
19.1.
SHARE CAPITAL
333
19.1.1.
Share capital amount
333
19.1.2.
Non-equity securities
333
19.1.3. Acquisition by the Company of its own shares
333
19.1.4. Convertible securities, exchangeable securities or securities with warrants
337
19.1.5.
Capital authorised but not issued
357
19.1.6. Information about the Company's capital that is under option or agreed
conditionally or unconditionally to be put under option
361
19.1.7. Changes in share capital
361
19.2. MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYLAWS
364
19.2.1. Corporate purpose (Article 2 of the bylaws)
364
19.2.2. Provisions of the bylaws or other provisions related to members of corporate
governance and management bodies
364
19.2.3. Rights, entitlements and restrictions attached to the Company's shares
370
19.2.4.
Procedures for amending shareholders' rights
372
19.2.5.
Shareholders' meetings (Articles 19 to 25 of the bylaws)
372
19.3. PROVISIONS HAVING AN EFFECT OF DELAYING, DEFERRING OR
PREVENTING A CHANGE IN CONTROL
374
19.3.1.
Crossing of statutory thresholds (Article 9.3 of the bylaws)
374
19.3.2.
Special conditions governing changes in capital
375
Page 7
20. MATERIAL CONTRACTS
376
20.1. JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO BETWEEN
EPYGON, MYOPOWERS AND SHANGHAI ZUQUAN INVESTMENT
MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
376
20.2. AGREEMENTS RELATED TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR
THE MIVANA PROJECT
377
20.2.1.
Consortium agreement for the MIVANA project
377
20.2.2.
Bpifrance Financement public funding agreement for the MIVANA Project ...
379
20.3. BPIFRANCE AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR THE ARTUS "INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS FOR THE FUTURE" PIAVE INITIATIVE
UNDER THE INVESTMENTS FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAMME
379
20.4. VENTURE LOAN AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL
380
21. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE
381
22. GLOSSARY
382
23. CONCORDANCE TABLE AND RECONCILIATION TABLE
385
23.1.
CONCORDANCE TABLE
385
23.2.
RECONCILIATION TABLE
391
24. INFORMATION OBTAINED AFTER THE DATE OF THE CLOSING OF THE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 24 APRIL 2024 ... 398
Page 8
GENERAL COMMENTS
Definitions
In this Universal Registration Document, and unless otherwise indicated:
- the terms "Company" or "Affluent Medical" mean Affluent Medical, a French corporation (société anonyme) whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B - 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en- Provence Trade and Companies Register under the number 837 722 560;
- the term "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries majority- controlled by Affluent Medical:
- Kephalios, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 531 557 650,
- Kardiozis, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 532 628 336,
- Epygon, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered in the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 539 455 238,
- Epygon Italie, a limited liability company (Società a Responsabilità Limitata) whose registered office is located at via Ribes 5 - 10010 Colleretto Giacosa (TO), Italy, registered in the Turin Trade and Companies Register under number 11311520016,
- MyoPowers Medical Technologies France, a simplified joint stock company with its registered office at 18, rue Alain Savary, 25000 Besançon, France, registered in the Besançon Trade and Companies Register under number 799 927 355,
- Medev Europa, a limited liability company (Societate Cu Raspundere Limitata) whose registered office is located at Bucureşti Sectorul 4, Bulevardul Regina Maria, Nr. 32, Parter Biroul Nr. 3, Modul, Romania, registered with the National Office of the Romanian Trade Register under number J40/524/2020 and unique identification code 42124756;
- the term "Universal Registration Document" means this universal registration document as approved by the AMF.
The Universal Registration Document describes the Company as it exists on the date of its registration.
The Universal Registration Document, prepared in accordance with Annex I of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, presents the parent company financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as well as the corresponding consolidated financial statements.
The Universal Registration Document incorporates by reference the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. These financial statements are presented respectively in the Universal Registration Document approved by the
Page 9
AMF on 26 April 2023 under approval number R.23-019 and in the Registration Document approved by the AMF on 29 April 2022 under approval number R.22-017 and its amendment approved by the MAF on 8 February 2023 under the number R.23-003. These financial statements were the subject of an audit report issued by the Company's Statutory Auditors.
Disclaimer
The Universal Registration Document contains, in particular in Chapter 5 "Overview of business activities" information on the Group's activities as well as the markets in which it operates and its competitive position. This information comes from studies conducted either by internal or external sources (e.g. sector publications, specialised studies, information published by market analysis companies, analysts' reports). To date, the Group believes that this information provides a true and fair view of its reference markets and its competitive position in these markets. However, this information has not been verified by an independent expert, and the Group cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to collect, analyse or calculate market data would obtain the same results.
Forward-looking information
The Universal Registration Document contains information on the Group's prospects and areas of development. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional or forward-looking terms such as "estimate", "consider", "contemplate", "think", "have as an objective", "expect", "intend", "must", "aspire", "believe", "wish", "be able" or, where appropriate, the negative form of these same terms, or any other variation or similar terminology. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Group. They are likely to change or be modified due to uncertainties related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information is mentioned in various sections of the Universal Registration Document and contains data relating to the Group's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the markets in which it operates, its strategy, its growth, its results, its financial position, its cash flow and forecasts. Forward-looking information mentioned in the Universal Registration Document is given only as at the date of approval of the Universal Registration Document. The Group operates in a competitive and constantly changing environment. It cannot therefore anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialisation of a risk or a combination of risks could have materially different results from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being noted that none of this forward-looking information is a guarantee of actual results. The Group makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, with the exception of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it, in particular the AMF General Regulations and the Regulation on market abuse.
Risk factors
Investors are invited to carefully read the risk factors described in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" in the Universal Registration Document before making any investment decision. The occurrence of all or part of these risks is likely to have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position, results or outlook. In addition, other risks not yet identified or considered immaterial by the Group as at the date of approval of the Universal Registration Document could also have a material adverse effect.
Rounding
Certain figures (including data expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages presented in the Universal Registration Document have been rounded. As applicable, the totals presented in this Universal Registration Document may differ slightly from the totals that would have been obtained by adding the exact values (not rounded) of such figures.
Page 10
