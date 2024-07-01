A French corporation (société anonyme) with share capital of €3,314,523.60

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède

Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B

13100 Aix-en-Provence

837 722 560 RCS Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including the annual financial report

The Universal Registration Document was filed on 30 April 2024 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where applicable, a summary and any amendment(s) made to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting package was approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, the 2021 Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on 29 April 2022 under number R.22-017, its amendment approved by the AMF on 8 February 2023 under number R.23-003, and the 2022 Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on 26 April 2023 under number R.23-019 are included by reference in this Universal Registration Document

(Document_d_Enregistrement_Affluent_Medical_21-007.pdf(affluentmedical.com), AFFMED_DEU_R.22-017_29042022.pdf(affluentmedical.com))

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge from the Company at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence and in an electronic version on the Company's website (www.affluentmedical.com) and on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, THIRD-PARTY INFORMATION, EXPERTS' REPORTS AND

COMPETENT AUTHORITY APPROVAL

12

1.1. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

12

1.2. STATEMENT OF THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE

12

1.3.

EXPERT REPORTS

12

1.4.

THIRD PARTY INFORMATION

12

1.5. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FINANCIAL REPORTING

12

2.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

13

2.1.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

13

2.2.

DEPUTY STATUTORY AUDITORS

13

2.3. INFORMATION ON THE STATUTORY AUDITORS HAVING

RESIGNED, BEEN DISMISSED OR NOT BEEN RENEWED

13

2.4.

STATUTORY AUDITORS' FEES

13

3.

RISK FACTORS

14

3.1. RISKS RELATED TO THE GROUP'S BUSINESS AND MARKETS

15

3.1.1. Risks related to delays and failures in the development of the Group's innovative

implantable medical devices

15

  1. Risks related to the unsuccessful marketing of the Group's products or technology
    .............................................................................................................................. 18
  2. Risks related to current or future competition on the products developed by the

Group

19

3.2. REGULATORY AND LEGAL RISKS

20

3.2.1.

Risks related to obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations

20

3.2.2.

Risks related to intellectual property rights

21

3.2.3. Risks related to pricing and changes in reimbursement policies for medical devices

.............................................................................................................................. 24

3.2.4. Risks to the Group's product liability

24

3.3. RISKS RELATED TO THE GROUP'S ORGANISATION AND

OPERATIONS

25

3.3.1. Risks related to the industrialisation of the Group's medical devices

25

3.3.2.

Risks related to third parties

27

3.3.3.

Risks related to the implementation of the Group's marketing strategy

29

3.3.4. Risks related to the maintenance and performance of collaboration agreements

signed with existing or future partners

29

3.3.5. Risks related to dependence on qualified personnel and key executives

30

3.4.

FINANCIAL RISKS

31

3.4.1.

Liquidity risk

31

3.4.2. Risks related to the default or increase in insurance coverage costs

34

3.4.3.

Dilution risk

36

3.4.4. Risks related to access to public subsidies and funding

37

3.4.5. Risks related to past and future losses

40

3.4.6. Risks related to the impairment of the Group's intangible assets

41

Page 2

4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

43

4.1. COMPANY NAME

43

4.2. COMPANY'S PLACE OF REGISTRATION, REGISTRATION NUMBER

AND LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER (LEI)

43

4.3. DATE OF INCORPORATION AND TERM

43

4.4. REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, LEGAL FORM AND

APPLICABLE LAW

43

5. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

44

5.1. GENERAL PRESENTATION OF AFFLUENT MEDICAL

44

5.1.1. A new generation of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of severe

pathologies in urology and structural heart

44

5.1.2. Competitive strengths and development strategy

49

5.2. A STRATEGIC POSITIONING BASED ON DISRUPTIVE SOLUTIONS FOR KEY INDICATIONS IN UROLOGY AND STRUCTURAL HEART 52

5.2.1. Affluent Medical: the synergistic combination of three best-in-class medical

devices and one technology

52

5.2.2. Artus: a unique artificial sphincter for urinary incontinence

55

5.2.3. Kali os & Epygon: complementary innovations to effectively treat mitral

insufficiency in a minimally invasive way

68

5.2.4. Kardiozis: a technology for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm without

open surgery

95

5.3. AN AGILE AND ROBUST ORGANISATION FROM CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

.....................................................................................................................

103

5.3.1.

Experienced and complementary management

103

5.3.2.

A leading Scientific Council

107

5.3.3. An intellectual property policy at the heart of Affluent Medical's development

strategy

108

5.3.4. ISO 13485:2016 certifications already obtained validating the quality system of the

Group's various subsidiaries

121

5.3.5. A dual model for the industrialisation of the Group's various innovative implants

............................................................................................................................ 124

5.3.6. A clear marketing strategy combining direct and indirect sales

126

5.4.

INVESTMENTS

129

5.4.1.

Main investments made

129

5.4.2. Main investments in progress and future investments

130

5.4.3. Information concerning joint ventures and companies in which Affluent Medical

holds a significant interest

130

5.4.4.

Environmental issues

131

6.

ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

132

6.1.

LEGAL ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

132

6.2. COMPANIES IN THE GROUP

133

6.3. DESCRIPTION OF THE GROUP'S CASH FLOW

134

7.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

135

7.1.

FINANCIAL POSITION

135

7.1.1.

General presentation

135

Page 3

7.1.2. Main factors affecting the consolidated financial statements of Affluent Medical

prepared in accordance with IFRS

136

7.1.3. Presentation and analysis of the items from Affluent Medical's consolidated

balance sheets prepared in accordance with IFRS as at 31 December 2023, 31

December 2022 and 31 December 2021

137

7.2. OPERATING INCOME

144

7.2.1. Presentation and analysis of the consolidated income statement of Affluent Medical

prepared in accordance with IFRS for the financial years ended 31 December 2023,

2022 and 2021

144

7.3. ACTIVITY OF GROUP COMPANIES OVER THE LAST TWO

FINANCIAL YEARS

149

7.3.1.

Income for AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA

149

7.3.2.

Subsidiaries' income

149

8. CAPITAL RESOURCES

151

8.1. INFORMATION ON THE GROUP'S CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY AND

SOURCES OF FINANCING

151

8.1.1. Group net financial debt

152

8.1.2.

Financing by capital

152

8.1.3. Financing by convertible and non-convertible bonds

154

8.1.4. Financing by repayable advances and State-guaranteed loans

156

8.1.5. Financing by the research tax credit

159

8.1.6. Financing through the disposal of RTC receivables

160

8.2.

CASH FLOWS

160

8.2.1. Cash flows consumed by operating activities

160

8.2.2. Net cash flows from investing activities

161

8.2.3. Net cash flows from financing activities

161

8.3. THE GROUP'S FINANCING REQUIREMENTS AND FINANCING

STRUCTURE

162

8.4. RESTRICTIONS, IF ANY, ON THE USE OF CAPITAL

162

8.5. SOURCES OF FUNDING NEEDED IN THE FUTURE TO MEET

INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS

163

9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

164

9.1. REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO MEDICAL DEVICES: CLINICAL

TRIALS, MARKET LAUNCH AND MARKETING

164

9.1.1. Regulation of clinical trials, market launch and marketing of medical devices in

Europe

164

9.1.2. Regulation of clinical trials, market launch and marketing of medical devices

outside Europe: example of American regulations

166

9.2. MANAGEMENT OF RELATIONS WITH PROFESSIONAL

PRESCRIBERS AND MANAGERS OF PUBLIC HOSPITALS AWARDING

PUBLIC CONTRACTS

167

9.2.1. Management of relations with healthcare professionals in Europe

167

9.2.2. Management of relations with healthcare professionals outside Europe: example of

US regulations

168

9.3. REGULATION OF ADVERTISING OF MEDICAL DEVICES

169

Page 4

10. TREND INFORMATION

170

10.1. PRINCIPAL TRENDS SINCE THE END OF THE LAST YEAR

170

10.2. KNOWN TRENDS, UNCERTAINTIES, DEMANDS, COMMITMENTS OR

EVENTS REASONABLY LIKELY TO MATERIALLY AFFECT THE

OUTLOOK OF THE GROUP

170

11. PROFIT FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES

171

12. ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES AND SENIOR

MANAGEMENT

172

12.1. GENERAL INFORMATION RELATING TO EXECUTIVES, BOARD

MEMBERS AND OBSERVERS

172

12.1.1.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board

172

12.1.2.

Executive Management

177

12.1.3. Statements relating to members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive

Officer

177

12.1.4.

Other corporate offices and functions held

177

12.1.5.

Biographies of Board members, the Chief Executive Officer and observers

180

12.2. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST OF ADMINISTRATIVE AND EXECUTIVE

BODIES

184

12.3. EVALUATION PROCEDURE FOR CURRENT AGREEMENTS

CONCLUDED UNDER NORMAL CONDITIONS

185

13. COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

185

13.1. COMPENSATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS

185

13.1.1. Compensation policy for corporate officers

185

13.1.2. Term of office of corporate officers - Employment contract for corporate officers

............................................................................................................................ 191

13.2. COMPONENTS OF COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS OF ANY KIND PAID OR AWARDED IN RESPECT OF THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR TO

CORPORATE OFFICERS

191

13.2.1. Compensation and benefits paid to executive corporate officers of the Company

............................................................................................................................ 191

13.2.2. Compensation and benefits paid to the Company's other corporate officers ..... 201

13.3. SUMS PROVISIONED OR OTHERWISE RECOGNISED BY THE

COMPANY FOR THE PURPOSES OF PAYMENT OF PENSIONS,

RETIREMENT INCOME OR OTHER BENEFITS TO BOARD MEMBERS

AND EXECUTIVES

203

14. OPERATING PROCEDURES OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

BODIES

204

14.1. MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY

204

14.1.1. Executive Management organisational procedures

204

14.1.2. Restrictions on the powers of the Chief Executive Officer

204

14.1.3. Powers of the Board of Directors

205

14.1.4. Term of office expiry date

205

14.1.5. Conditions for the preparation and organisation of the work of the Board of

Directors

205

14.2. SERVICE AGREEMENTS BETWEEN BOARD MEMBERS AND THE

COMPANY OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

208

Page 5

14.3.

SPECIAL COMMITTEES

208

14.3.1.

Audit Committee

209

14.3.2. Compensation and Governance Committee

211

14.3.3.

Strategy Committee

213

14.4.

OBSERVERS

214

14.5. STATEMENT RELATED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

215

14.5.1.

Corporate Governance Code

215

14.5.2. Succession plan for executive corporate officers

216

14.5.3. Dialogue between executives and shareholders

216

14.5.4.

Gender balance and equity policy

217

14.6. INFORMATION ON INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT

PROCEDURES

217

14.6.1. Objectives of the Company in terms of internal control and risk management

procedures

217

14.6.2. Summary description of the procedures implemented

218

15. EMPLOYEES

221

15.1. NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AND BREAKDOWN BY FUNCTION

221

15.2. SHAREHOLDINGS AND STOCK OPTIONS OF CORPORATE OFFICERS

AND MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT

221

15.3. EMPLOYEES' SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY

222

15.4.

INCENTIVE AND PROFIT-SHARING AGREEMENTS

222

16. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

223

16.1.

BREAKDOWN OF CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

223

16.2. SHAREHOLDINGS OF CORPORATE OFFICERS AND TRANSACTIONS

CARRIED OUT BY THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON THE COMPANY'S SHARES

224

16.3.

VOTING RIGHTS OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS

225

16.4.

CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

225

16.5. AGREEMENTS THAT MAY RESULT IN A CHANGE IN CONTROL.. 225

16.6. PLEDGES OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES

226

17. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

227

17.1. INTRA-GROUP AGREEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED

PARTIES

227

17.2. STATUTORY AUDITORS' SPECIAL REPORT ON RELATED-PARTY

AGREEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2023

228

18. FINANCIAL REPORTING ON THE GROUP'S ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND

RESULTS

231

18.1. HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

231

18.1.1. Consolidated historical financial reporting for the financial years ended 31

December 2021, 2022 and 2023

231

18.1.2. Change of accounting reference date

294

18.1.3.

Accounting standards

294

18.1.4.

Change in accounting framework

294

Page 6

18.1.5. Date of latest financial information

294

18.2. INTERIM AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

294

18.3. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

295

18.4. PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER

2023

301

18.5. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE PARENT COMPANY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

323

18.6. PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATIO

328

18.7.

DIVIDEND POLICY

328

18.7.1.

Dividend policy

328

18.7.2. Dividends paid over the last three financial years

328

18.8.

LEGAL AND ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS

328

18.9. SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP329

18.10. OTHER INFORMATION

330

18.10.1. Information relating to the Company's payment terms (Articles L. 441-6-1 and

Article D. 441-4 of the French Commercial Code)

330

18.10.2. Financial results of the Company over the last five financial years (Articles R. 225-

81, R. 225-83 and R. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code)

331

18.10.3. Proposed appropriation of earnings

331

18.10.4. Non-tax deductible expenses

332

19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

333

19.1.

SHARE CAPITAL

333

19.1.1.

Share capital amount

333

19.1.2.

Non-equity securities

333

19.1.3. Acquisition by the Company of its own shares

333

19.1.4. Convertible securities, exchangeable securities or securities with warrants

337

19.1.5.

Capital authorised but not issued

357

19.1.6. Information about the Company's capital that is under option or agreed

conditionally or unconditionally to be put under option

361

19.1.7. Changes in share capital

361

19.2. MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND BYLAWS

364

19.2.1. Corporate purpose (Article 2 of the bylaws)

364

19.2.2. Provisions of the bylaws or other provisions related to members of corporate

governance and management bodies

364

19.2.3. Rights, entitlements and restrictions attached to the Company's shares

370

19.2.4.

Procedures for amending shareholders' rights

372

19.2.5.

Shareholders' meetings (Articles 19 to 25 of the bylaws)

372

19.3. PROVISIONS HAVING AN EFFECT OF DELAYING, DEFERRING OR

PREVENTING A CHANGE IN CONTROL

374

19.3.1.

Crossing of statutory thresholds (Article 9.3 of the bylaws)

374

19.3.2.

Special conditions governing changes in capital

375

Page 7

20. MATERIAL CONTRACTS

376

20.1. JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO BETWEEN

EPYGON, MYOPOWERS AND SHANGHAI ZUQUAN INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

376

20.2. AGREEMENTS RELATED TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR

THE MIVANA PROJECT

377

20.2.1.

Consortium agreement for the MIVANA project

377

20.2.2.

Bpifrance Financement public funding agreement for the MIVANA Project ...

379

20.3. BPIFRANCE AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FUNDING FOR THE ARTUS "INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS FOR THE FUTURE" PIAVE INITIATIVE

UNDER THE INVESTMENTS FOR THE FUTURE PROGRAMME

379

20.4. VENTURE LOAN AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL

380

21. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE

381

22. GLOSSARY

382

23. CONCORDANCE TABLE AND RECONCILIATION TABLE

385

23.1.

CONCORDANCE TABLE

385

23.2.

RECONCILIATION TABLE

391

24. INFORMATION OBTAINED AFTER THE DATE OF THE CLOSING OF THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 24 APRIL 2024 ... 398

Page 8

GENERAL COMMENTS

Definitions

In this Universal Registration Document, and unless otherwise indicated:

  • the terms "Company" or "Affluent Medical" mean Affluent Medical, a French corporation (société anonyme) whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B - 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en- Provence Trade and Companies Register under the number 837 722 560;
  • the term "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries majority- controlled by Affluent Medical:
    • Kephalios, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 531 557 650,
    • Kardiozis, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered with the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 532 628 336,
    • Epygon, a simplified joint stock company whose registered office is located at 320, avenue Archimède - Les Pléiades III - BâtimentB - 13100Aix-en-Provence, France, registered in the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register under number 539 455 238,
    • Epygon Italie, a limited liability company (Società a Responsabilità Limitata) whose registered office is located at via Ribes 5 - 10010 Colleretto Giacosa (TO), Italy, registered in the Turin Trade and Companies Register under number 11311520016,
    • MyoPowers Medical Technologies France, a simplified joint stock company with its registered office at 18, rue Alain Savary, 25000 Besançon, France, registered in the Besançon Trade and Companies Register under number 799 927 355,
    • Medev Europa, a limited liability company (Societate Cu Raspundere Limitata) whose registered office is located at Bucureşti Sectorul 4, Bulevardul Regina Maria, Nr. 32, Parter Biroul Nr. 3, Modul, Romania, registered with the National Office of the Romanian Trade Register under number J40/524/2020 and unique identification code 42124756;
  • the term "Universal Registration Document" means this universal registration document as approved by the AMF.

The Universal Registration Document describes the Company as it exists on the date of its registration.

The Universal Registration Document, prepared in accordance with Annex I of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 supplementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, presents the parent company financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as well as the corresponding consolidated financial statements.

The Universal Registration Document incorporates by reference the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. These financial statements are presented respectively in the Universal Registration Document approved by the

Page 9

AMF on 26 April 2023 under approval number R.23-019 and in the Registration Document approved by the AMF on 29 April 2022 under approval number R.22-017 and its amendment approved by the MAF on 8 February 2023 under the number R.23-003. These financial statements were the subject of an audit report issued by the Company's Statutory Auditors.

Disclaimer

The Universal Registration Document contains, in particular in Chapter 5 "Overview of business activities" information on the Group's activities as well as the markets in which it operates and its competitive position. This information comes from studies conducted either by internal or external sources (e.g. sector publications, specialised studies, information published by market analysis companies, analysts' reports). To date, the Group believes that this information provides a true and fair view of its reference markets and its competitive position in these markets. However, this information has not been verified by an independent expert, and the Group cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to collect, analyse or calculate market data would obtain the same results.

Forward-looking information

The Universal Registration Document contains information on the Group's prospects and areas of development. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional or forward-looking terms such as "estimate", "consider", "contemplate", "think", "have as an objective", "expect", "intend", "must", "aspire", "believe", "wish", "be able" or, where appropriate, the negative form of these same terms, or any other variation or similar terminology. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Group. They are likely to change or be modified due to uncertainties related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information is mentioned in various sections of the Universal Registration Document and contains data relating to the Group's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the markets in which it operates, its strategy, its growth, its results, its financial position, its cash flow and forecasts. Forward-looking information mentioned in the Universal Registration Document is given only as at the date of approval of the Universal Registration Document. The Group operates in a competitive and constantly changing environment. It cannot therefore anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialisation of a risk or a combination of risks could have materially different results from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being noted that none of this forward-looking information is a guarantee of actual results. The Group makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, with the exception of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it, in particular the AMF General Regulations and the Regulation on market abuse.

Risk factors

Investors are invited to carefully read the risk factors described in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" in the Universal Registration Document before making any investment decision. The occurrence of all or part of these risks is likely to have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, financial position, results or outlook. In addition, other risks not yet identified or considered immaterial by the Group as at the date of approval of the Universal Registration Document could also have a material adverse effect.

Rounding

Certain figures (including data expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages presented in the Universal Registration Document have been rounded. As applicable, the totals presented in this Universal Registration Document may differ slightly from the totals that would have been obtained by adding the exact values (not rounded) of such figures.

Page 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Affluent Medical SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 14:29:27 UTC.