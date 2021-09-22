Affluent Medical : Financial results for the -2

Jean-Dominique Béhéty has devoted his entire career to the medical devices industry. He started as a qualification technician at Ela Medical in the early 1990s. After that he joined SAIME, which became ResMed Paris, a leading player in the field of in-home and hospital respiratory support, where he successively held several positions and ultimately managed the Group's last industrial site in Europe. His tasks included spearheading strategic changes, particularly overhauling processes and developing a service-based business. Starting in 2018 he broadened his field of expertise by engaging in various entrepreneurial projects before joining Affluent Medical.

Upcoming events

27 and 28 September 2021: Investor Access Forum, Paris, France

4 and 5 October 2021: HealthTech Innovation Days, Paris, France

21 and 22 October 2021: Midcap Event Forum, Paris, France

23 November 2021 : Investir Day, Paris

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the preclinical and clinical study phase. The first medical device should be marketed and sold by 2023 with Kalios in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme Geoffroy Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

NYHA: The NYHA classification is a scale of the clinical severity of heart failure that has diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic value.

