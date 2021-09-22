Log in
    AFME   FR0013333077

AFFLUENT MEDICAL

(AFME)
Affluent Medical : Financial results for the -2-

09/22/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Jean-Dominique Béhéty has devoted his entire career to the medical devices industry. He started as a qualification technician at Ela Medical in the early 1990s. After that he joined SAIME, which became ResMed Paris, a leading player in the field of in-home and hospital respiratory support, where he successively held several positions and ultimately managed the Group's last industrial site in Europe. His tasks included spearheading strategic changes, particularly overhauling processes and developing a service-based business. Starting in 2018 he broadened his field of expertise by engaging in various entrepreneurial projects before joining Affluent Medical.

Upcoming events

27 and 28 September 2021: Investor Access Forum, Paris, France

4 and 5 October 2021: HealthTech Innovation Days, Paris, France

21 and 22 October 2021: Midcap Event Forum, Paris, France

23 November 2021 : Investir Day, Paris

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the preclinical and clinical study phase. The first medical device should be marketed and sold by 2023 with Kalios in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL                    ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme Geoffroy                     Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Financial Officer             +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com        affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations  DGM, corporate press relations 
Jennifer Jullia                     Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87                +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
jjullia@actifin.fr                  thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

[1] NYHA: The NYHA classification is a scale of the clinical severity of heart failure that has diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic value.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - H1 2021 EN 

Language:        English 
Company:         Affluent Medical 
                 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
                 13100 Aix en Provence France 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:          jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:        https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:            FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:    Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:     1235364 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
1235364 22-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235364&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 0,82 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net income 2020 -14,3 M -16,8 M -16,8 M
Net Debt 2020 15,1 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 116 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends AFFLUENT MEDICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michel Finance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Coulombier Director
Daniel Hayoz Director
Christian Latrémouille Director
Jean-Michel Malbrancq Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFFLUENT MEDICAL0.00%136
MASIMO CORPORATION2.62%15 163
NOVOCURE LIMITED-25.82%13 274
GETINGE AB96.72%11 853
PENUMBRA, INC.61.86%10 361
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-13.94%8 054