Affluent Medical : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.
January 29, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
Share
Affluent Medical
Affluent Medical : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.
29-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
Aix-en-Provence, January 29, 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical
Public limited company with a capital of € 30 896 652
Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register
UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenAffluentMedicalandKeplerCheuvreux,thefollowing resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
121,275 shares
€ 52,773.48
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 341
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 54,718 shares for € 68,987.34
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,675 shares for € 81,730.92
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
124,232 shares
€ 39,485.10
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for € 50,544.84
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for € 32,173.80
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
€ 400,000.00
TheimplementationofthisreportiscarriedoutinaccordancewithAMFDecisionN°2021-01ofJune 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
341
54,718
68,987.34
289
57,675
81,730.92
03/07/2023
2
200
244.00
-
-
-
04/07/2023
3
329
391.51
-
-
-
05/07/2023
5
472
542.8
1
1
1.2
06/07/2023
3
401
453.13
3
40
46.4
07/07/2023
1
100
112.00
2
163
184.19
10/07/2023
1
1
1.12
3
68
76.84
11/07/2023
5
583
647.13
5
411
460.32
12/07/2023
3
219
245.28
3
161
183.54
13/07/2023
2
400
452.00
1
10
11.6
14/07/2023
1
1
1.15
2
7
8.05
18/07/2023
4
601
673.12
1
1
1.15
19/07/2023
2
200
228.00
-
-
-
20/07/2023
3
200
224.00
2
200
228.00
25/07/2023
2
400
440,00
-
-
-
26/07/2023
3
401
453.13
2
201
229.14
27/07/2023
1
72
80.64
-
-
-
28/07/2023
4
129
144.48
1
1
1.12
31/07/2023
1
9
10.08
1
200
232.00
01/08/2023
5
592
663.04
1
1
1.15
02/08/2023
1
17
19.38
-
-
-
03/08/2023
5
343
387.59
1
1
1.15
04/08/2023
3
200
228.00
-
-
-
07/08/2023
1
2
2.26
-
-
-
08/08/2023
1
172
194.36
-
-
-
09/08/2023
6
250
285.00
-
-
-
10/08/2023
10
618
685.98
4
221
249.73
15/08/2023
-
-
-
1
10
11.2
16/08/2023
1
40
44.4
-
-
-
17/08/2023
1
1
1.11
1
1
1.11
18/08/2023
1
1
1.11
3
101
113.12
21/08/2023
3
300
330.00
-
-
-
22/08/2023
4
200
220.00
-
-
-
23/08/2023
9
1 700
1,819.00
-
-
-
24/08/2023
5
501
531.06
1
1
1.08
25/08/2023
2
21
22.68
1
1
1.09
28/08/2023
3
180
194.4
-
-
-
29/08/2023
3
200
212,00
1
100
109.00
31/08/2023
4
309
330.63
1
200
216.00
01/09/2023
5
492
521.52
1
1
1.08
04/09/2023
-
-
-
1
130
137.8
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
341
54,718
68,987.34
289
57,675
81,730.92
05/09/2023
2
99
102.96
2
71
75.26
06/09/2023
1
1
1.05
2
201
213.06
08/09/2023
3
303
318.15
1
1
1.07
11/09/2023
1
1
1.05
1
1
1.05
12/09/2023
1
1
1.05
1
1
1.05
13/09/2023
-
-
-
3
200
212.00
14/09/2023
-
-
-
75
22 501
32,626.45
15/09/2023
27
9 373
13,122.2
-
-
-
18/09/2023
17
3 246
4,252.26
2
200
280.00
19/09/2023
14
2 252
2,679.88
1
1
1.25
20/09/2023
9
1 100
1,287,00
1
1
1.22
21/09/2023
1
430
490.2
-
-
-
22/09/2023
5
1 201
1,345.12
3
201
233.16
25/09/2023
2
201
221.1
1
1
1.11
27/09/2023
13
4 201
4,285.02
2
5
5.6
28/09/2023
6
1 126
1,092.22
6
1 500
1,560.00
29/09/2023
5
800
776.00
1
1
1.04
02/10/2023
-
-
-
1
500
510.00
03/10/2023
3
112
112.00
4
1 500
1,590.00
04/10/2023
9
1 893
1,949.79
1
1
1.04
05/10/2023
1
1
1.04
2
500
520.00
06/10/2023
1
1
1.05
3
4
4.24
09/10/2023
6
844
860.88
1
1
1.05
10/10/2023
1
1
1.01
1
1
1.01
11/10/2023
3
358
358.00
3
119
121.38
12/10/2023
2
501
501.00
1
1
1.01
13/10/2023
1
1
1.00
2
383
390.66
16/10/2023
-
-
-
1
1
1.04
17/10/2023
1
1
1.03
4
1 000
1,030.00
18/10/2023
1
1
1.03
2
501
516.03
19/10/2023
-
-
-
1
252
264.6
20/10/2023
-
-
-
3
220
233.2
23/10/2023
-
-
-
2
401
425.06
24/10/2023
1
1
1.06
2
25
26.5
25/10/2023
2
500
530.00
-
-
-
26/10/2023
1
1
1.07
6
1 201
1,297.08
27/10/2023
3
200
220.00
10
1 482
1,748.76
30/10/2023
-
-
-
1
113
141.25
31/10/2023
2
500
600.00
2
121
150.04
01/11/2023
2
334
414.16
5
480
595.2
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
341
54,718
68,987.34
289
57,675
81,730.92
02/11/2023
-
-
-
3
200
254.00
03/11/2023
5
200
252.00
-
-
-
06/11/2023
1
1
1.27
5
96
121.92
07/11/2023
3
408
510.00
2
106
134.62
08/11/2023
3
94
117.5
2
81
102.87
09/11/2023
2
201
251.25
2
121
153.67
10/11/2023
-
-
-
1
200
256.00
14/11/2023
2
200
254.00
-
-
-
15/11/2023
1
1
1.26
3
119
151.13
16/11/2023
-
-
-
1
82
104.14
17/11/2023
4
500
630.00
-
-
-
21/11/2023
1
20
25.00
1
180
228.6
22/11/2023
2
51
63.75
1
1
1.26
23/11/2023
6
159
198.75
-
-
-
24/11/2023
2
238
295.12
6
820
1,057.8
27/11/2023
-
-
-
1
1
1.3
28/11/2023
-
-
-
1
499
648.7
29/11/2023
-
-
-
2
500
655.00
30/11/2023
9
2 533
3,242.24
1
1
1.31
01/12/2023
-
-
-
2
700
889.00
04/12/2023
1
3
3.81
1
300
384.00
05/12/2023
1
500
640.00
4
1 500
1,950.00
06/12/2023
3
998
1,277.44
1
1
1.28
07/12/2023
3
868
1,093.68
-
-
-
08/12/2023
4
1 100
1,375.00
-
-
-
11/12/2023
2
500
620.00
-
-
-
12/12/2023
1
500
615.00
-
-
-
13/12/2023
1
1
1.24
2
501
621.24
14/12/2023
-
-
-
4
601
751.25
15/12/2023
-
-
-
5
2 399
3,070.72
18/12/2023
-
-
-
1
500
655.00
19/12/2023
-
-
-
10
3 000
4,050.00
20/12/2023
-
-
-
1
259
388.5
21/12/2023
-
-
-
4
1 500
2,655.00
22/12/2023
-
-
-
7
4 005
8,370.45
27/12/2023
8
2 469
5,036.76
3
1 177
2,577.63
28/12/2023
10
2 731
4,915.8
3
1 300
2,405.00
29/12/2023
-
-
-
5
1 000
1,800.00
About Affluent Medical
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.
Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed.
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026.
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com