Affluent Medical
Affluent Medical : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.

29-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, January 29, 2024

 

 

 

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical

 

 

Public limited company with a capital of € 30 896 652

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

 

UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenAffluentMedicalandKeplerCheuvreux,thefollowing resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

 

 

  • 121,275 shares
  • € 52,773.48
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 341
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 54,718 shares for € 68,987.34
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,675 shares for € 81,730.92

 

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

 

  • 124,232 shares
  • € 39,485.10
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for € 50,544.84
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for € 32,173.80

 

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

 

  • 0 shares
  • € 400,000.00

 

TheimplementationofthisreportiscarriedoutinaccordancewithAMFDecisionN°2021-01ofJune 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

341

54,718

68,987.34

 

289

57,675

81,730.92

03/07/2023

2

200

244.00

 

-

-

-

04/07/2023

3

329

391.51

 

-

-

-

05/07/2023

5

472

542.8

 

1

1

1.2

06/07/2023

3

401

453.13

 

3

40

46.4

07/07/2023

1

100

112.00

 

2

163

184.19

10/07/2023

1

1

1.12

 

3

68

76.84

11/07/2023

5

583

647.13

 

5

411

460.32

12/07/2023

3

219

245.28

 

3

161

183.54

13/07/2023

2

400

452.00

 

1

10

11.6

14/07/2023

1

1

1.15

 

2

7

8.05

18/07/2023

4

601

673.12

 

1

1

1.15

19/07/2023

2

200

228.00

 

-

-

-

20/07/2023

3

200

224.00

 

2

200

228.00

25/07/2023

2

400

440,00

 

-

-

-

26/07/2023

3

401

453.13

 

2

201

229.14

27/07/2023

1

72

80.64

 

-

-

-

28/07/2023

4

129

144.48

 

1

1

1.12

31/07/2023

1

9

10.08

 

1

200

232.00

01/08/2023

5

592

663.04

 

1

1

1.15

02/08/2023

1

17

19.38

 

-

-

-

03/08/2023

5

343

387.59

 

1

1

1.15

04/08/2023

3

200

228.00

 

-

-

-

07/08/2023

1

2

2.26

 

-

-

-

08/08/2023

1

172

194.36

 

-

-

-

09/08/2023

6

250

285.00

 

-

-

-

10/08/2023

10

618

685.98

 

4

221

249.73

15/08/2023

-

-

-

 

1

10

11.2

16/08/2023

1

40

44.4

 

-

-

-

17/08/2023

1

1

1.11

 

1

1

1.11

18/08/2023

1

1

1.11

 

3

101

113.12

21/08/2023

3

300

330.00

 

-

-

-

22/08/2023

4

200

220.00

 

-

-

-

23/08/2023

9

1 700

1,819.00

 

-

-

-

24/08/2023

5

501

531.06

 

1

1

1.08

25/08/2023

2

21

22.68

 

1

1

1.09

28/08/2023

3

180

194.4

 

-

-

-

29/08/2023

3

200

212,00

 

1

100

109.00

31/08/2023

4

309

330.63

 

1

200

216.00

01/09/2023

5

492

521.52

 

1

1

1.08

04/09/2023

-

-

-

 

1

130

137.8

 

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

341

54,718

68,987.34

 

289

57,675

81,730.92

05/09/2023

2

99

102.96

 

2

71

75.26

06/09/2023

1

1

1.05

 

2

201

213.06

08/09/2023

3

303

318.15

 

1

1

1.07

11/09/2023

1

1

1.05

 

1

1

1.05

12/09/2023

1

1

1.05

 

1

1

1.05

13/09/2023

-

-

-

 

3

200

212.00

14/09/2023

-

-

-

 

75

22 501

32,626.45

15/09/2023

27

9 373

13,122.2

 

-

-

-

18/09/2023

17

3 246

4,252.26

 

2

200

280.00

19/09/2023

14

2 252

2,679.88

 

1

1

1.25

20/09/2023

9

1 100

1,287,00

 

1

1

1.22

21/09/2023

1

430

490.2

 

-

-

-

22/09/2023

5

1 201

1,345.12

 

3

201

233.16

25/09/2023

2

201

221.1

 

1

1

1.11

27/09/2023

13

4 201

4,285.02

 

2

5

5.6

28/09/2023

6

1 126

1,092.22

 

6

1 500

1,560.00

29/09/2023

5

800

776.00

 

1

1

1.04

02/10/2023

-

-

-

 

1

500

510.00

03/10/2023

3

112

112.00

 

4

1 500

1,590.00

04/10/2023

9

1 893

1,949.79

 

1

1

1.04

05/10/2023

1

1

1.04

 

2

500

520.00

06/10/2023

1

1

1.05

 

3

4

4.24

09/10/2023

6

844

860.88

 

1

1

1.05

10/10/2023

1

1

1.01

 

1

1

1.01

11/10/2023

3

358

358.00

 

3

119

121.38

12/10/2023

2

501

501.00

 

1

1

1.01

13/10/2023

1

1

1.00

 

2

383

390.66

16/10/2023

-

-

-

 

1

1

1.04

17/10/2023

1

1

1.03

 

4

1 000

1,030.00

18/10/2023

1

1

1.03

 

2

501

516.03

19/10/2023

-

-

-

 

1

252

264.6

20/10/2023

-

-

-

 

3

220

233.2

23/10/2023

-

-

-

 

2

401

425.06

24/10/2023

1

1

1.06

 

2

25

26.5

25/10/2023

2

500

530.00

 

-

-

-

26/10/2023

1

1

1.07

 

6

1 201

1,297.08

27/10/2023

3

200

220.00

 

10

1 482

1,748.76

30/10/2023

-

-

-

 

1

113

141.25

31/10/2023

2

500

600.00

 

2

121

150.04

01/11/2023

2

334

414.16

 

5

480

595.2

 

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Total

341

54,718

68,987.34

 

289

57,675

81,730.92

02/11/2023

-

-

-

 

3

200

254.00

03/11/2023

5

200

252.00

 

-

-

-

06/11/2023

1

1

1.27

 

5

96

121.92

07/11/2023

3

408

510.00

 

2

106

134.62

08/11/2023

3

94

117.5

 

2

81

102.87

09/11/2023

2

201

251.25

 

2

121

153.67

10/11/2023

-

-

-

 

1

200

256.00

14/11/2023

2

200

254.00

 

-

-

-

15/11/2023

1

1

1.26

 

3

119

151.13

16/11/2023

-

-

-

 

1

82

104.14

17/11/2023

4

500

630.00

 

-

-

-

21/11/2023

1

20

25.00

 

1

180

228.6

22/11/2023

2

51

63.75

 

1

1

1.26

23/11/2023

6

159

198.75

 

-

-

-

24/11/2023

2

238

295.12

 

6

820

1,057.8

27/11/2023

-

-

-

 

1

1

1.3

28/11/2023

-

-

-

 

1

499

648.7

29/11/2023

-

-

-

 

2

500

655.00

30/11/2023

9

2 533

3,242.24

 

1

1

1.31

01/12/2023

-

-

-

 

2

700

889.00

04/12/2023

1

3

3.81

 

1

300

384.00

05/12/2023

1

500

640.00

 

4

1 500

1,950.00

06/12/2023

3

998

1,277.44

 

1

1

1.28

07/12/2023

3

868

1,093.68

 

-

-

-

08/12/2023

4

1 100

1,375.00

 

-

-

-

11/12/2023

2

500

620.00

 

-

-

-

12/12/2023

1

500

615.00

 

-

-

-

13/12/2023

1

1

1.24

 

2

501

621.24

14/12/2023

-

-

-

 

4

601

751.25

15/12/2023

-

-

-

 

5

2 399

3,070.72

18/12/2023

-

-

-

 

1

500

655.00

19/12/2023

-

-

-

 

10

3 000

4,050.00

20/12/2023

-

-

-

 

1

259

388.5

21/12/2023

-

-

-

 

4

1 500

2,655.00

22/12/2023

-

-

-

 

7

4 005

8,370.45

27/12/2023

8

2 469

5,036.76

 

3

1 177

2,577.63

28/12/2023

10

2 731

4,915.8

 

3

1 300

2,405.00

29/12/2023

-

-

-

 

5

1 000

1,800.00

 

 

 

 

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products from the end of 2025/early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

 

 

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL

 

Sébastien Ladet

Chief Executive Officer

investor@affluentmedical.com

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Financial communications / press relations

Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

PRIMATICE

Media relations France
Thomas Roborel de Climens
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

MC SERVICES AG

Media relations Europe

Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL

+49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16

affluent@mc-services.eu

 

