Affluent Medical: activation of a 2nd Artus device
Following the successful implantation of the Artus device in a first patient in the Czech Republic, reported last March, a second successful implantation was performed on a 70-year-old man suffering from urinary incontinence in Poland.
This second minimally invasive procedure confirmed the ease of preparation and implantation of the Artus device, with a surgical time of 45 minutes.
Both Artus devices were successfully activated six weeks after each surgery.
