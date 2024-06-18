Affluent Medical: activation of a 2nd Artus device

Affluent Medical announces the successful activation of its Artus medical device for the treatment of urinary incontinence in the first two patients in the European 'Dry' pilot study.



Following the successful implantation of the Artus device in a first patient in the Czech Republic, reported last March, a second successful implantation was performed on a 70-year-old man suffering from urinary incontinence in Poland.



This second minimally invasive procedure confirmed the ease of preparation and implantation of the Artus device, with a surgical time of 45 minutes.



Both Artus devices were successfully activated six weeks after each surgery.





