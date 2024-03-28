Affluent Medical
Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap.

28-March-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

 

 

Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation

of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap

 

Aix-en-Provence, 28 March 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 – Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, announces today that TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of its stock.

 

 

TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "Du baume au coeur" ("Heart-Warming"), published on 27 March 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of €3.20, representing a potential upside of 87% compared with the closing price on 26 March 2024.

 

This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical’s stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Invest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, and Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group.

 

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical studies.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

 

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL

 

Sébastien Ladet

Chief Executive Officer

investor@affluentmedical.com

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Financial communications / press relations

Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

PRIMATICE

Media relations France
Thomas Roborel de Climens
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

MC SERVICES AG

Media relations Europe

Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL

+49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16

affluent@mc-services.eu

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20240328_Affluent Medical_PR_TP ICAP coverage initiation

Language: English
Company: Affluent Medical
320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B
13100 Aix en Provence France
France
Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20
E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com
Internet:https://www.affluentmedical.com/
ISIN: FR0013333077
Euronext Ticker: AFME
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1870199
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1870199  28-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a