PRESS RELEASE

Affluent Medical announces coverage initiation

of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap

Aix-en-Provence, 28 March 2024 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 – Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, announces today that TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of its stock.

TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "Du baume au coeur" ("Heart-Warming"), published on 27 March 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of €3.20, representing a potential upside of 87% compared with the closing price on 26 March 2024.

This initiation completes the coverage of Affluent Medical’s stock and adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Invest Securities, Kepler Cheuvreux, and Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group.

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently all in clinical studies.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026.

For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: