Afinitas : Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The Directors of Afinitas Limited wish to announce results for the 6 months
Africa Events Limited (AEL), a 50% owned event management company focused on
At this stage it is too early to determine the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of
ended 30 June 2020. The operating entities within the Afinitas Group comprise
promoting trade and investment into and with Africa. Africa Events Limited was
ICECAP Limited. The impact of Covid 19 meant that our key income generator AEL was
Africa Events Limited and Adventis Limited. In addition, Afinitas holds a 9.6% stake
preparing to host its largest ever AFSIC - Investing in Africa event in May 2020 however
unable to hold its flagship event AFSIC 2020 causing revenue for the 6 month period
in Icecap Trust Holdings Limited. Adventis Limited (Adventis), a 66% owned specialist
the arrival of Covid-19 meant that the event was unable to be held in 2020 and has been
compared to the same period the year before to fall from $1 039,466 to $19 424 a 98%
investment management company focusing on the African continent. The Adventis
postponed to May 2021. In prior years the event had gained considerable momentum,
decrease of revenue, and an increase in the loss for the 6 month period from $159k
investment team includes some of the most experienced and successful investment
and is increasingly recognised as Africa's investment event, and a major conduit of
to $987k. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a disappointing impact on the performance
managers in Africa. The company is looking to offer pan African equity and income funds
investment into Africa. We were also unable to host any investor roadshows in Africa
of the Group. The impact will continue to be felt by the Group throughout 2021. The
to investors interested in increasing their exposure to Africa, one of the fastest growing
during the year. As disclosed in the Business Update dated 06th May 2020, the arrival
board is looking at strategic options to keep our costs as low as possible during these
parts of the world economically. Our belief is that African debt and equity products
of Covid-19 had an immediate impact on Ethiopia Investments Limited (EIL). Our focus
uncertain times while identifying new business opportunities that may arise because
are looking increasingly attractive from both a valuation and risk perspective relative
had been on the development of EQOS Services, the company's majority owned BPO
of the global pandemic.
to alternative investments in the developed world. The management will continue
Business. Prior to Covid-19 EQOS had been showing signs of growth in business income,
to focus on growing the Adventis Africa Enhanced Income Strategy and the Adventis
however when Covid-19 hit worldwide business development expenditure plans were
Africa Equity Strategy. Within Adventis, a large amount of time during the year was
put on hold, and a number of our most important clients did not continue to utilise
Lesang Magang
Rupert McCammon
necessarily spent on obtaining the various regulatory approvals needed in order to
EQOS Services. In addition, our team in Addis was unable to finish projects that it had
Board Chairman
Managing Director
market a wider range of products. These approvals are now in place allowing marketing
ongoing within Ethiopia as they were no longer able to access clients' offices due to the
to commence in earnest. Many additional initiatives, apart from fund strategies, are
lockdown. As a result, a difficult decision was taken to close the EQOS Services company.
being examined each of which could prove attractive to global investors. Adventis
The Group will exit Ethiopia as a result. Icecap Trust Holdings Limited (Icecap). Afinitas
16 September 2020
was in the midst of encouraging discussions regarding potential investment into its
has a 9.6% stake in Icecap, a company based in Jersey that provides trust, company and
portfolio of Africa focused funds. These discussions were put on hold at the start of the
administration services. The company is in the early stages of development.
Covid-19 outbreak. As business confidence starts to return to the global economy, we
expect these discussions to restart.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
Group
Group
Figures in US Dollars
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
December 2019
(Reviewed )
(Reviewed )
(Audited )
Figures in US Dollars
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
31 December 2019
(Reviewed )
(Reviewed )
(Audited )
Revenue
Other operating income
Other operating (losses)/gains
Other operating expenses
Operating Loss
Finance income
Finance costs
Income from equity accounted investments
Profit (Loss) for the 6 months before taxation
Taxation
Loss from continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations
Loss for the period
Other Comprehensive Income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Loss on fair value of investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations:
Share of comprehensive income of equity accounted investments Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the 6 months
Loss attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Owners of the parent:
From continuing operations
From discontinued operations
Non-controlling interest:
From continuing operations
From discontinued operations
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Earnings per share
Per share information
Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)
From continuing operations
19,424
1,039,466
1,043,122
17,554
18,344
17,249
(199,746 )
873
(6,562 )
(642,285 )
(1,188,407 )
(1,757,336 )
(805,053 )
(129,724 )
(703,527 )
13,463
36,206
78,530
-
(1,563 )
(6,633 )
(1,364 )
-
(946 )
(792,954 )
(95,081 )
(632,576 )
-
(1,463 )
-
(792,954 )
(96,544 )
(632,576 )
(193,711 )
(62,433 )
(108,466 )
(986,665 )
(158,977 )
(741,042 )
-
-
(301,542 )
-
-
(301,542)
65,451
(28,842 )
(56,306)
1,505
-
832
66,956
(28,842 )
(55,474)
(919,709 )
(187,819 )
(1,098,058)
(717,321 )
(315,466 )
(819,830)
(269,344 )
156,489
78,788
(986,665 )
(158,977 )
(741,042)
(542,981 )
(250,805 )
(683,167)
(174,340 )
(64,661 )
(136,663)
(717,321 )
(315,466 )
(819,830)
(249,973 )
154,261
87,408
(19,371 )
2,228
(8,620 )
(269,344 )
156,489
78,788
(683,942 )
(360,423 )
(1,195,928 )
(235,767 )
172,604
97,870
(919,709 )
(187,819 )
(1,098,058 )
(0.34 )
(0.15 )
(0.38 )
(0.34 )
(0.15 )
(0.38 )
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
Other financial assets
Right-of-use asset
Investment in associate
Investment at fair value
Current Assets
Loans to related companies
Trade and other receivables
Investment at fair value
Current tax receivable
Cash and cash equivalents
Assets of disposal group
Total Assets
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Stated capital
Reserves
Accumulated loss
Non controlling interest
Liabilities
Non - current Liabilities
Lease liabilities
Borrowings
Deferred income
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
Loans from group companies
Lease liabilities
Deferred income
Liabilities of disposal groups
Total Liabilities
Total Equity and Liabilities
35,167
58,706
51,159
-
909,093
-
35,604
-
82,929
18,088
-
17,946
489,551
43,085
576,102
578,410
1,010,884
728,136
-
-
-
235,831
151,556
258,332
113,727
235,357
47,494
-
-
-
3,731,127
4,668,316
4,055,007
4,080,685
5,055,229
4,360,833
31,014
-
-
4,690,109
6,066,113
5,088,969
9,067,560
9,067,560
9,067,560
(303,756 )
(73,148 )
(404,289 )
(4,310,129 )
(3,088,441 )
(3,592,808 )
4,453,675
5,905,968
5,070,463
(767,036 )
(201,721 )
(464,115 )
3,686,639
5,704,247
4,606,348
-
-
54,969
149,997
150,569
138,888
-
42,030
151,164
149,997
192,599
345,021
214,133
169,267
108,822
2,516
-
-
34,227
-
28,778
539,021
-
-
789,897
169,267
137,600
63,576
-
-
1,003,470
361,866
482,621
4,690,109
6,066,113
5,088,969
Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)
From discontinued operations Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)
Group Segment reporting
(0.25 )
(0.12 )
(0.32)
(0.25 )
(0.12 )
(0.32)
(0.08 )
(0.03 )
(0.06 )
(0.08 )
(0.03 )
(0.06 )
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Group
Figures in US Dollars
6 months ended 6 months ended
12 months ended
Management
Event
Outsourcing
Other
Total
Fees
Management
Income
Services
30 June 2020
30 June 2019 December 2019
As at 30 June 2020
Revenue
19,424
-
-
-
19,424
Other income
-
1,233
-
14,958
16,191
Other operating gains
(79,570 )
922
-
(121,098 )
(199,746 )
Finance income
-
-
-
13,463
13,463
Operating expenses
(77,412 )
(177,728 )
-
(387,145 )
(642,285 )
Loss from continued operations
(137,558 )
(175,574 )
-
(479,822 )
(792,954 )
Segment assets and liabilities
Assets
85,678
733,251
-
3,840,167
4,659,095
Liabilities
(193,971 )
(615,577 )
-
(130,346 )
(939,894 )
Assets held for sale
-
-
31,014
-
31,014
Liabilites held for sale
-
-
(63,576 )
-
(63,576 )
(108,294 )
117,674
(32,562 )
3,709,821
3,686,639
As at 30 June 2019
Revenue
19,546
1,019,921
-
-
1,039,466
Other Income
-
10,248
-
8,096
18,344
Other operating gains
3,167
1,981
-
(4,275 )
873
Finance income
-
288
-
35,918
36,206
Finance cost
(12 )
-
-
(1,551 )
(1,563 )
Operating expenses
(84,866 )
(576,841 )
-
(526,701 )
(1,188,407 )
Loss from continued operations
(62,165 )
455,597
-
(488,513 )
(95,081 )
Segment assets and liabilities
Assets
41,272
747,325
-
5,277,515
6,066,113
Liabilities
(165,626 )
(42,103 )
-
(154,137 )
(361,866 )
(124,353 )
705,222
-
5,123,379
5,704,247
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash used in operations
Finance income
Finance costs
Tax paid
Cash flows of discontinued operations
Net cash from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds on sale of plant and equipments
Investment in associates
Purchase of investments at fair value
Net cash from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Amounts received from related companies
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Payment of lease liablities
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
Net cash from financing activities
Total cash and cash equivalent movement for the 6 months Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 6 months Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances
bank balance of discontinued operations
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of 6 months
Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
(53,689 )
(85,409 )
(551,491 )
12,723
36,236
78,530
740
(1,563 )
(6,633 )
-
(1,583 )
1,463
(163,647 )
-
(97,322 )
(203,873 )
(52,319 )
(575,453 )
(16,971 )
-
(8,437 )
4,754
-
-
-
-
(18,060 )
(66,233 )
(594,444 )
(403,763 )
(78,450 )
(594,444 )
(430,260 )
2,516
-
-
-
21,981
22,259
-
-
(11,959 )
(49,520 )
-
(25,961 )
-
-
(193,162 )
(47,004 )
21,981
(208,823 )
(329,327 )
(624,782 )
(1,214,536 )
4,055,007
5,297,837
5,297,837
(17,972 )
(4,739 )
(28,294 )
23,419
-
-
3,731,127
4,668,316
4,055,007
3,731,127
4,668,316
4,055,007
Stated
Foreign
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total
Non
Total
Capital
Currency
Reserve of
Loss
Attributable to
Controlling
Equity
translation
Investment
Equity Holders
Interest
Reserve
Property
of the group/
Company
Group
Balance as at 1 January 2019
9,067,560
(28,191 )
-
(2,772,978 )
6,266,391
(401,699 )
5,864,692
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(315,466 )
(315,466 )
156,489
(158,977 )
Other comprehensive income
-
(44,957 )
-
-
(44,957 )
16,115
(28,842 )
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period
-
(44,957 )
-
(315,466 )
(360,423 )
172,604
(187,819 )
Sale of shares non contoling interest
-
-
-
-
-
27,374
27,374
Balance as at 30 June 2019
9,067,560
(73,148 )
-
(3,088,444 )
5,905,968
(201,721 )
5,704,247
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(504,364 )
(504,364 )
(77,701 )
(582,065 )
Other comprehensive income
-
(29,599 )
(301,542 )
-
(331,141 )
2,967
(328,174 )
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period
-
(29,599 )
(301,542 )
(504,364 )
(835,505 )
(74,734 )
(910,239 )
Sale of shares non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
5,500
5,500
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
(193,160 )
(193,160 )
Balance as at 31 December 2019 - Audited
9,067,560
(102,747 )
(301,542 )
(3,592,808 )
5,070,463
(464,115 )
4,606,348
Balance at 1 January 2020
9,067,560
(102,747 )
(301,542 )
(3,592,808 )
5,070,463
(464,115 )
4,606,348
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(717,321 )
(717,321 )
(269,344 )
(986,665 )
Other comprehensive income
-
100,533
-
-
100,533
(33,577 )
66,956
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period
-
100,533
-
(717,321 )
(616,788 )
(302,921 )
(919,709 )
Balance at 30 June 2020
9,067,560
(2,214 )
(301,542 )
(4,310,129 )
4,453,675
(767,036 )
3,686,639
Board of Directors
Contact Details
Auditors
Lesang Magang
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director
Rupert McCammon
Managing Director
Office 001, Ground Floor, Regus Hub, i-Towers,
Leutlwetse Tumelo
Executive Director
Plot 54368, CBD, Gaborone, Botswana
Lipalesa Makepe
Independent Non-Executive Director
P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana
T: +267 318 4075
E: leutlwetse@afinitas.co
