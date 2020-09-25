Afinitas : Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 0 09/25/2020 | 10:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 The Directors of Afinitas Limited wish to announce results for the 6 months Africa Events Limited (AEL), a 50% owned event management company focused on At this stage it is too early to determine the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of ended 30 June 2020. The operating entities within the Afinitas Group comprise promoting trade and investment into and with Africa. Africa Events Limited was ICECAP Limited. The impact of Covid 19 meant that our key income generator AEL was Africa Events Limited and Adventis Limited. In addition, Afinitas holds a 9.6% stake preparing to host its largest ever AFSIC - Investing in Africa event in May 2020 however unable to hold its flagship event AFSIC 2020 causing revenue for the 6 month period in Icecap Trust Holdings Limited. Adventis Limited (Adventis), a 66% owned specialist the arrival of Covid-19 meant that the event was unable to be held in 2020 and has been compared to the same period the year before to fall from $1 039,466 to $19 424 a 98% investment management company focusing on the African continent. The Adventis postponed to May 2021. In prior years the event had gained considerable momentum, decrease of revenue, and an increase in the loss for the 6 month period from $159k investment team includes some of the most experienced and successful investment and is increasingly recognised as Africa's investment event, and a major conduit of to $987k. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a disappointing impact on the performance managers in Africa. The company is looking to offer pan African equity and income funds investment into Africa. We were also unable to host any investor roadshows in Africa of the Group. The impact will continue to be felt by the Group throughout 2021. The to investors interested in increasing their exposure to Africa, one of the fastest growing during the year. As disclosed in the Business Update dated 06th May 2020, the arrival board is looking at strategic options to keep our costs as low as possible during these parts of the world economically. Our belief is that African debt and equity products of Covid-19 had an immediate impact on Ethiopia Investments Limited (EIL). Our focus uncertain times while identifying new business opportunities that may arise because are looking increasingly attractive from both a valuation and risk perspective relative had been on the development of EQOS Services, the company's majority owned BPO of the global pandemic. to alternative investments in the developed world. The management will continue Business. Prior to Covid-19 EQOS had been showing signs of growth in business income, to focus on growing the Adventis Africa Enhanced Income Strategy and the Adventis however when Covid-19 hit worldwide business development expenditure plans were Africa Equity Strategy. Within Adventis, a large amount of time during the year was put on hold, and a number of our most important clients did not continue to utilise Lesang Magang Rupert McCammon necessarily spent on obtaining the various regulatory approvals needed in order to EQOS Services. In addition, our team in Addis was unable to finish projects that it had Board Chairman Managing Director market a wider range of products. These approvals are now in place allowing marketing ongoing within Ethiopia as they were no longer able to access clients' offices due to the to commence in earnest. Many additional initiatives, apart from fund strategies, are lockdown. As a result, a difficult decision was taken to close the EQOS Services company. being examined each of which could prove attractive to global investors. Adventis The Group will exit Ethiopia as a result. Icecap Trust Holdings Limited (Icecap). Afinitas 16 September 2020 was in the midst of encouraging discussions regarding potential investment into its has a 9.6% stake in Icecap, a company based in Jersey that provides trust, company and portfolio of Africa focused funds. These discussions were put on hold at the start of the administration services. The company is in the early stages of development. Covid-19 outbreak. As business confidence starts to return to the global economy, we expect these discussions to restart. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Group Group Figures in US Dollars 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 December 2019 (Reviewed ) (Reviewed ) (Audited ) Figures in US Dollars 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 31 December 2019 (Reviewed ) (Reviewed ) (Audited ) Revenue Other operating income Other operating (losses)/gains Other operating expenses Operating Loss Finance income Finance costs Income from equity accounted investments Profit (Loss) for the 6 months before taxation Taxation Loss from continuing operations Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations Loss for the period Other Comprehensive Income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Loss on fair value of investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations: Share of comprehensive income of equity accounted investments Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the 6 months Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interest Owners of the parent: From continuing operations From discontinued operations Non-controlling interest: From continuing operations From discontinued operations Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interest Earnings per share Per share information Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents) From continuing operations 19,424 1,039,466 1,043,122 17,554 18,344 17,249 (199,746 ) 873 (6,562 ) (642,285 ) (1,188,407 ) (1,757,336 ) (805,053 ) (129,724 ) (703,527 ) 13,463 36,206 78,530 - (1,563 ) (6,633 ) (1,364 ) - (946 ) (792,954 ) (95,081 ) (632,576 ) - (1,463 ) - (792,954 ) (96,544 ) (632,576 ) (193,711 ) (62,433 ) (108,466 ) (986,665 ) (158,977 ) (741,042 ) - - (301,542 ) - - (301,542) 65,451 (28,842 ) (56,306) 1,505 - 832 66,956 (28,842 ) (55,474) (919,709 ) (187,819 ) (1,098,058) (717,321 ) (315,466 ) (819,830) (269,344 ) 156,489 78,788 (986,665 ) (158,977 ) (741,042) (542,981 ) (250,805 ) (683,167) (174,340 ) (64,661 ) (136,663) (717,321 ) (315,466 ) (819,830) (249,973 ) 154,261 87,408 (19,371 ) 2,228 (8,620 ) (269,344 ) 156,489 78,788 (683,942 ) (360,423 ) (1,195,928 ) (235,767 ) 172,604 97,870 (919,709 ) (187,819 ) (1,098,058 ) (0.34 ) (0.15 ) (0.38 ) (0.34 ) (0.15 ) (0.38 ) Assets Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment Other financial assets Right-of-use asset Investment in associate Investment at fair value Current Assets Loans to related companies Trade and other receivables Investment at fair value Current tax receivable Cash and cash equivalents Assets of disposal group Total Assets Equity and Liabilities Equity Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Stated capital Reserves Accumulated loss Non controlling interest Liabilities Non - current Liabilities Lease liabilities Borrowings Deferred income Current Liabilities Trade and other payables Loans from group companies Lease liabilities Deferred income Liabilities of disposal groups Total Liabilities Total Equity and Liabilities 35,167 58,706 51,159 - 909,093 - 35,604 - 82,929 18,088 - 17,946 489,551 43,085 576,102 578,410 1,010,884 728,136 - - - 235,831 151,556 258,332 113,727 235,357 47,494 - - - 3,731,127 4,668,316 4,055,007 4,080,685 5,055,229 4,360,833 31,014 - - 4,690,109 6,066,113 5,088,969 9,067,560 9,067,560 9,067,560 (303,756 ) (73,148 ) (404,289 ) (4,310,129 ) (3,088,441 ) (3,592,808 ) 4,453,675 5,905,968 5,070,463 (767,036 ) (201,721 ) (464,115 ) 3,686,639 5,704,247 4,606,348 - - 54,969 149,997 150,569 138,888 - 42,030 151,164 149,997 192,599 345,021 214,133 169,267 108,822 2,516 - - 34,227 - 28,778 539,021 - - 789,897 169,267 137,600 63,576 - - 1,003,470 361,866 482,621 4,690,109 6,066,113 5,088,969 Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents) From discontinued operations Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents) Group Segment reporting (0.25 ) (0.12 ) (0.32) (0.25 ) (0.12 ) (0.32) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Group Figures in US Dollars 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended Management Event Outsourcing Other Total Fees Management Income Services 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 December 2019 As at 30 June 2020 Revenue 19,424 - - - 19,424 Other income - 1,233 - 14,958 16,191 Other operating gains (79,570 ) 922 - (121,098 ) (199,746 ) Finance income - - - 13,463 13,463 Operating expenses (77,412 ) (177,728 ) - (387,145 ) (642,285 ) Loss from continued operations (137,558 ) (175,574 ) - (479,822 ) (792,954 ) Segment assets and liabilities Assets 85,678 733,251 - 3,840,167 4,659,095 Liabilities (193,971 ) (615,577 ) - (130,346 ) (939,894 ) Assets held for sale - - 31,014 - 31,014 Liabilites held for sale - - (63,576 ) - (63,576 ) (108,294 ) 117,674 (32,562 ) 3,709,821 3,686,639 As at 30 June 2019 Revenue 19,546 1,019,921 - - 1,039,466 Other Income - 10,248 - 8,096 18,344 Other operating gains 3,167 1,981 - (4,275 ) 873 Finance income - 288 - 35,918 36,206 Finance cost (12 ) - - (1,551 ) (1,563 ) Operating expenses (84,866 ) (576,841 ) - (526,701 ) (1,188,407 ) Loss from continued operations (62,165 ) 455,597 - (488,513 ) (95,081 ) Segment assets and liabilities Assets 41,272 747,325 - 5,277,515 6,066,113 Liabilities (165,626 ) (42,103 ) - (154,137 ) (361,866 ) (124,353 ) 705,222 - 5,123,379 5,704,247 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations Finance income Finance costs Tax paid Cash flows of discontinued operations Net cash from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Proceeds on sale of plant and equipments Investment in associates Purchase of investments at fair value Net cash from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Amounts received from related companies Proceeds from borrowings Repayment of borrowings Payment of lease liablities Dividend paid to non-controlling interest Net cash from financing activities Total cash and cash equivalent movement for the 6 months Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 6 months Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances bank balance of discontinued operations Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of 6 months Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year (53,689 ) (85,409 ) (551,491 ) 12,723 36,236 78,530 740 (1,563 ) (6,633 ) - (1,583 ) 1,463 (163,647 ) - (97,322 ) (203,873 ) (52,319 ) (575,453 ) (16,971 ) - (8,437 ) 4,754 - - - - (18,060 ) (66,233 ) (594,444 ) (403,763 ) (78,450 ) (594,444 ) (430,260 ) 2,516 - - - 21,981 22,259 - - (11,959 ) (49,520 ) - (25,961 ) - - (193,162 ) (47,004 ) 21,981 (208,823 ) (329,327 ) (624,782 ) (1,214,536 ) 4,055,007 5,297,837 5,297,837 (17,972 ) (4,739 ) (28,294 ) 23,419 - - 3,731,127 4,668,316 4,055,007 3,731,127 4,668,316 4,055,007 Stated Foreign Revaluation Accumulated Total Non Total Capital Currency Reserve of Loss Attributable to Controlling Equity translation Investment Equity Holders Interest Reserve Property of the group/ Company Group Balance as at 1 January 2019 9,067,560 (28,191 ) - (2,772,978 ) 6,266,391 (401,699 ) 5,864,692 Loss for the period - - - (315,466 ) (315,466 ) 156,489 (158,977 ) Other comprehensive income - (44,957 ) - - (44,957 ) 16,115 (28,842 ) Total Comprehensive Loss for the period - (44,957 ) - (315,466 ) (360,423 ) 172,604 (187,819 ) Sale of shares non contoling interest - - - - - 27,374 27,374 Balance as at 30 June 2019 9,067,560 (73,148 ) - (3,088,444 ) 5,905,968 (201,721 ) 5,704,247 Loss for the period - - - (504,364 ) (504,364 ) (77,701 ) (582,065 ) Other comprehensive income - (29,599 ) (301,542 ) - (331,141 ) 2,967 (328,174 ) Total Comprehensive Loss for the period - (29,599 ) (301,542 ) (504,364 ) (835,505 ) (74,734 ) (910,239 ) Sale of shares non-controlling interest - - - - - 5,500 5,500 Dividends - - - - - (193,160 ) (193,160 ) Balance as at 31 December 2019 - Audited 9,067,560 (102,747 ) (301,542 ) (3,592,808 ) 5,070,463 (464,115 ) 4,606,348 Balance at 1 January 2020 9,067,560 (102,747 ) (301,542 ) (3,592,808 ) 5,070,463 (464,115 ) 4,606,348 Loss for the period - - - (717,321 ) (717,321 ) (269,344 ) (986,665 ) Other comprehensive income - 100,533 - - 100,533 (33,577 ) 66,956 Total Comprehensive Loss for the period - 100,533 - (717,321 ) (616,788 ) (302,921 ) (919,709 ) Balance at 30 June 2020 9,067,560 (2,214 ) (301,542 ) (4,310,129 ) 4,453,675 (767,036 ) 3,686,639 Board of Directors Contact Details Auditors Lesang Magang Independent Non-Executive Chairman Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director Rupert McCammon Managing Director Office 001, Ground Floor, Regus Hub, i-Towers, Leutlwetse Tumelo Executive Director Plot 54368, CBD, Gaborone, Botswana Lipalesa Makepe Independent Non-Executive Director P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana T: +267 318 4075 E: leutlwetse@afinitas.co Investing in Africa. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Afinitas Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:44:05 UTC 0 All news about AFINITAS LIMITED 10:45a AFINITAS : Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 PU 03/26 AFINITAS LIMITED : Annual results CO 2019 AFINITAS LIMITED : Annual Report CO 2018 AFINITAS LIMITED : Annual Report CO