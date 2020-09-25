Log in
AFINITAS LIMITED

(AFINITAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange - 09/24
0.99 BWP   0.00%
AFINITAS : Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020
AFINITAS LIMITED : Annual results
AFINITAS LIMITED : Annual Report
Afinitas : Interim Financial Statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020

09/25/2020 | 10:45am EDT

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Directors of Afinitas Limited wish to announce results for the 6 months

Africa Events Limited (AEL), a 50% owned event management company focused on

At this stage it is too early to determine the impact of Covid-19 on the operations of

ended 30 June 2020. The operating entities within the Afinitas Group comprise

promoting trade and investment into and with Africa. Africa Events Limited was

ICECAP Limited. The impact of Covid 19 meant that our key income generator AEL was

Africa Events Limited and Adventis Limited. In addition, Afinitas holds a 9.6% stake

preparing to host its largest ever AFSIC - Investing in Africa event in May 2020 however

unable to hold its flagship event AFSIC 2020 causing revenue for the 6 month period

in Icecap Trust Holdings Limited. Adventis Limited (Adventis), a 66% owned specialist

the arrival of Covid-19 meant that the event was unable to be held in 2020 and has been

compared to the same period the year before to fall from $1 039,466 to $19 424 a 98%

investment management company focusing on the African continent. The Adventis

postponed to May 2021. In prior years the event had gained considerable momentum,

decrease of revenue, and an increase in the loss for the 6 month period from $159k

investment team includes some of the most experienced and successful investment

and is increasingly recognised as Africa's investment event, and a major conduit of

to $987k. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a disappointing impact on the performance

managers in Africa. The company is looking to offer pan African equity and income funds

investment into Africa. We were also unable to host any investor roadshows in Africa

of the Group. The impact will continue to be felt by the Group throughout 2021. The

to investors interested in increasing their exposure to Africa, one of the fastest growing

during the year. As disclosed in the Business Update dated 06th May 2020, the arrival

board is looking at strategic options to keep our costs as low as possible during these

parts of the world economically. Our belief is that African debt and equity products

of Covid-19 had an immediate impact on Ethiopia Investments Limited (EIL). Our focus

uncertain times while identifying new business opportunities that may arise because

are looking increasingly attractive from both a valuation and risk perspective relative

had been on the development of EQOS Services, the company's majority owned BPO

of the global pandemic.

to alternative investments in the developed world. The management will continue

Business. Prior to Covid-19 EQOS had been showing signs of growth in business income,

to focus on growing the Adventis Africa Enhanced Income Strategy and the Adventis

however when Covid-19 hit worldwide business development expenditure plans were

Africa Equity Strategy. Within Adventis, a large amount of time during the year was

put on hold, and a number of our most important clients did not continue to utilise

Lesang Magang

Rupert McCammon

necessarily spent on obtaining the various regulatory approvals needed in order to

EQOS Services. In addition, our team in Addis was unable to finish projects that it had

Board Chairman

Managing Director

market a wider range of products. These approvals are now in place allowing marketing

ongoing within Ethiopia as they were no longer able to access clients' offices due to the

to commence in earnest. Many additional initiatives, apart from fund strategies, are

lockdown. As a result, a difficult decision was taken to close the EQOS Services company.

being examined each of which could prove attractive to global investors. Adventis

The Group will exit Ethiopia as a result. Icecap Trust Holdings Limited (Icecap). Afinitas

16 September 2020

was in the midst of encouraging discussions regarding potential investment into its

has a 9.6% stake in Icecap, a company based in Jersey that provides trust, company and

portfolio of Africa focused funds. These discussions were put on hold at the start of the

administration services. The company is in the early stages of development.

Covid-19 outbreak. As business confidence starts to return to the global economy, we

expect these discussions to restart.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Group

Group

Figures in US Dollars

6 months ended

6 months ended

12 months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

December 2019

(Reviewed )

(Reviewed )

(Audited )

Figures in US Dollars

6 months ended

6 months ended

12 months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

31 December 2019

(Reviewed )

(Reviewed )

(Audited )

Revenue

Other operating income

Other operating (losses)/gains

Other operating expenses

Operating Loss

Finance income

Finance costs

Income from equity accounted investments

Profit (Loss) for the 6 months before taxation

Taxation

Loss from continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operations

Loss for the period

Other Comprehensive Income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Loss on fair value of investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations:

Share of comprehensive income of equity accounted investments Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the 6 months

Loss attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Owners of the parent:

From continuing operations

From discontinued operations

Non-controlling interest:

From continuing operations

From discontinued operations

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Earnings per share

Per share information

Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)

From continuing operations

19,424

1,039,466

1,043,122

17,554

18,344

17,249

(199,746 )

873

(6,562 )

(642,285 )

(1,188,407 )

(1,757,336 )

(805,053 )

(129,724 )

(703,527 )

13,463

36,206

78,530

-

(1,563 )

(6,633 )

(1,364 )

-

(946 )

(792,954 )

(95,081 )

(632,576 )

-

(1,463 )

-

(792,954 )

(96,544 )

(632,576 )

(193,711 )

(62,433 )

(108,466 )

(986,665 )

(158,977 )

(741,042 )

-

-

(301,542 )

-

-

(301,542)

65,451

(28,842 )

(56,306)

1,505

-

832

66,956

(28,842 )

(55,474)

(919,709 )

(187,819 )

(1,098,058)

(717,321 )

(315,466 )

(819,830)

(269,344 )

156,489

78,788

(986,665 )

(158,977 )

(741,042)

(542,981 )

(250,805 )

(683,167)

(174,340 )

(64,661 )

(136,663)

(717,321 )

(315,466 )

(819,830)

(249,973 )

154,261

87,408

(19,371 )

2,228

(8,620 )

(269,344 )

156,489

78,788

(683,942 )

(360,423 )

(1,195,928 )

(235,767 )

172,604

97,870

(919,709 )

(187,819 )

(1,098,058 )

(0.34 )

(0.15 )

(0.38 )

(0.34 )

(0.15 )

(0.38 )

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

Other financial assets

Right-of-use asset

Investment in associate

Investment at fair value

Current Assets

Loans to related companies

Trade and other receivables

Investment at fair value

Current tax receivable

Cash and cash equivalents

Assets of disposal group

Total Assets

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Stated capital

Reserves

Accumulated loss

Non controlling interest

Liabilities

Non - current Liabilities

Lease liabilities

Borrowings

Deferred income

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

Loans from group companies

Lease liabilities

Deferred income

Liabilities of disposal groups

Total Liabilities

Total Equity and Liabilities

35,167

58,706

51,159

-

909,093

-

35,604

-

82,929

18,088

-

17,946

489,551

43,085

576,102

578,410

1,010,884

728,136

-

-

-

235,831

151,556

258,332

113,727

235,357

47,494

-

-

-

3,731,127

4,668,316

4,055,007

4,080,685

5,055,229

4,360,833

31,014

-

-

4,690,109

6,066,113

5,088,969

9,067,560

9,067,560

9,067,560

(303,756 )

(73,148 )

(404,289 )

(4,310,129 )

(3,088,441 )

(3,592,808 )

4,453,675

5,905,968

5,070,463

(767,036 )

(201,721 )

(464,115 )

3,686,639

5,704,247

4,606,348

-

-

54,969

149,997

150,569

138,888

-

42,030

151,164

149,997

192,599

345,021

214,133

169,267

108,822

2,516

-

-

34,227

-

28,778

539,021

-

-

789,897

169,267

137,600

63,576

-

-

1,003,470

361,866

482,621

4,690,109

6,066,113

5,088,969

Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)

From discontinued operations Basic earnings (loss) per share (cents) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (cents)

Group Segment reporting

(0.25 )

(0.12 )

(0.32)

(0.25 )

(0.12 )

(0.32)

(0.08 )

(0.03 )

(0.06 )

(0.08 )

(0.03 )

(0.06 )

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Group

Figures in US Dollars

6 months ended 6 months ended

12 months ended

Management

Event

Outsourcing

Other

Total

Fees

Management

Income

Services

30 June 2020

30 June 2019 December 2019

As at 30 June 2020

Revenue

19,424

-

-

-

19,424

Other income

-

1,233

-

14,958

16,191

Other operating gains

(79,570 )

922

-

(121,098 )

(199,746 )

Finance income

-

-

-

13,463

13,463

Operating expenses

(77,412 )

(177,728 )

-

(387,145 )

(642,285 )

Loss from continued operations

(137,558 )

(175,574 )

-

(479,822 )

(792,954 )

Segment assets and liabilities

Assets

85,678

733,251

-

3,840,167

4,659,095

Liabilities

(193,971 )

(615,577 )

-

(130,346 )

(939,894 )

Assets held for sale

-

-

31,014

-

31,014

Liabilites held for sale

-

-

(63,576 )

-

(63,576 )

(108,294 )

117,674

(32,562 )

3,709,821

3,686,639

As at 30 June 2019

Revenue

19,546

1,019,921

-

-

1,039,466

Other Income

-

10,248

-

8,096

18,344

Other operating gains

3,167

1,981

-

(4,275 )

873

Finance income

-

288

-

35,918

36,206

Finance cost

(12 )

-

-

(1,551 )

(1,563 )

Operating expenses

(84,866 )

(576,841 )

-

(526,701 )

(1,188,407 )

Loss from continued operations

(62,165 )

455,597

-

(488,513 )

(95,081 )

Segment assets and liabilities

Assets

41,272

747,325

-

5,277,515

6,066,113

Liabilities

(165,626 )

(42,103 )

-

(154,137 )

(361,866 )

(124,353 )

705,222

-

5,123,379

5,704,247

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash used in operations

Finance income

Finance costs

Tax paid

Cash flows of discontinued operations

Net cash from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds on sale of plant and equipments

Investment in associates

Purchase of investments at fair value

Net cash from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Amounts received from related companies

Proceeds from borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

Payment of lease liablities

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

Net cash from financing activities

Total cash and cash equivalent movement for the 6 months Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 6 months Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances

bank balance of discontinued operations

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of 6 months

Total cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

(53,689 )

(85,409 )

(551,491 )

12,723

36,236

78,530

740

(1,563 )

(6,633 )

-

(1,583 )

1,463

(163,647 )

-

(97,322 )

(203,873 )

(52,319 )

(575,453 )

(16,971 )

-

(8,437 )

4,754

-

-

-

-

(18,060 )

(66,233 )

(594,444 )

(403,763 )

(78,450 )

(594,444 )

(430,260 )

2,516

-

-

-

21,981

22,259

-

-

(11,959 )

(49,520 )

-

(25,961 )

-

-

(193,162 )

(47,004 )

21,981

(208,823 )

(329,327 )

(624,782 )

(1,214,536 )

4,055,007

5,297,837

5,297,837

(17,972 )

(4,739 )

(28,294 )

23,419

-

-

3,731,127

4,668,316

4,055,007

3,731,127

4,668,316

4,055,007

Stated

Foreign

Revaluation

Accumulated

Total

Non

Total

Capital

Currency

Reserve of

Loss

Attributable to

Controlling

Equity

translation

Investment

Equity Holders

Interest

Reserve

Property

of the group/

Company

Group

Balance as at 1 January 2019

9,067,560

(28,191 )

-

(2,772,978 )

6,266,391

(401,699 )

5,864,692

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(315,466 )

(315,466 )

156,489

(158,977 )

Other comprehensive income

-

(44,957 )

-

-

(44,957 )

16,115

(28,842 )

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

(44,957 )

-

(315,466 )

(360,423 )

172,604

(187,819 )

Sale of shares non contoling interest

-

-

-

-

-

27,374

27,374

Balance as at 30 June 2019

9,067,560

(73,148 )

-

(3,088,444 )

5,905,968

(201,721 )

5,704,247

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(504,364 )

(504,364 )

(77,701 )

(582,065 )

Other comprehensive income

-

(29,599 )

(301,542 )

-

(331,141 )

2,967

(328,174 )

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

(29,599 )

(301,542 )

(504,364 )

(835,505 )

(74,734 )

(910,239 )

Sale of shares non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

5,500

5,500

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

(193,160 )

(193,160 )

Balance as at 31 December 2019 - Audited

9,067,560

(102,747 )

(301,542 )

(3,592,808 )

5,070,463

(464,115 )

4,606,348

Balance at 1 January 2020

9,067,560

(102,747 )

(301,542 )

(3,592,808 )

5,070,463

(464,115 )

4,606,348

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(717,321 )

(717,321 )

(269,344 )

(986,665 )

Other comprehensive income

-

100,533

-

-

100,533

(33,577 )

66,956

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

-

100,533

-

(717,321 )

(616,788 )

(302,921 )

(919,709 )

Balance at 30 June 2020

9,067,560

(2,214 )

(301,542 )

(4,310,129 )

4,453,675

(767,036 )

3,686,639

Board of Directors

Contact Details

Auditors

Lesang Magang

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Leutlwetse Tumelo - Executive Director

Rupert McCammon

Managing Director

Office 001, Ground Floor, Regus Hub, i-Towers,

Leutlwetse Tumelo

Executive Director

Plot 54368, CBD, Gaborone, Botswana

Lipalesa Makepe

Independent Non-Executive Director

P O Box AE 133 AEH, Gaborone, Botswana

T: +267 318 4075

E: leutlwetse@afinitas.co

Investing in Africa.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afinitas Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:44:05 UTC
