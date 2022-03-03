Aflac Incorporated : 2021 Statutory Financial Results

ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.1, Col. 1)

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts (Exhibit 1, Part 1, Line 20.4, Col. 1, less

8. Miscellaneous Income:

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate

21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only) (Exhibit 1, Part

2, Line 31, Col. 1) 647,671,346 678,907,577

22. Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.2, Col. 1) 231,822,903 232,778,055

23. General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses (Exhibit 2, Line 10, Cols. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6) 1,029,231,714 1,095,916,852

24. Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 7, Cols. 1 + 2 + 3 + 5) 121,817,175 122,929,574

25. Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums (804,794) 1,197,608

26. Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance 0 0

27. Aggregate write-ins for deductions 7,138,147 9,675,337

28. Totals (Lines 20 to 27) 4,306,775,203 4,661,661,298

29. Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28) 1,406,398,168 1,154,801,550

30. Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members 2,540 3,233

31. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29

minus Line 30) 1,406,395,628 1,154,798,316

32. Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains) 281,246,423 235,532,651

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before

realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32) 1,125,149,205 919,265,666

34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of

$ (7,982,062) (excluding taxes of $ 3,935,313 transferred to the IMR) 20,925,645 (47,725,890)

35. Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34) 1,146,074,850 871,539,776

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36. Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year (Page 3, Line 38, Col. 2)

2,088,047,686 2,121,532,878

37. Net income (Line 35) 1,146,074,850 871,539,776

38. Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 0 42,058,755 35,519,242

39. Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss) 0 0

40. Change in net deferred income tax (22,605,087) 56,711,851

41. Change in nonadmitted assets 89,340,870 (273,273,935)

42. Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies 0 0

43. Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease 0 0

44. Change in asset valuation reserve (67,116,188) 5,135,327

45. Change in treasury stock (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2, Col. 2 minus Col. 1) 0 0

46. Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period 0 0

47. Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement 0 0

48. Change in surplus notes 0 130,000,000