  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aflac Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFL   US0010551028

AFLAC INCORPORATED

(AFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aflac Incorporated : 2021 Statutory Financial Results

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF THE

American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

TO THE

Insurance Department

OF THE

STATE OF

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021

[ ] LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH

[ ] FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES

2021

ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

ASSETS

Current Year

Prior Year

1

2

3

4

Net Admitted Assets

Net Admitted

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Assets

1.

Bonds (Schedule D)

11,362,401,770

0

11,362,401,770

10,857,792,510

2.

Stocks (Schedule D):

2.1 Preferred stocks

0

0

0

0

2.2 Common stocks

402,220,198

0

402,220,198

378,568,153

3. Mortgage loans on real estate (Schedule B):

3.1 First liens

1,692,080,258

0

1,692,080,258

1,337,606,615

3.2 Other than first liens

0

0

0

0

4.

Real estate (Schedule A):

4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $

0

encumbrances)

21,440,712

0

21,440,712

22,000,317

4.2 Properties held for the production of income (less

$

0 encumbrances)

0

0

0

0

4.3 Properties held for sale (less $

0

encumbrances)

0

0

0

0

5.

Cash ($

(16,777,104) , Schedule E - Part 1), cash equivalents

($

290,267,418

, Schedule E - Part 2) and short-term

investments ($

3,124,764 , Schedule DA)

276,615,078

0

276,615,078

313,429,746

6.

Contract loans (including $

0

premium notes)

12,625,021

0

12,625,021

10,784,726

7.

Derivatives (Schedule DB)

0

0

0

0

8.

Other invested assets (Schedule BA)

430,479,891

0

430,479,891

363,282,462

9.

Receivables for securities

3,479,935

0

3,479,935

7,128,862

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets (Schedule DL)

407,379,797

0

407,379,797

340,070,385

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

7,783,647

0

7,783,647

0

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

14,616,506,307

0

14,616,506,307

13,630,663,774

13.

Title plants less $

0 charged off (for Title insurers

only)

0

0

0

0

14.

Investment income due and accrued

155,269,511

0

155,269,511

158,761,325

15. Premiums and considerations:

15.1

Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

460,262,004

73,616,755

386,645,249

392,439,091

15.2

Deferred premiums and agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

0

earned but unbilled premiums)

7,018,567

0

7,018,567

7,072,270

15.3

Accrued retrospective premiums ($

0 ) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

0 )

0

0

0

0

16. Reinsurance:

16.1

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

7,373,314

0

7,373,314

5,132,438

16.2

Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

0

0

0

0

16.3

Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

1,055,665

0

1,055,665

1,354,724

17.

Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

981,953

0

981,953

574,613

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon

52,117,342

0

52,117,342

98,556,598

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

796,173,102

491,757,037

304,416,065

271,636,944

19.

Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

34,740,553

0

34,740,553

40,445,672

20.

Electronic data processing equipment and software

8,765,995

4,226,488

4,539,507

5,497,785

21.

Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

0 )

18,320,930

18,320,930

0

0

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

0

0

0

0

23.

Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

35,889,314

0

35,889,314

30,548,950

24.

Health care ($

0 ) and other amounts receivable

4,944,605

4,944,605

0

0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets

195,022,297

174,961,143

20,061,154

13,942,008

26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

16,394,441,459

767,826,958

15,626,614,501

14,656,626,193

27. From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell

Accounts

0

0

0

0

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

16,394,441,459

767,826,958

15,626,614,501

14,656,626,193

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

Receivable for Cash Collateral Pledged

7,783,647

0

7,783,647

0

1102.

1103.

1198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

0

0

0

0

1199.

Totals (Lines 1101 thru 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)

7,783,647

0

7,783,647

0

2501.

Prepaid Premium Tax Recoverable

20,061,154

0

20,061,154

8,160,702

2502.

Other Assets

138,844,152

138,844,152

0

5,781,306

2503.

Leasehold Improvements

17,997,613

17,997,613

0

0

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

18,119,378

18,119,378

0

0

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 thru 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

195,022,297

174,961,143

20,061,154

13,942,008

2

ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current Year

Prior Year

1.

Aggregate reserve for life contracts $

803,613,158 (Exh. 5, Line 9999999) less $

0

included in Line 6.3 (including $

1,642,196 Modco Reserve)

803,613,158

743,535,083

2.

Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $

0 Modco Reserve)

8,889,136,845

8,649,602,816

3.

Liability for deposit-type contracts (Exhibit 7, Line 14, Col. 1) (including $

0

Modco Reserve)

400,904,776

301,360,896

4. Contract claims:

4.1

Life (Exhibit 8, Part 1, Line 4.4, Col. 1 less sum of Cols. 9, 10 and 11)

52,951,669

40,356,925

4.2

Accident and health (Exhibit 8, Part 1, Line 4.4, sum of Cols. 9, 10 and 11)

1,440,679,290

1,545,349,159

5. Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $

0 and coupons $

0 due

and unpaid (Exhibit 4, Line 10)

0

0

6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year - estimated amounts:

6.1

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $

0

Modco)

0

0

6.2

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $

0 Modco)

0

0

6.3

Coupons and similar benefits (including $

0 Modco)

0

0

7. Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6

0

0

8. Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less

$

0 discount; including $

23,443,658 accident and health premiums (Exhibit 1,

Part 1, Col. 1, sum of lines 4 and 14)

24,931,537

25,215,723

9. Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:

9.1

Surrender values on canceled contracts

0

0

9.2

Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $

0

accident and health

experience rating refunds of which $

0 is for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health

Service Act

0

0

9.3 Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $

87,550,922

assumed and $

0

ceded

87,550,922

80,544,004

9.4 Interest maintenance reserve (IMR, Line 6)

57,009,169

45,583,959

10.

Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $

3,675,506

accident and health

$

65,665,159 and deposit-type contract funds $

0

69,340,665

76,471,232

11.

Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed

1,167,043

532,649

12.

General expenses due or accrued (Exhibit 2, Line 12, Col. 7)

224,038,124

226,846,892

13.

Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $

0

accrued for expense

allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured allowances)

0

0

14.

Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 9, Col. 6)

36,115,426

54,201,836

15.1

Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $

(7,982,062) on realized capital gains (losses)

0

0

15.2

Net deferred tax liability

0

0

16.

Unearned investment income

0

0

17.

Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent or trustee

2,498,974

3,018,233

18.

Amounts held for agents' account, including $

3,226,084 agents' credit balances

4,314,374

6,318,372

19.

Remittances and items not allocated

43,953,835

45,999,139

20.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

0

0

21.

Liability for benefits for employees and agents if not included above

0

0

22.

Borrowed money $

0 and interest thereon $

0

0

0

23.

Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid

0

0

24. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01

Asset valuation reserve (AVR, Line 16, Col. 7)

177,055,038

109,938,850

24.02 Reinsurance in unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) companies

0

0

24.03 Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certified ($

0 ) reinsurers

0

0

24.04

Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

184,635,862

177,687,464

24.05

Drafts outstanding

0

0

24.06

Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

0

0

24.07

Funds held under coinsurance

0

0

24.08

Derivatives

7,806,821

0

24.09

Payable for securities

3,419,465

7,445,478

24.10

Payable for securities lending

407,379,797

340,070,385

24.11 Capital notes $

0 and interest thereon $

0

0

0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

81,557,692

88,499,411

26.

Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)

13,000,060,482

12,568,578,507

27.

From Separate Accounts Statement

0

0

28.

Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

13,000,060,482

12,568,578,507

29.

Common capital stock

7,025,039

7,025,039

30.

Preferred capital stock

0

0

31.

Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

0

0

32.

Surplus notes

130,000,000

130,000,000

33.

Gross paid in and contributed surplus (Page 3, Line 33, Col. 2 plus Page 4, Line 51.1, Col. 1)

588,508,552

588,508,552

34.

Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

0

0

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

1,901,020,428

1,362,514,095

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

0 shares common (value included in Line 29

$

0

)

0

0

36.2

0 shares preferred (value included in Line 30

$

0

)

0

0

37.

Surplus (Total Lines 31+32+33+34+35-36) (including $

0 in Separate Accounts Statement)

2,619,528,980

2,081,022,647

38.

Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37 (Page 4, Line 55)

2,626,554,019

2,088,047,686

39.

Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

15,626,614,501

14,656,626,193

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

Other liabilities

46,224,728

51,179,233

2502.

Funds held for escheat

29,842,750

26,225,766

2503.

Pension liability

5,490,214

11,094,412

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

0

0

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 thru 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

81,557,692

88,499,411

3101.

3102.

3103.

3198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 31 from overflow page

0

0

3199.

Totals (Lines 3101 thru 3103 plus 3198)(Line 31 above)

0

0

3401.

3402.

3403.

3498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 34 from overflow page

0

0

3499.

Totals (Lines 3401 thru 3403 plus 3498)(Line 34 above)

0

0

3

ANNUAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR 2021 OF THE American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac)

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1

2

Current Year

Prior Year

1.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts (Exhibit 1, Part 1, Line 20.4, Col. 1, less

Col. 11)

4,936,425,218

5,134,247,246

2.

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

0

0

3.

Net investment income (Exhibit of Net Investment Income, Line 17)

741,587,746

679,209,305

4.

Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR, Line 5)

3,379,064

5,482,944

5.

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

0

0

6.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.1, Col. 1)

138,296

145,372

7.

Reserve adjustments on reinsurance ceded

(26,500)

(109,575)

8. Miscellaneous Income:

8.1 Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate

Accounts

0

0

8.2 Charges and fees for deposit-type contracts

0

0

8.3 Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income

31,669,548

(2,512,445)

9.

Total (Lines 1 to 8.3)

5,713,173,371

5,816,462,848

10.

Death benefits

139,982,799

77,345,525

11.

Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure endowments)

50,226

48,685

12.

Annuity benefits (Exhibit 8, Part 2, Line 6.4, Cols. 4 + 8)

0

0

13.

Disability benefits and benefits under accident and health contracts

1,799,156,029

2,083,639,179

14.

Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar benefits

0

0

15.

Surrender benefits and withdrawals for life contracts

6,721,792

6,634,312

16.

Group conversions

0

0

17.

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-type contract funds

2,137,944

3,430,794

18.

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

0

0

19.

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health contracts

321,849,923

349,157,800

20.

Totals (Lines 10 to 19)

2,269,898,712

2,520,256,296

21. Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only) (Exhibit 1, Part

2, Line 31, Col. 1)

647,671,346

678,907,577

22.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed (Exhibit 1, Part 2, Line 26.2, Col. 1)

231,822,903

232,778,055

23.

General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses (Exhibit 2, Line 10, Cols. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6)

1,029,231,714

1,095,916,852

24.

Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income taxes (Exhibit 3, Line 7, Cols. 1 + 2 + 3 + 5)

121,817,175

122,929,574

25.

Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums

(804,794)

1,197,608

26.

Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance

0

0

27.

Aggregate write-ins for deductions

7,138,147

9,675,337

28.

Totals (Lines 20 to 27)

4,306,775,203

4,661,661,298

29.

Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus

Line 28)

1,406,398,168

1,154,801,550

30.

Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

2,540

3,233

31.

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29

minus Line 30)

1,406,395,628

1,154,798,316

32.

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

281,246,423

235,532,651

33.

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before

realized capital gains or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line 32)

1,125,149,205

919,265,666

34.

Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of

$

(7,982,062) (excluding taxes of $

3,935,313

transferred to the IMR)

20,925,645

(47,725,890)

35.

Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)

1,146,074,850

871,539,776

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

36.

Capital and surplus, December 31, prior year (Page 3, Line 38, Col. 2)

2,088,047,686

2,121,532,878

37.

Net income (Line 35)

1,146,074,850

871,539,776

38.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

0

42,058,755

35,519,242

39.

Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

0

0

40.

Change in net deferred income tax

(22,605,087)

56,711,851

41.

Change in nonadmitted assets

89,340,870

(273,273,935)

42.

Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certified companies

0

0

43.

Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease

0

0

44.

Change in asset valuation reserve

(67,116,188)

5,135,327

45.

Change in treasury stock (Page 3, Lines 36.1 and 36.2, Col. 2 minus Col. 1)

0

0

46.

Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period

0

0

47.

Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement

0

0

48.

Change in surplus notes

0

130,000,000

49.

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles

0

0

50. Capital changes:

50.1

Paid in

0

0

50.2

Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)

0

0

50.3

Transferred to surplus

0

0

51. Surplus adjustment:

51.1 Paid in

0

0

51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)

0

0

51.3 Transferred from capital

0

0

51.4 Change in surplus as a result of reinsurance

0

0

52.

Dividends to stockholders

(653,653,184)

(852,998,500)

53.

Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

4,406,317

(6,118,952)

54.

Net change in capital and surplus for the year (Lines 37 through 53)

538,506,333

(33,485,191)

55.

Capital and surplus, December 31, current year (Lines 36 + 54) (Page 3, Line 38)

2,626,554,019

2,088,047,686

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

08.301. Realized Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss)

21,972,962

(10,632,348)

08.302. Administrative Service Fees from Affiliates

4,690,233

1,367,349

08.303. Other Income from Reinsurance Assumed

4,311,020

4,548,546

08.398. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 8.3 from overflow page

695,333

2,204,008

08.399. Totals (Lines 08.301 thru 08.303 plus 08.398)(Line 8.3 above)

31,669,548

(2,512,445)

2701.

Reserve Adjustment from Reinsurance Assumed

7,138,147

9,675,337

2702.

2703.

2798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 27 from overflow page

0

0

2799.

Totals (Lines 2701 thru 2703 plus 2798)(Line 27 above)

7,138,147

9,675,337

5301.

Minimum Pension Liability

4,427,317

(6,097,952)

5302.

Other Surplus Adjustment

(21,000)

(21,000)

5303.

5398.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 53 from overflow page

0

0

5399.

Totals (Lines 5301 thru 5303 plus 5398)(Line 53 above)

4,406,317

(6,118,952)

4

Disclaimer

Aflac Incorporated published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
