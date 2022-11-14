Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aflac Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFL   US0010551028

AFLAC INCORPORATED

(AFL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
68.71 USD   -2.26%
05:02pAflac Incorporated : 2022 FAB Presentation Notes
PU
11/09Aflac Incorporated to Webcast 2022 Financial Analysts Briefing
PR
11/08Aflac Incorporated Announces 5.0% Increase in the First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Increase in Shares Authorized for Repurchase
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aflac Incorporated : 2022 FAB Presentation Notes

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Financial Analysts Briefing

November 15, 2022

Welcome and Introduction

David Young

Vice President,

Investor & Rating Agency Relations and ESG

Aflac Incorporated

Agenda

8:00

Welcome and Introduction

David A. Young

Vice President, Investor and Rating Agency Relations and ESG; Aflac Incorporated

Strategic Overview

Daniel P. Amos

Chairman and CEO, Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated

Frederick J. Crawford

Operating Focus

President & COO, Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Japan

Masatoshi Koide

President and Representative Director, Aflac Life Insurance Japan

Aflac U.S.

Teresa L. White

Virgil R. Miller

President, Aflac U.S.

Deputy President, Aflac U.S.

Break

Q&A

Dan Amos, Fred Crawford, Masatoshi Koide, Koichiro Yoshizumi, Todd Daniels, Teresa White, Virgil Miller, Steve Beaver

Aflac Global Investments

Eric M. Kirsch

Bradley E. Dyslin

Executive Vice President and Global CIO; President, Aflac Global Investments

Deputy Global CIO, Aflac Global Investments

Financial Focus & Outlook

Max K. Brodén

Executive Vice President; CFO, Aflac Incorporated

Break

Q&A

Dan Amos, Fred Crawford, Max Brodén, Eric Kirsch, Brad Dyslin. June Howard, Al Riggieri

11:00

Conclusion

3

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:

  • difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including those caused by COVID-19
  • defaults and credit downgrades of investments
  • exposure to significant interest rate risk
  • concentration of business in Japan
  • limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments
  • foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate
  • differing judgments applied to investment valuations
  • significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company's investments
  • decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings
  • decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions
  • concentration of the Company's investments in any particular single-issuer or sector
  • the effects of COVID-19 and its variants (both known and emerging), and any resulting economic effects and government interventions, on the Company's business and financial results
  • the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners
  • deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions
  • ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems
  • interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems
  • subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company
  • inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures
  • the level of sales of Aflac Japan products in the Japan Post channel
  • tax rates applicable to the Company may change
  • failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security
  • extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities
  • competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends
    catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, as a result of climate change, epidemics, pandemics (such as the coronavirus COVID-19), tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events
  • ability to protect the Aflac brand and the Company's reputation
  • ability to effectively manage key executive succession
  • changes in accounting standards
  • level and outcome of litigation
  • allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

This document includes references to the Company's financial performance measures which are not calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) (non-U.S. GAAP). The financial measures exclude items that the Company believes may obscure the underlying fundamentals and trends in insurance operations because they tend to be driven by general economic conditions and events or related to infrequent activities not directly associated with insurance operations.

Definitions of the Company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and applicable reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided as appropriate.

Due to the size of Aflac Japan, where the functional currency is the Japanese yen, fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate can have a significant effect on reported results. In periods when the yen weakens, translating yen into dollars results in fewer dollars being reported. When the yen strengthens, translating yen into dollars results in more dollars being reported. Consequently, yen weakening has the effect of suppressing current period results in relation to the comparable prior period, while yen strengthening has the effect of magnifying current period results in relation to the comparable prior period. A significant portion of the Company's business is conducted in yen and never converted into dollars but translated into dollars for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, which results in foreign currency impact to earnings, cash flows and book value on a U.S. GAAP basis. Management evaluates the Company's financial performance both including and excluding the impact of foreign currency translation to monitor, respectively, cumulative currency impacts and the currency-neutral operating performance over time. The average yen/dollar exchange rate is based on the published MUFG Bank, Ltd. telegraphic transfer middle rate (TTM).

4

Strategic Overview

Daniel P. Amos

Chairman and CEO;

Aflac Incorporated

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aflac Incorporated published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:01:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFLAC INCORPORATED
05:02pAflac Incorporated : 2022 FAB Presentation Notes
PU
11/09Aflac Incorporated to Webcast 2022 Financial Analysts Briefing
PR
11/08Aflac Incorporated Announces 5.0% Increase in the First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Increase..
PR
11/08Aflac Incorporated Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2023, Payable on March 1, 20..
CI
11/07UBS Adjusts Aflac Price Target to $67 From $59, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/04Aflac CFO Taps Japanese Debt Investors to Bring Down Interest Costs
AQ
11/02RBC Raises Aflac's Price Target to $68 From $66, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/02AFLAC INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
11/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Aflac Price Target to $69 From $67, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11/01Transcript : Aflac Incorporated, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFLAC INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 984 M - -
Net income 2022 4 469 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 43 712 M 43 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 447
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart AFLAC INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Aflac Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFLAC INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 70,30 $
Average target price 64,38 $
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Paul Amos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frederick John Crawford President & Chief Operating Officer
Max K. Brodén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Peter Kelso Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Rich Gilbert Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.40%43 712
AXA1.55%64 678
METLIFE, INC.19.20%58 445
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.82%40 557
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.41%33 343
PRUDENTIAL PLC-21.50%32 222