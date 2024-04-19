COLUMBUS, Ga., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it has revised the time of its first quarter webcast teleconference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024 to 7:00 a.m. (ET), which is one hour earlier than the originally scheduled 8:00 a.m. start time, to avoid timing conflicts with other industry webcasts.

During the 7:00 a.m. (ET) webcast on Thursday, May 2, as planned, Aflac Incorporated Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Daniel P. Amos, along with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén, will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook and answer questions during the webcast with other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

As originally planned, Aflac Incorporated will release first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on May 1, 2024. At that time, earnings materials, including the quarterly earnings release and financial supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Brodén, on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

