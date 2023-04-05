Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aflac Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFL   US0010551028

AFLAC INCORPORATED

(AFL)
  Report
04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
64.46 USD   +0.86%
Aflac Incorporated to Release First Quarter Results and CFO Video Update on April 26, 2023 and Host Webcast on April 27, 2023

04/05/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on April 26, 2023. At that time, earnings materials, including the first quarter earnings release and financial supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén, on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 27, 2023. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos; President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford; and Aflac Global Investments Chief Investment Officer Bradley E. Dyslin will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook. Mr. Brodén and other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 67 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force. In 2021, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the ninth year, the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 17th consecutive year, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2021 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

 

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac Incorporated)

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or igutzmer@aflac.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-incorporated-to-release-first-quarter-results-and-cfo-video-update-on-april-26-2023-and-host-webcast-on-april-27-2023-301791169.html

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
