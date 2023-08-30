Dynamic duo returns alongside the Aflac Duck and Gap Goat for company's annual campaign in two new ad spots

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated , a leading provider of health supplemental insurance in the U.S., is celebrating the return of the 2023-2024 college football season with a new ad campaign starring some familiar faces. Legendary coaches Nick Saban and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders are back again with the Aflac Duck and Gap Goat for the brand's annual college football campaign. Building on the success of last season's introduction of the Gap Goat, the foursome reunites in a series of new spots that show how Aflac can help hardworking Americans with expenses health insurance doesn't cover.

We want fans to know how Aflac can help when health expenses arise.

"Aflac's continued enthusiasm for college football and commitment to owning game day is rooted in inspiring and bringing fans together," said Aflac Chief Marketing Officer Garth Knutson. "Our continued partnerships with Coach Saban and Coach Prime, coupled with the first ever Aflac Kickoff Game, ignites the thrill of college football season while leveraging the game's reach to deliver an important message about how Aflac can help protect your financial well-being."

In this latest iteration of "Aflac Duck vs. Gap Goat," the spots shine a light on the disparities between health insurance coverage and the overwhelming financial burdens that can be caused by health care bills. The campaign features Gap Goat as the primary antagonist, representing sudden expenses that arise at the most inconvenient moments, while the Aflac Duck stands as the solution to this financial problem. The goat's distinctive catch phrase "GAAAAP!" serves as a reminder of the serious debts that could occur when medical costs exceed what health insurance covers. Coach Saban and Coach Prime take on the role of translators to help fans understand how Aflac can alleviate the burden of medical expenses not covered by traditional health insurance.

"While kicking off another college football season, I'll continue advocating for those grappling with medical debt arising from unforeseen medical events — something that hits close to home considering the medical injuries we face during the season," shared Coach Saban. "Football teaches the importance of being prepared for any situation, and we want fans to know how Aflac can help when health expenses arise."

"Through my partnership with Aflac, I've gained a deep understanding of the financial burdens that often accompany health care. And believe me, I know firsthand from my own journey," said Coach Prime. "I am blessed for the fact that I am able to pay my medical expenses, but I am aware that many people face significant financial challenges due to the gaps health insurance doesn't cover."

The ad spots will run across linear, digital and social platforms. The first spot, "Office Takeover," debuts during the Aflac Kickoff Game on Sept. 1. Fans can learn more about Aflac, its brand ambassadors and how the organization is expanding its sports marketing footprint at Aflac.com/collegefootball .

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 67 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force. In 2021, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the ninth year, the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 17th consecutive year, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

