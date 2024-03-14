Aflac broadens women's college basketball support with TOGETHXR, watch parties and sponsorship expansions

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds among college basketball players nationwide for Sunday, Aflac , a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., is already standing behind future champions. In 2023, Aflac underscored the challenges facing women's sports both on and off the court. This year, the brand is deepening its commitment by teaming up with TOGETHXR, a media and commerce company promoting women's voices in sports. Aflac is also extending its partnership with University of South Carolina women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Tipping off during the women's regional semifinal round, Aflac and TOGETHXR — founded by four of the world's top female athletes: Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird — will host tournament watch parties in partnership with The Sports Bra at Spirit of 77 located in Portland, Oregon. On March 29 and March 30, fans will have a space to come together and celebrate the growing success of women's basketball. The two-day event, hosted by basketball champions and stars of "The Syd + TP Show," Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance, offers college basketball fans the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session, enjoy photo opportunities and partake in a unique competition with icons Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Aliyah Boston.

"Last year, Aflac intentionally pivoted resources to spotlight women's college basketball talent. Collaborating with TOGETHXR aligns with our mission to support female athletes and create unforgettable fan experiences," said Aflac Chief Marketing Officer Garth Knutson. "We are equally excited to continue working with Coach Staley and the WBCA to help advance women's college basketball through our shared vision."

The partnership extensions build upon the principles outlined in 2023's " Dawn's List ," a list created by Aflac in collaboration with Coach Staley and the WBCA to address some of the equity issues in women's college basketball, including investment equity, fan experience and community engagement.

"Commitment speaks through action and financial support. Aflac stands behind its promises, uniquely championing women's sports," said Coach Staley. "Their continued partnership with the WBCA reflects a shared passion for spotlighting female athletes and the exceptional coaches associated with women's basketball."

Aflac and 15-25 WBCA coaches will empower 200 girl athletes in grades 5-8 through a basketball skills clinic April 3, coinciding with the annual WBCA convention in Cleveland. Serving as the presenting sponsor of the WBCA's Assistant Coach of the Year award for a second year, Aflac will fund winners' travel to the convention and donate $5,000 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in each coach's name, giving a total of $30,000. Additionally, Aflac will sponsor the convention's closing session, prioritizing coaches' health and wellness in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic.

This year, Aflac will be the presenting sponsor for the podcast "The GIST of It," a twice-weekly show hosted by Ellen Hyslop and Steph Rotz and produced by The GIST. This unique podcast delves into current sports topics that overlap with pop culture and social issues, offering a refreshing female perspective in a predominantly male-oriented sports podcast landscape.

