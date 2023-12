Afloat Enterprises Limited, Formerly Adishakti Loha and Ispat Limited, is an India-based company primarily engaged in the business of trading metals, with a core focus on trading iron and steel. The Company is focused on the business of manufacturing, producing, procuring, buying, selling, converting, and in any other way dealing in iron and steel. It is also dealing in carbon (diamond), nonferrous material (gold), and scraps, namely mild steel products, carbon steel, and stainless steel, among others.