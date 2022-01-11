Aforti S A : CR EBI 1/2022 – Schedule of publication of periodic reports in 2022

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer") hereby publishes the schedule of periodic reports which will be published by the Issuer in 2022.

Quarterly reports:

The report for the fourth quarter of 2021, publication date is 14th February 2022;

The report for the first quarter 2022, publication date is 16th May 2022;

The report for the second quarter of 2022, publication date is 16th August 2022;

The report for the third quarter of 2022, publication date is 14th November 2022.

The annual report for 2021 year, publication date is 31st May 2022.

Legal basis: Article 6, Paragraph 14.1 of the Exhibit 3 "Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market" to the Alternative Trading System Rules

