    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
Aforti S A : CR EBI 1/2022 – Schedule of publication of periodic reports in 2022

01/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer") hereby publishes the schedule of periodic reports which will be published by the Issuer in 2022.

Quarterly reports:

The report for the fourth quarter of 2021, publication date is 14th February 2022;

The report for the first quarter 2022, publication date is 16th May 2022;

The report for the second quarter of 2022, publication date is 16th August 2022;

The report for the third quarter of 2022, publication date is 14th November 2022.

The annual report for 2021 year, publication date is 31st May 2022.

Legal basis: Article 6, Paragraph 14.1 of the Exhibit 3 "Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market" to the Alternative Trading System Rules

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,3 M 11,1 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 22,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,90 PLN
Average target price 15,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 218%
Managers and Directors
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-10.58%11
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.91%41 413
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-7.22%24 194
BUREAU VERITAS SA-6.00%14 044
EDENRED SE6.29%12 168
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.38%12 011