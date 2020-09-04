Aforti S A : CR EBI 39/2020 – Allocation of Bonds series R01 Aforti Holding Spółka Akcyjna

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its seat in Warsaw (hereinafter: 'Company', 'Issuer') hereby informs that on September 4, 2020 it adopted a resolution on the effectiveness of issuance of the Bonds series R01 in Romania and their allotment (hereinafter: 'Bonds'), the subscription of which was carried out on the basis of the resolution of the Management Board of the Company of 26 August 2020 on the issue of the Company's bonds in Romania.

Pursuant to the aforementioned resolution on the effectiveness of issuance of the Bonds series R01 in Romania and their allotment, the Company's Management Board allotted a total of 20,000 (twenty thousand) Bonds with the nominal and issue value of RON 100.00 (one hundred thousand Romanian lei) each, with the total nominal value of RON 2,000,000.00 (two million Romanian lei). The offer was 1.24 times subscribed. The allotment rate was 0.8016 and the amounts in excess will be returned to the investors subscribing for shares by the operator.

The bonds series R01 are five-year unsecured unsecured bonds with the possibility of redemption by the Issuer starting from the third year. The bondholders shall be paid twice a year a coupon in a fixed amount equal to 10.00% per year. The redemption date of the Bonds series R01 falls on September 4, 2025. The issued bonds are denominated in Romanian lei and have been offered in a private placement, exclusively in the territory of Romania.

The Issuer informs that this is the first bond issue in Romania within the framework of a wider issue program of the Company, which took place in cooperation with the Romanian brokerage house SSIF GOLDRING SA.

The issued bonds will be introduced to trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the funds raised from this bond issue will be used to develop the AFORTI Group's operations in Romania.

Legal basis:

Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 8) of the Exhibit 3 'Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market' to the Alternative Trading System Rules

