Aforti S A : CR EBI 5/2022 – Signing of an agreement for the audit of separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company and Aforti Holding Capital Group for 2021 and 2022

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter: "Company", "Issuer") informs that on 31 January 2022 the Supervisory Board pursuant to Resolution No. 01/31/01/2022 selected an entity authorised to audit the Company's separate financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022, and pursuant to Resolution No. 02/31/01/2022 selected an entity authorised to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Aforti Holding Capital Group for the years 2021 and 2022.

The entity selected by the Supervisory Board is the company: "UHY ECA Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Sp. k." ul. Połczyńska 31A, 01-377 Warsaw, KRS 0000418856, an entity authorised to audit financial statements entered in the list of audit firms maintained by the Polish Agency for Audit Supervision under number 3115.

The Issuer announces that on 8 April 2022 it signed an agreement for the audit of the financial statements with the audit firm UHY ECA Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Sp. k. with its registered office in Warsaw on the part of the Company and the Issuer received information that today this agreement was signed on the part of the auditing firm.

Legal basis: Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 11) of the Exhibit 3 "Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market" to the Alternative Trading System Rules

