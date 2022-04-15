Log in
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04-13
3.140 PLN   +1.29%
AFORTI S A : CR EBI 5/2022 – Signing of an agreement for the audit of separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company and Aforti Holding Capital Group for 2021 and 2022
PU
04/04AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 10/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – March 2022 – revision
PU
04/04AFORTI S A : Estimari - date operationale si de vanzari pentru AFORTI Group - martie 2022
PU
Aforti S A : CR EBI 5/2022 – Signing of an agreement for the audit of separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company and Aforti Holding Capital Group for 2021 and 2022

04/15/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter: "Company", "Issuer") informs that on 31 January 2022 the Supervisory Board pursuant to Resolution No. 01/31/01/2022 selected an entity authorised to audit the Company's separate financial statements for the years 2021 and 2022, and pursuant to Resolution No. 02/31/01/2022 selected an entity authorised to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Aforti Holding Capital Group for the years 2021 and 2022.

The entity selected by the Supervisory Board is the company: "UHY ECA Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Sp. k." ul. Połczyńska 31A, 01-377 Warsaw, KRS 0000418856, an entity authorised to audit financial statements entered in the list of audit firms maintained by the Polish Agency for Audit Supervision under number 3115.

The Issuer announces that on 8 April 2022 it signed an agreement for the audit of the financial statements with the audit firm UHY ECA Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Sp. k. with its registered office in Warsaw on the part of the Company and the Issuer received information that today this agreement was signed on the part of the auditing firm.

Legal basis: Article 3, Paragraph 1, Point 11) of the Exhibit 3 "Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market" to the Alternative Trading System Rules

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 6,62 M 6,61 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 22,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-42.70%7
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.66%42 329
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 272
EDENRED SE21.35%13 223
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 379
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 694