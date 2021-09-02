Aforti S A : CR ESPI 46/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – August 2021

The Management Board of AFORTI Holding S.A. based in Warsaw (hereinafter: 'Company', 'Issuer') hereby publishes the estimated operating and sales figures of the AFORTI Capital Group for August 2021.

1) Currency exchange on online platforms

The trading value on the currency exchange platform in August 2021 was approximately PLN 391.44 million, an increase of 126.09% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after eight months of 2021, the total turnover value on the foreign exchange platform reached approximately PLN 2,835.59 million, an increase of 190.09% year-on-year.

2) Recovery orders

The nominal value of recovery orders in August 2021 amounted to approximately PLN 42.36 million and was 1.50% lower year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after eight months of 2021, the nominal value of collection orders reached approximately PLN 483.07 million, an increase of 11.42% year-on-year.

3) Debt claims financed

In August 2021, the value of financed receivables by AFORTI Factor amounted to approximately PLN 0.29 million and was 85.74 % lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Cumulatively, AFORTI Factor financed a total of approximately PLN 7.80 million of receivables after eight months of the current year, recording a reduction of 63.67% year-on-year.

4) Total sales

In August 2021, total sales in the AFORTI Group amounted to approximately EUR 96.42 million, up 92.37% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after eight months of 2021, the total value of sales in the AFORTI Group reached approximately EUR 741.95 million, an increase of 123.59 % year-on-year.

5) Total number of customers

As of August 2021, the total number of customers in the AFORTI Capital Group was 6,437.

A table containing the reported estimates for August 2021, together with comparative data, is attached to this current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

