AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
Aforti S A : CR ESPI 51/2020 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Group – August 2020.

09/02/2020 | 04:20am EDT

The Management Board of AFORTI Holding S.A. based in Warsaw (hereinafter: 'Company', 'Issuer') hereby publishes the estimated operating and sales data of AFORTI Group for August 2020.

1) Exchange of currencies on online platforms

The value of trading on the currency exchange platform in August 2020 amounted to PLN 173,136,532.36 and was 36.54% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

After eight months of this year, the total value of trading on the currency exchange platform reached 977,476,723.96 PLN, a decrease of 43.46% year-on-year.

2) Collection orders

The nominal value of debt collection orders in August 2020 was 43 006 426.63 PLN. This represents an increase of 55.20 % year-on-year. The number of debt collection orders amounted to 14,408 and was 45.68 % higher than in August 2019.

On a cumulative basis, after eight months of 2020, the nominal value of debt collection orders reached 433,541,641.88 PLN, an increase of 44.56 %. At the same time, there was an increase of 102.63 % in the number of orders to 123 665.

3) Financed receivables

In August 2020, the value of the receivables financed by AFORTI Factor was PLN 2,034,128.46 and was 43.51% lower than a year ago.

Cumulatively, after eight months of this year, AFORTI Factor financed a total of PLN 21,471,906.56 of receivables, noting a 24.68% reduction compared to the previous year.

The table with reported estimated data for August 2020 together with comparative data is attached to this current report.

The amounts have been converted to PLN based on the average NBP exchange rate on 31/08/2020.

Due to suspension of the lending activity by Aforti Finance at the beginning of August 2020, of which the Company informed in the current report ESPI 44/2020 of August 4, 2020, the Issuer ceases to publish estimated operating and sales data from this sector.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:19:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 037 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2019 0,24 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net Debt 2019 5,70 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2019 877x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 110 M 30,0 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 2,64%
Chart AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-55.15%30
CINTAS CORPORATION24.61%34 490
TELEPERFORMANCE19.92%18 141
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC16.78%13 155
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED61.87%12 936
UNITED RENTALS9.46%12 762
