Aforti S A : CR ESPI 51/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – September 2021

The Management Board of AFORTI Holding S.A. based in Warsaw (hereinafter: "Company", "Issuer") hereby publishes the estimated operating and sales figures of the AFORTI Capital Group for September 2021.

1) Currency exchange on online platforms

The trading value on the currency exchange platform in September 2021 was approximately PLN 532.02 million, an increase of 145.26% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after nine months of 2021, the total value of trading on the foreign exchange platform reached approximately PLN 3,427.30 million, an increase of 179.77% year-on-year.

2) Recovery orders

The nominal value of recovery orders in September 2021 amounted to approximately PLN 92.59 million and was 12.30% higher year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after nine months of 2021, the nominal value of collection orders reached approximately PLN 575.66 million, an increase of 11.56 % year-on-year.

3) Debt claims financed

In September 2021, the value of financed receivables by AFORTI Factor amounted to approximately PLN 0.26 million and was 88.16 % lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Cumulatively, AFORTI Factor financed a total of around PLN 8.06 million of receivables after nine months of the current year, recording a reduction of 66.07% year-on-year.

4) Total sales

In September 2021, total sales in the AFORTI Group amounted to approximately EUR 136.97 million, up 101.13% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after nine months of 2021, total sales in the AFORTI Group reached approximately EUR 878.94 million, an increase of 119.77 % year-on-year.

5) Total number of customers

In September 2021, the total number of customers in the AFORTI Capital Group was 6,483.

A table containing the reported estimates for September 2021, together with comparative data, is attached to this current report.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

