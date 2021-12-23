Aforti S A : CR ESPI 63/2021 – Information regarding the EMI license

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "Issuer", in reference to the ESPI current report 23/2021 dated 27 April 2021, informs that today it has received information from Aforti PLC, a subsidiary based in the United Kingdom, regarding an EU Electronic Money Institution licensed under the applicable EU Directives on Payment Services and Electronic Money ("EMI"), on the completion of the review process of the EMI license activation application by the Licensing Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus and the EMI license has been finally activated.

The above occurrence will allow the commencement of operations in Cyprus.

The acquisition of EMI is part of the Aforti Group's strategy to become a pan-European provider of comprehensive financial solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises. The Issuer will inform about further stages of the investment in subsequent current reports.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information