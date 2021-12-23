Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Aforti Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti S A : CR ESPI 63/2021 – Information regarding the EMI license

12/23/2021 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "Issuer", in reference to the ESPI current report 23/2021 dated 27 April 2021, informs that today it has received information from Aforti PLC, a subsidiary based in the United Kingdom, regarding an EU Electronic Money Institution licensed under the applicable EU Directives on Payment Services and Electronic Money ("EMI"), on the completion of the review process of the EMI license activation application by the Licensing Department of the Central Bank of Cyprus and the EMI license has been finally activated.

The above occurrence will allow the commencement of operations in Cyprus.

The acquisition of EMI is part of the Aforti Group's strategy to become a pan-European provider of comprehensive financial solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises. The Issuer will inform about further stages of the investment in subsequent current reports.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
12:37pAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 63/2021 – Information regarding the EMI license
PU
12/02AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 57/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI..
PU
11/15Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/03CR ESPI 56/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital G..
PU
10/25AFORTI S A : RB ESPI 55/2021 – Completion of fifth offering of shares in Aforti PLC ..
PU
10/04AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 51/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI..
PU
09/02AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 46/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI..
PU
08/16Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 41/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI..
PU
07/22AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 40/2021 – Completion of third offering of shares in Aforti PLC ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 11,5 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,18 PLN
Average target price 15,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 201%
Managers and Directors
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-42.44%11
CINTAS CORPORATION21.34%44 461
TELEPERFORMANCE SE40.10%25 305
BUREAU VERITAS SA31.76%14 690
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.74%12 057
EDENRED SE-13.10%11 389