Aforti S A : CR ESPI 65/2021 – Correction to Current Report No. 27/2021

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Issuer"), hereby presents a correction to ESPI Report No. 27/2021 - Completion of third offering of shares in Aforti PLC private placement.

The correction of the report is related to the identification of a typing error regarding the number of shares subscribed by individual investors and the amount for which the shares were subscribed.

The content of the current report with the introduced changes:

"The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A . based in Warsaw (the "Company", "Issuer"), in reference to the ESPI Current Report 25/2021 dated 4 May 2021 regarding the completion of the second offering of shares in Aforti PLC's private placement informs that today the Issuer has been informed by its subsidiary Aforti PLC, based in London, that it completed on 21.05.2021 the third offering round of new issue shares in its private placement.

The third round was attended by 53 individual investors who subscribed for a total of 1,148,698 Aforti PLC shares for £976,393 confirming a valuation of the company after paid-in capital of approximately £32.57 million. The subsidiary will commence a fourth round of offering its shares in a private placement from 24 May 2021.

Also, on 21 May 2021, the Issuer entered into agreements for the sale of AFORTI PLC shares with 113 individual investors, the aggregate value of which can be considered significant. Aforti Holding S.A. made a total sale of 5,028,170 Aforti PLC shares at a price of £0.85 per share.

Following the transaction Aforti Holding S.A. directly holds 31,335,430 shares in Aforti PLC (representing 81.96% of the share capital), whilst 193 individual investors hold 6,896,432 shares in Aforti PLC (representing 18.04% of the share capital) with a total value of £5,861,967.

The actions taken allow the continuation of activities carried out by a UK broker aimed at indirectly floating the Issuer's subsidiary, Aforti Exchange S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and raising up to €5 million in a private placement, as well as raising an additional £4.5 million through an initial public offering on the LSE.

The offering of new issue shares in a private placement of Aforti PLC and the sale of Aforti PLC shares by the Issuer is connected with the next stage of activities aimed at further implementation of the strategy of the Issuer's Capital Group."

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Public Offering Act - current and periodic information

More information