    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
Aforti S A : CR ESPI 66/2021 – Completion offering of shares in Aforti PLC private placement

12/30/2021 | 01:07pm EST
The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company", "Issuer"), in reference to current report ESPI 55/2021 dated 25 October 2021 relating to the completion of the fifth offering of shares under Aforti PLC's private placement informs that today the Issuer has received information from its subsidiary Aforti PLC, with its registered office in London, that it has completed on 30.12.2021 the sixth rounds of offering shares of a new issue under a private placement.

In the sixth round one investor took part, who subscribed for a total of 2,678,511 Aforti PLC shares for a value of GBP 2,678,511, confirming the valuation of the company after paid-in capital at approximately GBP 41.35 million.

Following the transaction Aforti Holding S.A. directly holds 33,988,187 shares in Aforti PLC (representing 82.20% of the share capital), while individual investors hold 7,361,365 shares in Aforti PLC (representing 17.80% of the share capital) with a total value of £7,361,365.

The actions taken allow the continuation of activities carried out by a UK broker aimed at indirectly floating the Issuer's subsidiary, Aforti Exchange S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw, on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and to raise a further GBP 4.5 million through an initial public offering on the LSE.

The offering of new issue shares in the private placement of Aforti PLC's subsidiary and the sale of Aforti PLC shares by the Issuer is related to the next stage of activities aimed at further implementation of the strategy of the Issuer's Capital Group.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

