Aforti S A : CR ESPI 8/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – February 2022 – revision

The Management Board of AFORTI Holding S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter "the Company", "the Issuer"), due to a clerical error detected with regard to total sales in February 2022 (the correct value is approximately EUR 106.75 million), hereby re-publishes the estimated operating and sales figures of the AFORTI Capital Group for February 2022.

1) Currency exchange on online platforms

The trading value on the currency exchange platform in February 2022 amounted to approximately PLN 396.14 million and was 52.81% higher than that of the same period last year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, the total turnover value on the foreign exchange platform reached approximately PLN 704.31 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 40.60%.

2) Recovery orders

The nominal value of recovery orders in February 2022 amounted to approximately PLN 51.18 million and was 32.46 % lower year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, the nominal value of collection orders reached approximately PLN 123.83 million, an increase of 1.00 % year-on-year.

3) Debt claims financed

In February 2022, the value of financed receivables by AFORTI Factor amounted to approximately PLN 0.37 million and was 60.82% lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Cumulatively, after two months of the current year AFORTI Factor financed a total of approximately PLN 1.07 million of receivables, recording a year-on-year reduction of 36.95%.

4) Total sales

In February 2022, total sales in the AFORTI Group amounted to approximately EUR 106.75 million, up 41.06% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, total sales in the AFORTI Group reached approximately EUR 197.71 million, an increase of 40.94 % year-on-year.

5) Total number of customers

In February 2022, the total number of customers in the AFORTI Capital Group was 6,729 and was 12.17% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

A table containing the reported estimates for February 2022, together with comparative data, is attached to this current report

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information