Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Aforti Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti S A : CR ESPI 8/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – February 2022 – revision

03/02/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Management Board of AFORTI Holding S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter "the Company", "the Issuer"), due to a clerical error detected with regard to total sales in February 2022 (the correct value is approximately EUR 106.75 million), hereby re-publishes the estimated operating and sales figures of the AFORTI Capital Group for February 2022.

1) Currency exchange on online platforms

The trading value on the currency exchange platform in February 2022 amounted to approximately PLN 396.14 million and was 52.81% higher than that of the same period last year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, the total turnover value on the foreign exchange platform reached approximately PLN 704.31 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 40.60%.

2) Recovery orders

The nominal value of recovery orders in February 2022 amounted to approximately PLN 51.18 million and was 32.46 % lower year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, the nominal value of collection orders reached approximately PLN 123.83 million, an increase of 1.00 % year-on-year.

3) Debt claims financed

In February 2022, the value of financed receivables by AFORTI Factor amounted to approximately PLN 0.37 million and was 60.82% lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Cumulatively, after two months of the current year AFORTI Factor financed a total of approximately PLN 1.07 million of receivables, recording a year-on-year reduction of 36.95%.

4) Total sales

In February 2022, total sales in the AFORTI Group amounted to approximately EUR 106.75 million, up 41.06% year-on-year.

On a cumulative basis, after two months of 2022, total sales in the AFORTI Group reached approximately EUR 197.71 million, an increase of 40.94 % year-on-year.

5) Total number of customers

In February 2022, the total number of customers in the AFORTI Capital Group was 6,729 and was 12.17% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

A table containing the reported estimates for February 2022, together with comparative data, is attached to this current report

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
01:18pAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 7/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI ..
PU
07:08aAFORTI S A : Estimari - date operationale si de vanzari pentru AFORTI Group - februarie 20..
PU
02/18AFORTI S A : Coupon payment No 3
PU
02/16AFORTI S A : 60 Million Congress
PU
02/15AFORTI S A : Raport trim IV 2021
PU
02/14AFORTI S A : Q4 2021 Report
PU
02/14Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/14Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/02AFORTI S A : Current report January 2022
PU
02/02AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 4/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 8,34 M 8,40 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float -
Chart AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,96 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-27.74%8
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.03%38 604
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.18%21 706
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.82%12 786
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.54%11 423
EDENRED SE-0.91%11 132