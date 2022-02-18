Aforti S A : Coupon payment No 3

Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Current Report 04/2022

Date of report: 18.02.2022

Name of the issuing entity: AFORTI Holding S.A.

Headquarters: Chałubińskiego Street No 8, Floor 27, 00-613 Warsaw, Poland

Telephone / fax number: +48 22 647 50 00, +48 22 647 50 05

Unique registration code (NIP): 525-245-37-55

Serial number in the Trade Register: 0000330108

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 9.042.514 PLN

Market: SMT

Securities: bonds, trading symbol AFH25

Important event to be communicated: Information regarding the payment of the 3rd coupon for bonds issued by Aforti Holding S.A.

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer") hereby informs investors and interested third parties on the payment of the third coupon of the bonds issued by Aforti Holding S.A., symbol AFH25, tradable on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - MTS starting 12th of October, 2021.

The coupon payment, in amount of 4.9589 lei/bond will be made through the Central Depository, by bank transfer, to the benefit of the bondholders registered in the Register of Bondholders on reference date 21st of February, 2022. Coupon payment date is 4th of March, 2022.

According to the listing Memorandum, the coupon value for the period 04.09.2021 - 03.03.2022 is determined for an annual fixed interest rate of 10%. For more information regarding the AFH25 bond issuance, please refer to the Memorandum, available here.