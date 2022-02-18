Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Aforti Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/17
3.78 PLN   -4.55%
11:42aAFORTI S A : Coupon payment No 3
PU
02/16AFORTI S A : 60 Million Congress
PU
02/15AFORTI S A : Raport trim IV 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti S A : Coupon payment No 3

02/18/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Current Report 04/2022

Date of report: 18.02.2022

Name of the issuing entity: AFORTI Holding S.A.

Headquarters: Chałubińskiego Street No 8, Floor 27, 00-613 Warsaw, Poland

Telephone / fax number: +48 22 647 50 00, +48 22 647 50 05

Unique registration code (NIP): 525-245-37-55

Serial number in the Trade Register: 0000330108

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 9.042.514 PLN

Market: SMT

Securities: bonds, trading symbol AFH25

Important event to be communicated: Information regarding the payment of the 3rd coupon for bonds issued by Aforti Holding S.A.

The Management Board of Aforti Holding SA based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer") hereby informs investors and interested third parties on the payment of the third coupon of the bonds issued by Aforti Holding S.A., symbol AFH25, tradable on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - MTS starting 12th of October, 2021.

The coupon payment, in amount of 4.9589 lei/bond will be made through the Central Depository, by bank transfer, to the benefit of the bondholders registered in the Register of Bondholders on reference date 21st of February, 2022. Coupon payment date is 4th of March, 2022.

According to the listing Memorandum, the coupon value for the period 04.09.2021 - 03.03.2022 is determined for an annual fixed interest rate of 10%. For more information regarding the AFH25 bond issuance, please refer to the Memorandum, available here.

www.afortiholding.pl

Zyskaj na przyszłość.

Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw 00-613, ul. Chałubińskiego 8, registered in the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, KRS 0000330108, NIP: 525-245-37-55, REGON: 141800547. Amount of the share capital fully paid up: PLN 9,042,514.

Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

Having in view the foreign residency of the Issuer (Poland) and the convention for double taxation avoidance, Aforti Holding S.A. collects tax residency certificates until 24th of February, 2022 (inclusive), at email address inwestorzy@afortiholding.pl

The coupon value due to bondholders natural persons that will have not provided the tax residency certificate, will be taxed at source, according to the Polish fiscal provisions.

Klaudiusz Sytek

President of the Management Board

www.afortiholding.pl

Zyskaj na przyszłość.

Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw 00-613, ul. Chałubińskiego 8, registered in the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, KRS 0000330108, NIP: 525-245-37-55, REGON: 141800547. Amount of the share capital fully paid up: PLN 9,042,514.

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
11:42aAFORTI S A : Coupon payment No 3
PU
02/16AFORTI S A : 60 Million Congress
PU
02/15AFORTI S A : Raport trim IV 2021
PU
02/14AFORTI S A : Q4 2021 Report
PU
02/14Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/14Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/02AFORTI S A : Current report January 2022
PU
02/02AFORTI S A : CR ESPI 4/2022 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI ..
PU
01/11AFORTI S A : CR EBI 1/2022 – Schedule of publication of periodic reports in 2022
PU
01/04AFORTI S A : Current report december 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 170 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,78 PLN
Average target price 15,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 313%
Managers and Directors
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-31.02%9
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.37%38 447
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.64%21 029
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.76%12 633
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-7.74%11 398
EDENRED SE-4.56%10 964