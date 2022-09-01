Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Aforti Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
1.800 PLN   +1.41%
11:21aAFORTI S A : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR
PU
08/17AFORTI S A : Individual and Consolidated quarterly report for Q II 2022
PU
08/16Aforti Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti S A : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Current Report 29/2022

Date of report: 31.08.2022

Name of the issuing entity: AFORTI Holding S.A.

Headquarters: Chałubińskiego Street No 8, Floor 27, 00-613 Warsaw, Poland

Telephone / fax number: +48 22 647 50 00, +48 22 647 50 05

Unique registration code (NIP): 525-245-37-55

Serial number in the Trade Register: 0000330108

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 9.042.514 PLN

Market: SMT

Securities: bonds, trading symbol AFH25

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities

(Notificarea tranzacțiilor persoanelor care îndeplinesc responsabilități manageriale)

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer"), hereby informs that on August 31st, 2022, the Company received a notification of a transaction of an entity closely related to a person discharging managerial duties in the Company.

The notification was submitted by Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o.

On August 29th, 2022, Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. bought from a third party 2 223 shares of Aforti Holding S.A. (identification code PLMNTHOL00016) at a price of a share of 45 PLN each. The transactions took place outside of the NewConnect market. Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. is a legal entity closely related to the President of the Board of Aforti Holding S.A. as Mr. Klaudiusz Sytek is the President of the Board of both Aforti Holding S.A. and Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o.

Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. is a Polish company that provides entrepreneurs with accounting and investments advice.

www.afortiholding.pl

Zyskaj

na

przyszłość.

Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw 00-613, ul. Chałubińskiego 8, registered in the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, KRS 0000330108, NIP: 525-245-37-55, REGON: 141800547. Amount of the share capital fully paid up: PLN 9,042,514.

Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

Klaudiusz Sytek

President of the Management Board

www.afortiholding.pl

Zyskaj

na

przyszłość.

Aforti Holding S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw 00-613, ul. Chałubińskiego 8, registered in the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, KRS 0000330108, NIP: 525-245-37-55, REGON: 141800547. Amount of the share capital fully paid up: PLN 9,042,514.

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
