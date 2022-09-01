Aforti S A : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

Aforti Holding S.A. ul. Chałubińskiego 8, 00-613Warszawa t. 22 647 50 00

e. biuro@afortiholding.pl

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Current Report 29/2022

Date of report: 31.08.2022

Name of the issuing entity: AFORTI Holding S.A.

Headquarters: Chałubińskiego Street No 8, Floor 27, 00-613 Warsaw, Poland

Telephone / fax number: +48 22 647 50 00, +48 22 647 50 05

Unique registration code (NIP): 525-245-37-55

Serial number in the Trade Register: 0000330108

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 9.042.514 PLN

Market: SMT

Securities: bonds, trading symbol AFH25

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities

(Notificarea tranzacțiilor persoanelor care îndeplinesc responsabilități manageriale)

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. based in Warsaw ("the Company", "the Issuer"), hereby informs that on August 31st, 2022, the Company received a notification of a transaction of an entity closely related to a person discharging managerial duties in the Company.

The notification was submitted by Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o.

On August 29th, 2022, Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. bought from a third party 2 223 shares of Aforti Holding S.A. (identification code PLMNTHOL00016) at a price of a share of 45 PLN each. The transactions took place outside of the NewConnect market. Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. is a legal entity closely related to the President of the Board of Aforti Holding S.A. as Mr. Klaudiusz Sytek is the President of the Board of both Aforti Holding S.A. and Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o.

Ketys Capital Sp. z o.o. is a Polish company that provides entrepreneurs with accounting and investments advice.