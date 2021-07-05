Aforti S A : CR EBI 31/2021 – The resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting 29.06.2021 Aforti Holding Spółka Akcyjna

The Management Board of Aforti Holding S.A. with its seat in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company', 'Issuer') informs that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 29th June 2021 adopted resolutions, the content of which is attached to this report.

Moreover, the Issuer's Management Board informs about two resolutions included in the agenda and not adopted by the General Meeting. One of them was adopted in amended wording at the request of a shareholder during the General Meeting. The content of both resolutions that have not been adopted is attached to this report.

During the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer on June 29th , 2021, no objection was made to any of the items on the planned agenda, and no objections were raised to the minutes. consideration of any items in the planned agenda and no objections were raised to the protocol.

Legal basis:

Article 4, Paragraph 2, Point 7-9 of the Exhibit 3 'Current and Periodical Information in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market' to the Alternative Trading System Rules

More information

Appendix no 1