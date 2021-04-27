Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Aforti Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFH   PLMNTHL00016

AFORTI HOLDING S.A.

(AFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aforti S A : CR ESPI 23/2021 – Information regarding a significant agreement executed by a subsidiary company – Aforti PLC

04/27/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Aforti Holding S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, hereinafter referred to as 'the Company', 'the Issuer', in reference to the current report ESPI 5/2021 dated 27 January 2021, announces that today it has received information from Aforti PLC, a subsidiary based in the UK, that the condition for the acquisition of a 9,90% shares in an EU electronic money institution licensed under the applicable EU directives on payment services and electronic money ('EMI') has been fulfilled. The above event will enable the appointment of a new board of directors in EMI and allow it to commence operations.

Once further conditions of the EMI share purchase agreement have been satisfied, including, but not limited to, obtaining approval from local EU regulators, Aforti PLC will be entitled to acquire the remaining shares
in EMI.

The acquisition of EMI is part of the Aforti Group's strategy to become a pan-European provider of comprehensive financial solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises. The Issuer will inform about further stages of the investment in subsequent current reports.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

More information

Disclaimer

Aforti Holding SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
11:33aAFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 23/2021 – Information regarding a significant agreem..
PU
04/02AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 22/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for..
PU
03/24AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 21/2021 – Execution of a Term Sheet Agreement for th..
PU
02/02AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 6/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for ..
PU
01/27AFORTI S A  : EMI License
PU
01/27AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 5/2021 – Conclusion of a significant agreement by a ..
PU
01/14AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 4/2021 – Execution of the share buy-back program
PU
2020AFORTI S A  : CR EBI 58/2020 – Premature buyback of bonds
PU
2020AFORTI S A  : CR ESPI 77/2020 – The estimated sales data of AFORTI Group E..
PU
2020AFORTI S A  : CR EBI 55/2020 – Premature buyback of bonds
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 010 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2020 3,72 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net cash 2020 57,2 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 2,64%
Chart AFORTI HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aforti Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ludwik Sobolewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFORTI HOLDING S.A.-21.11%17
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.65%36 701
TELEPERFORMANCE SE19.54%23 118
LG CORP.41.71%19 540
EDENRED1.16%13 961
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.35%13 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ