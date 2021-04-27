Aforti S A : CR ESPI 23/2021 – Information regarding a significant agreement executed by a subsidiary company – Aforti PLC

The Board of Directors of Aforti Holding S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, hereinafter referred to as 'the Company', 'the Issuer', in reference to the current report ESPI 5/2021 dated 27 January 2021, announces that today it has received information from Aforti PLC, a subsidiary based in the UK, that the condition for the acquisition of a 9,90% shares in an EU electronic money institution licensed under the applicable EU directives on payment services and electronic money ('EMI') has been fulfilled. The above event will enable the appointment of a new board of directors in EMI and allow it to commence operations.

Once further conditions of the EMI share purchase agreement have been satisfied, including, but not limited to, obtaining approval from local EU regulators, Aforti PLC will be entitled to acquire the remaining shares

in EMI.

The acquisition of EMI is part of the Aforti Group's strategy to become a pan-European provider of comprehensive financial solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises. The Issuer will inform about further stages of the investment in subsequent current reports.

Legal basis: Article 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

